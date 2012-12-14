Dec 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its issue-level
rating on Crown Castle Operating Co.'s secured credit facilities remains
unchanged at 'B+', following the company's upsizing of its revolving credit
facility to $1.5 billion from $1 billion through an amendment to the credit
agreement. However, we revised the recovery rating on the credit facilities to
'4' from '3', indicating average (30% to 50%) recovery prospects in the event of
a payment default.
The revision primarily reflects the larger amount of secured debt at this
entity, which results in a higher claim in a default scenario, coupled with
less residual value from indirect subsidiary CC Holdings GS V LLC following
its recent addition of secured debt which is structurally senior to the Crown
Castle Operating Co. secured debt.
For the corporate credit rating on parent Houston-based wireless tower
operator Crown Castle International Corp. (B+/Stable/--) see the summary
analysis published on Oct 24, 2012. For the recovery analysis see the report
on Crown Castle International Corp. to be published on RatingsDirect.
RATINGS LIST
Crown Castle International Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
Issue Ratings Unchanged; Recovery Ratings Revised
To From
Crown Castle Operating Co.
Senior Secured Credit Fac. B+ B+
Recovery Rating 4 3
