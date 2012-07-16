July 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'BBB+' rating on $109 million
Mississippi Hospital Equipment and Facilities Authority revenue bonds, series
2007A, issued on behalf of Mississippi Baptist Health System (MBHS).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
Debt payments are secured by a pledge of the gross revenues. A fully funded debt
service fund provides additional security for the bonds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG LIQUIDITY FOR THE RATING CATEGORY: Fitch views MBHS' excellent balance
sheet ratios as a mitigating factor against a history of four successive years
of operating losses.
FINANCIAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN GAINING TRACTION: Financial results through the
nine-month interim period (ended May 31, 2012) have rebounded strongly following
an unbudgeted operating loss in fiscal 2011 (Aug. 31 year end). The healthy
improvement reflects financial initiatives begun in fiscal 2011 to address
persistent operating losses.
NEW DEBT PLANNED: MBHS plans to issue $20 million in private placement
fixed-rate bonds with Regions Bank. Fitch believes MBHS' debt burden is already
high; however, pro forma debt metrics are still in line for the rating level.
HEAVY CAPITAL SPENDING CONTINUES: MBHS' five-year capital plan (2013-2017)
totals $240 million, averaging 135% of annual depreciation, which could pressure
liquidity metrics if operating performance through the nine-month interim period
is not sustained.
CREDIT PROFILE
STRONG BALANCE SHEET
Liquidity remains MBHS' key credit strength, as balance sheet ratios have
remained consistently stronger than Fitch's 'BBB' rating category medians
despite weak cash flow. As of May 31, 2012, MBHS had $230.7 million in
unrestricted cash and investments, which amounted to 222.5 days cash on hand and
a pro forma cash to debt position of 101.3%, compared to Fitch's respective
'BBB' category medians of 128.6 days and 79.8%.
IMPROVING PROFITABILITY
Profitability has reversed course through the interim period following four
years of consecutive operating losses. The favorable performance to date is a
result of a financial improvement plan begun in 2011 to address a history of
persistent losses. Further, management is readying for healthcare reform as it
anticipates the gradual phase-out of governmental supplemental payments and
lower commercial rates in the future. Initiatives include strategic cost and
supply reductions, utilization improvement, and better revenue cycle management.
MBHS has historically received sizeable supplemental funding (upper payment
limit, or UPL) that has been volatile at $9.9 million in fiscal 2009, $18.9
million in fiscal 2010, $7 million in fiscal 2011 and $10.7 million for fiscal
2012. The reduction in funding in fiscal 2011 led to the unanticipated loss as
management budgeted for breakeven performance.
Through the interim period, MBHS posted $6.3 million in operating income or a
2.0% operating margin, following a $6.6 million operating loss in fiscal 2011
(-1.7%). Fitch views the improvement especially in core operations favorably,
but MBHS is still reliant on the supplemental funds for profitability.
Management has budgeted for a 1.1% operating margin for fiscal 2012 that assumes
$7 million of UPL funding (compared to actual of $10.7 million) and has also
budgeted the same level (1.1% operating margin; $7 million UPL funds) for FY
2013 and a gradual reduction in the UPL benefit thereafter, which Fitch views
positively.
ONGOING GROWTH STRATEGY
In recognition of the competitive marketplace in which it operates, MBHS is
buttressing its regional and referral relationship with a multitude of critical
access hospitals, specialty provider networks, and primary care physicians.
Ongoing service line expansions are another area of strong focus as MBHS has
grown its cardiovascular services, neuroscience programs, and women's services.
Management reports that these actions led to increased surgical and specialty
outpatient volume as well as other high-margin ancillary services.
Recent market share data was not available and the latest data (FY 2008)
indicated that MBHS secures about 21% of the inpatient market in its three
county primary service area. Other competitors include St. Dominic Health
Services (23% market share), University of Mississippi Medical Center (19%
market share), and Health Management Associates (five hospitals) with 32% market
share.
SIZABLE CAPITAL PLAN
Capital spending needs over fiscals 2013-2017 address campus renovation, IT
investments, strategic initiatives, and routine maintenance and operations.
Projected annual capital spending of $61 million in fiscal 2013, $47 million in
fiscal 2014, $43 million in fiscal 2015, $44 million in fiscal 2016, and $45
million in fiscal 2017 will be funded primarily from operating cash flow, $20
million in new debt, and $10 million in expected funds related to meaningful
use. The new borrowing will fund a portion of a parking garage and a connector
to a new medical office building, and will fund expansion of the hospital
imaging area.
This level of capital spending could pressure liquidity metrics, since EBITDA
has averaged $33 million a year over the last three years. However, Fitch
expects cash flow to improve due to MBHS' performance to date and believes some
of its capital plan could be scaled back.
DEBT PROFILE
MBHS plans to issue $20 million of direct placement bonds with Regions Capital
Advantage, Inc. (a subsidiary of Regions Bank), which will be at a fixed rate
with an initial 10-year term (20-year amortization). The financing is expected
to close in July or August 2012. Pro forma maximum annual debt service (MADS) is
estimated to increase to $15.8 million from $14.7 million.
Fitch views MBHS' debt profile as aggressive with 49% uncommitted funding. Total
pro forma debt is $223.4 million and includes $109 million of series 2007A which
are in fixed-rate mode; an $80 million variable-rate bank qualified series 2009
bonds (2016 put date), a $14.4 million variable-rate bank loan (2015 put date)
and the new $20 million financing. MBHS has a fixed payor swap associated with
the 2009 bonds, with a current mark-to-market value of negative $29.1 million as
of May 31, 2012, which currently does not require collateral posting.
MBHS' debt burden is high with 4.1% pro forma MADS as a percent of revenue and
an 8.1 times (x) debt to operating EBITDA in FY 2011, which are weak relative to
Fitch's 'BBB' medians of 3.3% and 4.7x, respectively.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that operating performance will
continue to improve as a result of its revenue growth and expense reduction
initiatives, which should maintain balance sheet levels despite increased
capital spending.
ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION
MBHS' main line of business is a 435 staffed-bed hospital in Jackson, MS. Total
revenues in FY 2011 were about $387 million. MBHS provides quarterly and annual
utilization and financial statements to the Municipal Securities Rulemaking
Board's EMMA system. MBHS also includes a quarterly management discussion and
analysis.