(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On Nov. 14, 2012, the enlarged Unipol group provided its first consolidated accounts. -- On Nov. 30, its subsidiary Milano Assicurazioni shareholders appointed a new board of directors. -- We consider that Unipol has strengthened its strong competitive position and maintained merely good capitalization and adequate operating performance after taking control of Premafin Hp and its major operating entities, Fondiaria-SAI and Milano Assicurazioni, which it plans to merge with Unipol Assicurazioni. -- We are affirming our 'BBB' long-term ratings on Unipol group's core operating entity, Unipol Assicurazioni, and our 'BB+' long-term ratings on Unipol's group holding company, UGF, and removing them from CreditWatch negative. -- The negative outlook reflects our view that the merger carries significant execution risk and the group remains exposed to significant nonrecurring costs. Rating Action On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services removed from CreditWatch with negative implications and affirmed its 'BBB' long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Italy-based composite insurer Unipol Assicurazioni SpA. We also removed from CreditWatch negative and affirmed our 'BB+' long-term counterparty credit rating on the Unipol group's holding company, Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA (UGF). The outlook on these entities is negative. Our 'BB+' long-term issue ratings on Unipol Assicurazioni's subordinated debt and UGF's senior unsecured debt were also removed from CreditWatch negative and affirmed. We originally placed the ratings on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 9, 2011. Rationale The affirmation reflects our view that the Unipol group has strengthened its strong competitive position and maintained merely good capitalization and adequate operating performance as result of taking control of Premafin Hp and its major operating entities, Fondiaria-SAI and Milano Assicurazioni. The affirmation follows the publication of the first consolidated financial statements of the enlarged group and the appointment of a new board of directors to Milano Assicurazioni, which also signals an increased probability that Unipol Assicurazioni, Milano, and Premafin Hp will be successfully merged in Fondiaria-SAI in July 2013, as planned. At the end of September 2012, Unipol reported consolidated shareholders' funds of EUR6.4 billion, up from EUR3.2 billion at year-end 2011. The key factors in this rise were the EUR1.1 billion capital increases at UGF, which concluded in September 2012; an improvement in the available for sale reserves of EUR535 million; EUR146 million net income reported at end of September 2012 (including EUR46 million positive consolidation adjustments) and the consolidation of the Premafin Hp group. The group covered its minimum regulatory capital requirements 1.6x at September 2012. However, under Standard & Poor's capital adequacy model, Unipol group has little capital excess at the 'BBB' rating level. We also consider that the quality of capital has weakened to a marginal level due to the increased reliance on unrealized gains on properties and other soft capital elements following the acquisition and consolidation of the Premafin Hp group. Finally, we consider the level of property/casualty (P/C) reserving to be marginal, and will be progressively strengthened. In our opinion, Unipol benefits from strong earnings potential, should the group successfully build on its strong P/C underwriting on the significantly enlarged premium base. However, we expect synergies to start pay off only gradually and we factor into our ratings positive, albeit only adequate, profitability in 2013 and 2014. In our view, Unipol's historically strong competitive position in the Italian insurance market has been enhanced by the acquisition of the Premafin Hp Group, which has more than doubled the group's size. We expect Unipol group's gross premium written, including those from the Fondiaria-SAI group, to total EUR15 billion at year-end 2012, making it the No. 1 P/C insurer and No. 2 composite insurance group in Italy, although the requirements of the Antitrust Authority will likely see this reduce toward EUR13.5 billion. In our view, Unipol's management and corporate strategy and financial flexibility has weakened as result of the acquisition of the Premafin Hp group. We assess management and corporate strategy as fair, reflecting the scale of the financial and operational challenge of embarking on such a transaction in very difficult market conditions. Dividend policy and goal setting is, in our view, aggressive. Furthermore, given the combined entities' capital adequacy and very constrained financial flexibility, the merged group would, in our view, have limited flexibility to absorb potential nonrecurring costs resulting from a difficult integration in a testing macroeconomic and financial environment. The ratings on Unipol's core operating entities (which now include Fondiaria-SAI and Mailano; see "Fondiaria-SAI And Milano Assicurazioni Ratings Raised On Assessment As Core Companies In Enlarged Unipol Group," published today) reflect the group's leading position in the Italian P/C insurance business; the ongoing recovery of P/C underwriting performance; and good investments. These factors are partially offset by high exposure to execution risk and nonrecurring costs; merely good capitalization and marginal financial flexibility; and weak banking operations. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the fact that the integration of the Premafin Hp group involves significant execution risk, and Unipol's financial risk profile could be weakened by the difficult macroeconomic and financial environment as well as exposure to nonrecurring costs. These may include further strengthening of loss reserves, further asset impairments, and other nonrecurring costs related to the integration, and also to legal, claw-back, and compensatory actions from shareholders, listing authorities, and creditors. We could lower the ratings if nonrecurring costs and difficult macroeconomic conditions were to weaken the group's capitalization, capacity to service its financial obligations, and underlying operating performance, prompting the group to report negative net results in 2012 and 2013. We could consider revising the outlook to stable if the group were to demonstrate sustainable improvements in underlying operating performance, reduced potential for nonrecurring items, and improving financial flexibility. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Unipol Assicurazioni SpA Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Negative/-- BBB/Watch Neg/-- Financial Strength Rating BBB/Negative/-- BBB/Watch Neg/-- Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Negative/-- BB+/Watch Neg/-- Ratings Affirmed; Removed From CreditWatch Unipol Assicurazioni SpA Subordinated* BB+ BB+/Watch Neg Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA Senior Unsecured BB+ BB+/Watch Neg *Guaranteed by Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)