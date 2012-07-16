July 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to $17.5 million North Carolina Capital Facilities Finance Agency revenue bonds, series 2012 issued on behalf of Methodist University (MU, or the University). The series 2012 bonds are expected to be sold via negotiation on or about the week of Aug. 13th. The proceeds of the bonds will be used to refinance various bank loans including those utilized for a student housing project and several building renovations, fund a debt service reserve (DSR) and pay costs of issuance. SECURITY The bonds are a general obligation of the university. Further securing the bonds is a fully funded DSR Fund and a mortgage on the core campus, buildings and land offered on a pro rata basis to all creditors. KEY RATING DRIVERS STABLE OPERATING CHARACTERISTICS: MU's 'BBB' rating reflects historically stable operating performance, growing enrollment and adequate coverage of pro forma debt service obligations counterbalanced by relatively high exposure to variable-rate debt, a moderately high pro forma debt burden, limited revenue diversity and just adequate balance sheet resources. CONSIDERABLE VARIABLE-RATE DEBT: Post issuance, floating-rate debt as a percent of the total portfolio decreases from 100% to 55%; however, 29% of the variable debt will remain unhedged. The rating level denotes MU's limited ability to manage the potential risks presented by its variable-rate exposure. REVENUE CONCENTRATION: Typical of many private higher education institutions, the university's dependency on student generated revenues is high, exposing MU to unexpected shifts in demand. LIMITED FINANCIAL CUSHION: The university's balance sheet resources provide a relatively thin cushion for its operating expenditures. MODERATELY HIGH DEBT BURDEN: Maximum annual debt service of about $2.98 million consumes a measurable 6.5% of fiscal 2011 unrestricted operating revenues, tempered, however, by a lack of any additional near-term debt plans. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION ADDITIONAL DEBT ISSUANCE: While not expected over the near term, MU's incurrence of any new debt without a commensurate increase in resources could pressure the rating. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', June 12, 2012; 'U.S. University and University Rating Criteria', May 24, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. College and University Rating Criteria