Overview
-- In November 2012, Golden Gate Energy Investments (GGEI) announced its
integration with Termocandelaria Power Ltd. (TPL), a company that owns a
314-megawatt electricity generating facility near the city of Cartagena, along
Colombia's Caribbean Coast.
-- We view the merger as neutral for the rating on Golden Americas Ltd.,
which has an indirect stake in Termobarranquilla S.A. E.S.P. (TEBSA) through
its 26.3% participation in GGEI, mainly because it was in TEBSA's original
shareholder agreement and we do not expect a major impact from a financial nor
from an operational perspective.
-- We are affirming our 'B-' corporate credit and senior secured debt
ratings on GA.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that GA will be able to
upstream enough cash from Golden Gate to service its interest and principal.
Because the management fees would cover some 60% of interest payments, we
believe that GA could bridge the gap even if TEBSA can continue to pay only a
fraction of the interest payments on the subordinated debt.
Rating Action
On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-'
corporate credit and senior secured debt ratings on Cayman Islands-based
special-purpose vehicle Golden Americas Ltd. (GA). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
Our ratings on GA reflect our assessment of the company's business risk
profile as "fair", given GA's investment in Colombia-based electric generation
company Termobarranquilla S.A. E.S.P. (TEBSA; not rated). The ratings also
reflect a "highly leveraged" financial profile. GA's repayment capacity
depends on its ability to upstream funds from TEBSA. GA receives these funds
through management fees, which we view as having at least a similar priority
as TEBSA's senior debt; and through payments of subordinated debt from TEBSA
to Golden Gate Energy Investments Ltd. (GG; not rated), which in turn go to
GA. Because the flows of subordinated debt from TEBSA, which cover 40% of debt
service until 2016, are a weaker source of cash flow, we consider GA's
creditworthiness weaker than TEBSA's. The rated debt at GA also benefits from
a debt service reserve account, which covers the next two coupon payments.
TEBSA's revenues have been decreasing during the past four years, as a result
of the structure of the power purchase agreement (PPA) it holds with
Generadora y Comercializadora de Energia del Caribe S.A. E.S.P. (Gecelca). In
2012, revenue decreased about 10%. Cash from operations has been also
decreasing in line with this negative trend. Financial expenses increased
mostly because TEBSA devoted around $20 million each year to service
subordinated debt interest.
Based on the shareholders' agreement signed between Termocandelaria S.C.A and
Americas Energy Fund I L.P. (AEF, not rated) in 2010, the parties would
initiate actions to integrate GGEI and TPL before the fifth anniversary of the
agreement. TPL owns 100% of Termocandelaria S.C.A., a 314-megawatt (MW)
electricity generating facility, located near the city of Cartagena. In
September 2011, the company started the process in order to carry on the
merger of the described companies, and finally in November 2012, announced the
conclusion of the transaction. We believe that the merger will strengthen the
company's competitive position, as we expect it will become the fifth-largest
power generator in the Colombian market, with about 8% of market share. The
integration will lead, in our opinion, to positive synergies between TEBSA and
Termocandelaria S.C.A., especially given the similar characteristics of both
thermal plants. We do not expect major changes from an operational or
managerial standpoint. Additionally, all liquidity enhancement and corporate
guarantees will remain in place.
For analytical purposes, GA's cash flow streams can be divided into two
periods. Until the PPA between Gecelca and TEBSA expires in 2016, GA receives
a management fee of $918,000 plus dividends from Golden Gate, funded from the
partial interest payment on subordinated debt. In our base case, this should
result in an average fixed-charge coverage ratio of about 1.3x for GA's debt.
As now, GA has been receiving all the management-related fees and dividends
from Golden Gate in a timely manner. From 2016 through 2018, TEBSA's ability
to cancel subordinated debt will depend on energy prices, the dispatch rate,
and availability payments. Lower-than-expected dispatch rates, prices, or
availability payments would result in refinancing risks for principal.
We have assessed TEBSA's business profile as fair and its financial profile as
highly leveraged. We view as positive that almost 85% of TEBSA's debt is
subordinated and owed to related parties. TEBSA is an energy generation
project that operates a 128- MW gas-fired power plant and a 790-MW
combined-cycle power plant near Barranquilla, Colombia.
Cayman Islands-incorporated Golden Americas is a special-purpose vehicle (SPV)
that Americas Energy Fund I L.P., an Ontario-based limited partnership, used
to acquire a stake in TEBSA. GA has a 26.3% stake in Golden Gate, another SPV,
which in turn owns 57.34% of TEBSA and 100% of Los Amigos Leasing Co. Ltd.
(not rated), a company created to provide power generation units to TEBSA.
TEBSA's ownership structure also includes Colombian state-owned company
Gecelca (42.514%) and others (0.146%).
Although GA doesn't control Golden Gate, it has a shareholder agreement with
the controlling shareholder that requires four out of five directors to
approve decisions at Golden Gate. Because GA can appoint two out of the five
directors, we believe it has a certain indirect control over TEBSA's financial
policy through Golden Gate. It can make no changes to the subordinated debt
without GA's consent. Also, the shareholders' agreement establishes that
Golden Gate has to distribute to shareholders all funds flowing into
it--another factor relevant to GA's repayment capacity.
Liquidity
We believe that GA has adequate liquidity to meet its needs over the next two
years. Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity include:
-- Our expectation that sources of liquidity (including cash balances, a
management fee of $918,000, and dividends from GG) will exceed uses by at
least 1.2x over the next two years;
-- The company's debt service reserve account, which covers the next two
coupon payments; and
-- GA's expected compliance with the financial covenants included in its
debt instruments.
GA had cash and cash equivalents of about $1.7 million as of September 2012,
compared with short-term interest payments of about $1.4 million each year
until its final debt maturity in 2018. We expect no other significant expenses
at the GA level in the next few years.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that GA will be able to upstream
enough cash from Golden Gate to service its interest and principal. Because
the management fees would cover some 60% of interest payments, we believe that
GA could bridge the gap even if TEBSA can continue to pay only a fraction of
the interest payments on the subordinated debt. We also believe that TEBSA
will be able to improve its revenue structure after the PPA expires,
generating enough cash flow to repay subordinated debt and dividends, and
allowing GA to repay principal.
The credit quality of the underlying operating company, TEBSA, which generates
the cash flow, limits rating upside. Ratings could suffer if TEBSA's costs
increase, further reducing its ability to service subordinated debt; or if
potential additional debt issuance at TEBSA's level jeopardizes its financial
risk profile and GA's cash availability does not increases in the
short-to-medium term.
