Link to Fitch Solutions' Report: Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance MonitorFeb 28 - Improving market sentiment throughout most of Europe had led to credit default swap (CDS) spreads in the region to come in nearly 4%, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest Risk and Performance Monitor. Helping to drive the improved market sentiment has been European sovereign CDS, which has tightened 4%. Central and Eastern European countries saw the most improvement. 'Poland, Hungary and Czech Republic were at the forefront of the rally with spreads firming between 7% and 8%,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger. Northern European sovereigns have also outperformed, with Sweden leading the pack. But the Eurozone still has its outliers. 'Belgium and France lagged the sector with spreads out 2.4% and 1.3%, respectively,' said Allmendinger. Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Monitor is a report that gauges CDS market sentiment and spread movement among major companies and sovereigns throughout the world on a weekly basis. The Risk and Performance Monitor is part of Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Platform, which provides a single point of access for CDS pricing data, market indicators of credit quality from a suite of market implied ratings models, as well as portfolio monitoring features. The 'Fitch Risk and Performance Monitor' is available by clicking on the above link. Additional insightful market data and analysis is available at '' Fitch Solutions, a division of the Fitch Group, focuses on the development of fixed-income products and services, bringing to market a wide range of data, analytical tools and related services. The division is also the distribution channel for Fitch Ratings content. The Fitch Group also includes Fitch Ratings and is a majority-owned subsidiary of Fimalac, S.A. For additional information, please visit 'www.fitchsolutions.com'; 'www.fitchratings.com'; and 'www.fimalac.com'.