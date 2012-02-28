Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings announces changes its U.S. Banking Quarterly publications that will be more aligned with the timing of U.S. financial institutions' quarterly earnings announcements. As published in the fourth quarter of 2011 (4Q'11), Fitch will issue individual non-rating action commentary (NRAC) for the Top 12 largest U.S. financial institutions discussing quarterly earnings trends and notable events as soon as the company's quarter-ending financial results are available. Following shortly, Fitch will release a 'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment', which is an overview that summarizes quarterly trends, highlights and/or topical issues. A compilation (referred to as the full report) of the overview, summaries for Top 15 U.S. financial institutions, as well as the full financial data set for Top 30 financial institutions will be published when detailed information is available. Fitch has published its full report 'U.S. Banking Quarterly Report: 4Q11 Now For the Cost Cutting'. The full report is now available at the Fitch web site 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Banking Quarterly Review: 4Q11