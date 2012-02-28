Link to Fitch Solutions' Report: Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance MonitorFeb 28 - Improving market sentiment throughout most of Europe had led to
credit default swap (CDS) spreads in the region to come in nearly 4%, according
to Fitch Solutions in its latest Risk and Performance Monitor.
Helping to drive the improved market sentiment has been European sovereign CDS,
which has tightened 4%. Central and Eastern European countries saw the most
improvement. 'Poland, Hungary and Czech Republic were at the forefront of the
rally with spreads firming between 7% and 8%,' said Author and Director Diana
Allmendinger.
Northern European sovereigns have also outperformed, with Sweden leading the
pack. But the Eurozone still has its outliers. 'Belgium and France lagged the
sector with spreads out 2.4% and 1.3%, respectively,' said Allmendinger.
Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Monitor is a report that gauges CDS market
sentiment and spread movement among major companies and sovereigns throughout
the world on a weekly basis. The Risk and Performance Monitor is part of Fitch
Solutions' Risk and Performance Platform, which provides a single point of
access for CDS pricing data, market indicators of credit quality from a suite of
market implied ratings models, as well as portfolio monitoring features.
The 'Fitch Risk and Performance Monitor' is available by clicking on the above
link.
Additional insightful market data and analysis is available at
