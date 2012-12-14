Dec 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the outlook
revision to stable from negative on The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC;
AA-/Stable/A-1+) does not affect the rating or outlook on the following natural
gas prepay transactions for which RBC or subsidiary acts as a commodity swap
counterparty:
-- Central Plains Energy Project (Gas Prepay) series 2012 (A-/Negative);
-- Long Beach Bond Finance Authority (Gas Prepay) series 2007A and 2007B
(A-/Negative);
-- Main Street Natural Gas Inc. (Gas Prepay) series 2006A (A/Negative);
-- Northern California Gas Authority No. 1 (Gas Prepay) series 2007A
and
2007B (A-Negative);
-- Public Authority for Colorado Energy (Gas Prepay) series 2008
(A-/Negative);
-- SA Energy Acquisition Public Facility Corp. (Gas Prepay) series 2007
(A-/Negative);
-- Salt Verde Financial Corp. (Gas Prepay) series 2007 senior
(A-/Negative) and subordinate (B/Negative);
-- Tennessee Energy Acquisition Corp. (Gas Prepay) series 2006A
(A-/Negative; RBC Europe Ltd. guaranteed by RBC); and
-- Tennessee Energy Acquisition Corp. (Gas Prepay) series 2006C
(BBB/Developing; RBC Europe Ltd. guaranteed by RBC).
For each transaction, the rating is linked to the weakest corporate credit
rating (CCR) on the key counterparties and is currently linked to an entity
that is rated lower than RBC. Changes to the CCRs on key counterparties rated
higher than the prepaid transactions usually have no impact on the
transactions, unless the CCRs are lowered to less than the rating on the
prepaid transactions.