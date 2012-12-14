Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the following bonds of Sterling
Heights, Michigan (the city):
--$4.5 million unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) fire station bonds,
series 2008 to 'AA+' from 'AAA';
--$2.1 million limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds, series 2005
refunding to 'AA+' from 'AAA';
--$3 million limited tax special assessment bonds, series 2008 to 'AA+' from
'AAA';
--$5.4 million Michigan transportation fund (MTF) bonds, series 2005 refunding
and series 2007 to 'AA+' from 'AAA'.
The Rating Outlook for the ULTGO bonds is Stable. Fitch has also revised the
Rating Outlook for the LTGO bonds to Negative from Stable.
SECURITY
The ULTGO bonds are secured by the city's full faith and credit and its ad
valorem tax pledge without limitation as to rate or amount.
The LTGO bonds are secured by the city's full faith and credit general
obligation and its ad valorem tax pledge, subject to applicable charter,
statutory and constitutional limitations.
The MTF bonds share the same security as the LTGO bonds. Additionally, the bonds
are secured by the city's allocation of state-wide vehicle license and motor
fuel taxes received from the state's transportation fund.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
DOWNGRADE REFLECTS DECLINING FLEXIBILITY: Several years of general fund
operating deficits have reduced reserves. The city maintains alternate liquidity
in its self-insurance fund which will be used to balance the general fund
budget. That said, the current fund balance is below policy level. As such, the
city will continue to experience significant budgetary pressure absent revenue
enhancements.
OUTLOOK DISTINCTION: Fitch currently makes no distinction between the ULTGO and
LTGO ratings due to the city's still adequate overall level of financial
flexibility and satisfactory taxing margin under the statewide cap. The Negative
Outlook on the LTGO bonds reflects the likelihood that a rating decision will be
made over the near term if budget balancing efforts are not successful.
SUSTAINED TAX BASE CONTRACTION: Total taxable assessed value (TAV) has declined
in excess of 20% over the past five years. Additionally, the corresponding
decline in property tax revenues (roughly 60% of general fund revenues) has
pressured the general fund despite an increase in the millage in fiscal 2011.
MIXED ECONOMY; MODERATE CONCENTRATION: Socioeconomic indicators are mixed with
declining (but still above average) income levels and slightly above average
unemployment. The economy is moderately concentrated in the auto-industry.
SOUND FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT ALTHOUGH PRESSURES REMAIN: The city benefits from a
strong financial management team that practices conservative budgeting. The city
has also taken judicious steps to reduce expenditures in light of revenue
declines. However, further expenditure reductions necessary in the absence of
revenue enhancements could impact core city services.
MANAGEABLE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: The city's debt burden is low and
characterized by rapid amortization. This is unlikely to change as there are no
immediate plans for additional debt. Pension and other post-employment benefits
(OPEB) are moderate and Fitch notes as a credit positive the city's practice of
fully funding the OPEB ARC.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
FAILURE TO ACHIEVE STRUCTURAL BALANCE: Fitch is concerned about the city's
reduced financial flexibility and given significant spending cuts to date,
believes a path towards structural balance will most likely come from the
recovery of lost property tax revenue. Recovered revenue could come in the form
of TAV growth or a possible new public-safety millage, which would allow the
city to replenish general fund reserves to the 15% level by fiscal 2016 while
leaving approximately $10 million in the self-insurance fund. Failure to
achieve structural balance would likely cause continued reductions in overall
financial cushion and a downgrade of the LTGO rating.
CREDIT PROFILE
The city is located in Macomb County, 18 miles north of Detroit. The city is one
of the largest in the state with a 2011 population of 129,880.
MIXED ECONOMY; SOME AUTO CONCENTRATION
The city's local economy has traditionally been linked to the automotive
industry, with both Ford and Chrysler together comprising 10% of taxable
assessed value (TAV). Partially offsetting Fitch's concentration concerns are
signs of some stabilization within the local economy and significant investments
by both firms. Chrysler, which currently employs about 2,500 people, recently
almost doubled the size of their plant. Additionally, Ford, which employs 1,400
people, is investing over $170 million it its two plants. Furthermore, the city
has been experiencing improved industrial vacancy rates, with the 6.4% vacancy
rate in October 2012 well below the metro Detroit area rate of 12.4%.
