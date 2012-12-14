(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On Dec. 14, 2012, we affirmed the ratings on Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA, and its core operating subsidiary Unipol Assicurazioni SpA because we expect the Unipol group to have strengthened its competitive position and maintained good capitalization after taking control of the Premafin group. -- We believe that Unipol Banca's stand-alone credit profile and the Unipol group's capacity and willingness to support Unipol Banca are unchanged. -- We are affirming our 'BB/B' ratings on Unipol Banca and removing them from CreditWatch negative. -- The negative outlook on Unipol Banca reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings if we anticipated that further deterioration in the bank's already weak asset quality metrics or the domestic economic and banking industry could weaken Unipol Banca's capital and risk positions. Rating Action On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB/B' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Unipol Banca SpA and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we originally placed them on Dec. 7, 2011. The outlook is negative. Rationale The affirmation of the long-term rating on Unipol Banca reflects our opinion that although banking is not core to the Unipol group strategy, the reputational and financial links between the two are so strong that the Unipol group will continue to provide support. In addition, we consider that the future merger of Unipol Assicurazioni SpA with the Premafin Italian insurance group should not significantly impede the capacity of the Unipol group to support Unipol Banca in case of need. The affirmation also reflects our view that Unipol Banca's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) remains unchanged at 'b'. We see the reputational links as very strong because 60% of Unipol Banca's branches are integrated with insurance branches and Unipol Assicurazioni's insurance clients represent about 21% of the bank's funding base. The financial links reflect not only the EUR1 billion in capital but also the EUR1.1 billion in funding provided on Sept. 30, 2012 to Unipol Banca by Unipol Assicurazioni, and a guarantee on EUR530 million of the bank's nonperforming assets (NPAs) by Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA (UGF). As a result, we consider Unipol Banca to be a "strategically important" subsidiary of the Unipol group according to our group methodology, and this gives the bank three notches of uplift above its SACP. The starting point for our ratings on Unipol Banca is its 'bbb' anchor, which is based on our view of the banking system in Italy. We consider Unipol Banca's business position to be "weak," as defined in our criteria. This reflects our view of the bank's limited national market share, a point on which it differs from most of its Italian competitors. We assess Unipol Banca's capital and earnings as "moderate" because we believe that our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will remain in the 5.5%-6% range in the coming 18 months. Our assessment of Unipol Banca's risk position as "weak" reflects its weak asset quality metrics and high concentration in real estate. We estimated gross NPAs at about 23.5% of gross loans on Sept. 30, 2012, up from 20.5% at the end of 2011, and coverage of NPAs at about 41%, including UGF's NPA guarantee. We consider the pace of deterioration in asset quality in the first nine months to have been worse than the Italian banking system average. We view funding as "below average" and liquidity as "adequate," owing to Unipol Banca's continuing dependence on fairly volatile funding sources, balanced by an unencumbered asset buffer that amply covers its liquidity needs. Also weighing on our view of Unipol Banca's funding position is the limitation on Unipol Assicurazioni's capacity to substantially increase its funding for the bank, given its own liquidity constraints. Outlook The negative outlook on Unipol Banca reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings if we anticipated that further deterioration in the bank's already-weak asset quality metrics or the domestic economic and banking industry could weaken Unipol Banca's capital and risk positions. Specifically, Unipol Banca's risk position could weaken if we came to believe gross NPAs would continue to significantly rise in the next two years. Our forecast for the bank's capitalization could weaken if loan loss provisions were to greatly exceed the 100 basis points per year we factor into our current forecast. We could also lower the ratings if Unipol's capacity and willingness to support Unipol Banca weakened as the group transformation became complete. We could revise the outlook to stable if we anticipated an improvement in economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system, and a stabilization of Unipol Banca's asset quality. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating: BB/Negative/B SACP: b Anchor: bbb Business Position: Weak (-2) Capital and Earnings: Moderate (-1) Risk Position: Weak (-2) Funding and Liquidity: Below average and adequate (-1) Support: 3 GRE Support: 0 Group Support: 3 Sovereign Support: 0 Additional Factors: 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Republic of Italy, Nov. 19, 2012 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Unipol Banca SpA Counterparty Credit Rating BB/Negative/B BB/Watch Neg/B Certificate Of Deposit BB/B BB/Watch Neg (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)