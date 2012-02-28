(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Cassa Depositi e Prestiti's
(CDP; 'A-'/Negative/'F2') public sector covered bonds to 'AA+' from 'AA' and
simultaneously removed the rating from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The
programme's outstanding covered bonds amount to EUR3.064bn. The resolution of
the RWP follows the de-segregation of the 'patrimonio separato' (cover pool),
which has been returned to the issuer in exchange for a full cash
collateralisation of the principal and interest due on the covered bonds. The
rating action is further based on the segregation of the cash collateral account
and investment account and on the contractually undertaken portfolio investment
guidelines.
Following the approval of a resolution by CDP's board of directors, the
rights and the obligations and the cash flows deriving from the segregated
collection account and the investment account (except for any interest and other
proceeds, other than reimbursement of capital) have been assigned to the
'patrimonio separato', to the satisfaction of the rights of the covered
bondholders. Aggregate amounts in total equal to EUR5.335bn have been deposited
in the collection account and invested in eligible investments, which have also
been segregated to the satisfaction of the rights of the covered bondholders.
EUR2.168bn have been used to repay principal and interest on the bonds maturing
on 31 January 2012, including EUR2.075bn on Series 4 that has repaid and
EUR92.7mln interest on Series 2 and on the JPY-denominated bonds. As of February
2012, the portfolio comprised two main exposures: approximately 58.5% European
Investment Bank (EIB; 'AAA'/RWN/'F1+') and 41.5% FMS Wertmanagement Anstalt des
oeffentlichen Rechts (FMSW, 'AAA'/Stable/'F1+').
The rating of the covered bonds issued by CDP is now based on the investment
guidelines outlined in the documentation. According to its 'Global Rating
Criteria for Single- and Multi-Name Credit-Linked Notes' (published in February
2011, available at www.fitchratings.com) Fitch has analysed those guidelines on
a three-risk approach, whereby the default risk of the collateral is equivalent
to that of the intersection of the weakest-link rating, the additional-risk
rating and the third-risk rating. The agency has assumed that the portfolio will
not be invested in more than three names at any time. As an exception to such
criteria, the agency has considered that the combination of long term exposures
to one or more 'AAA'-rated entities and revolving exposures to one or more
'AA'-rated entities with a maturity of less than 365 days (investments that need
to be rated not less than 'AA' at the next reinvestment date) is commensurate
with a 'AA+' rating. Most of the outstanding bonds mature within the next 12
months (EUR3bn in January 2013 and JPY10bn in January 2017, approximately
EUR63.7mln EUR-equivalent). The exposure in JPY is hedged and the benefit of the
swap agreement is segregated in favour of the covered bondholders. The programme
documentation provides that in the event of any changes to the portfolio of
eligible investments, Fitch will be notified with an investment report produced
by the cash manager, currently Deutsche Bank AG London (DB AG;
'A+'/Stable/'F1+').
Fitch covered bonds methodology is not applicable, because the cover pool
has been de-segregated and returned to CDP and the cover pool has been fully
cash collateralised to the benefit of the bondholders.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)