Unemployment levels continue to decline. The October 2012 rate of 7.9% is below
the state average of 8.3% but slightly higher than the national average of 7.5%.
Wealth levels are slightly above average but have come down over the last four
years. The 2011 median household income reflected 115% and 105% of state and
national averages, respectively. This is down from 124% and 118% in 2008.
The city has experienced considerable declines in TAV, which is indicative of
regional economic pressures. TAV fell each year since 2008, with the largest
decreases of 9.8% and 6.9% for fiscal 2011 and 2012, respectively, followed by
another 6.9% decrease in fiscal 2013. The cumulative loss of property tax
revenue is cause for concern given this revenue source accounts for over 60% of
general fund revenue.
SUSTAINED STRUCTURAL IMBALANCE DESPITE PRUDENT BUDGET MANAGEMENT
Continued declines in TAV and loss of property tax revenue have resulted in
multiple years of general fund operating deficits and the corresponding
reduction of reserves. Audited fiscal 2012 results show a $5.7 million operating
deficit (6.7% of spending) decreasing the unrestricted fund balance (the sum of
committed, assigned and unassigned per GASB 54) to $4.4 million or 5.1% of
spending, well below the city's 10% policy.
Property tax revenue declined 10% or $6 million over the prior year. The city's
second largest revenue source, state-shared revenue (13% of general fund
revenue), has also shown declines since 2002 with no increases in funding
expected in the near term despite a growing population.
The city has actively worked to control costs to counter revenue softening and
eliminated 59 full-time positions in 2012, including 27 layoffs. Since 2002, the
city has eliminated 165 positions (25% of its full-time workforce), creating
savings of approximately $12.6 million annually.
Fitch views the city's approach to programmatic changes to reduce ongoing
expenditures, including greater utilization of part-time employees to replace
full-time vacancies, as a credit positive. Fitch also views positively continued
service sharing with surrounding communities. The city importantly achieved
significant wage and benefit concessions from the majority of its labor
contracts, which is expected to save approximately $6 million annually. Current
contracts expire in 2015.
RESERVE DRAWS TO CONTINUE NEAR TERM
The city is planning to draw reserves down further and make expenditure cuts
over the near term to balance the fiscal 2013 budget. The magnitude of the draw
downs and expenditure cuts will depend on the recovery of lost property tax
revenue.
The city's self-insurance fund benefitted from a one-time infusion from a
settlement in 2004. The city is utilizing $4.7 million of self-insurance fund
reserves to balance the general fund budget in fiscal 2013. A portion of the
remaining balance will be used over the ensuing two years. This is in addition
to the elimination of 59 full-time positions, saving the city $4.7 million.
The use of self-insurance reserves will eliminate the need to use general fund
balance. This resulted in a projected unrestricted general fund balance of $6.4
million at the end of fiscal 2013, equal to 7.7% of spending. Combined with the
self-insurance fund balance of $17.9 million, total reserves equal approximately
$24.3 million or 29% of spending.
STRONG DEBT POSITION
Overall debt levels are low at $1,421 per capita and 2% of market value.
Amortization is rapid with 89% retired in ten years. The debt position is not
likely to change in the near-term given the city's limited future capital needs.
The debt service burden is low at 5.1% of fiscal 2012 spending.
MODERATE POST-EMPLOYMENT REQUIREMENTS
The majority of city employees participate in either the General Employees'
Retirement System or the Police and Fire Retirement System, which are
single-employer defined benefit plans. The city consistently makes its required
contribution to both plans. Although funding of both plans has declined, the
General Employees' Retirement System remains well funded, at 90.9%. The Police
and Fire Retirement System funding is slightly weak at 66.5% as of Dec. 31,
2011. The fiscal 2012 annual pension cost for both plans totaled $8.5 million.
The city provides other post-employment benefits (OPEB) to eligible employees
through the city's retiree medical benefits trust plan. The city consistently
contributes 100% of the required contribution. The current unfunded OPEB
liability equals a low 1.5% of market value.
Carrying costs for debt service, pension and OPEB are moderate at 25% of total
governmental funds expenditures. However this is inflated somewhat as a portion
of the OPEB payment is funded by the city's water and sewer fund.