Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings announces changes its U.S. Banking Quarterly
publications that will be more aligned with the timing of U.S. financial
institutions' quarterly earnings announcements.
As published in the fourth quarter of 2011 (4Q'11), Fitch will issue individual
non-rating action commentary (NRAC) for the Top 12 largest U.S. financial
institutions discussing quarterly earnings trends and notable events as soon as
the company's quarter-ending financial results are available.
Following shortly, Fitch will release a 'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment', which
is an overview that summarizes quarterly trends, highlights and/or topical
issues.
A compilation (referred to as the full report) of the overview, summaries for
Top 15 U.S. financial institutions, as well as the full financial data set for
Top 30 financial institutions will be published when detailed information is
available.
Fitch has published its full report 'U.S. Banking Quarterly Report: 4Q11 Now For
the Cost Cutting'. The full report is now available at the Fitch web site
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Banking Quarterly Review: 4Q11