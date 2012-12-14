Overview
-- U.S. entertainment services provider Deluxe Entertainment Services
Group Inc.'s third-quarter performance was below our expectations as declines
at the film processing and distribution business have accelerated. The
company's margin of compliance with financial covenants is thin.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'CCC+'
from 'B-'. We are also lowering our issue-level rating on the company's senior
secured term loan to 'B-' (one notch above the corporate credit rating) from
'B'.
-- The negative outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade if the
company's performance and financial condition do not stabilize over the next
year.
Rating Action
On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on U.S. entertainment services provider Deluxe Entertainment
Services Group Inc. to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The outlook is negative.
We also lowered our issue-level rating on Deluxe Entertainment's senior
secured term loan to 'B-' from 'B'. The recovery rating on this debt remains
at '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for
lenders in the event of a payment default. The rating action reflects our
expectation that the company's film processing and distribution segment will
continue to decline at a steep pace, pressuring covenant compliance and
discretionary cash flow, which could potentially strain liquidity.
Rationale
The ratings on Deluxe Entertainment reflect Standard & Poor's view that the
company will continue to have a "vulnerable" business risk profile and a
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Our view of the company's financial
risk profile is based on its high mandatory amortization requirements relative
to its discretionary cash flow, aggressive financial policy, and thin margin
of compliance with financial covenants. Our opinion of Deluxe Entertainment's
business profile is based on its exposure to the widespread adoption of
digital projection technology by motion picture exhibitors. We expect the
company's film processing and distribution business to continue to decline
over the next few years. We expect the company's creative service business
will grow at a moderate pace, but not sufficiently to prevent revenue declines
in the fourth quarter of 2012 and in 2013. We view Deluxe Entertainment's
management and governance as "fair."
Deluxe Entertainment derives about one-quarter of its revenue from film
processing, an industry that has been in rapid decline as theaters replace
film projectors with digital projectors, reducing the number of film prints
they need. This business is also vulnerable to fluctuations in the number of
films slated for release by the studios it services. We expect film processing
to remain under tremendous pressure going forward. Separately, the company
provides various creative services to film, television, and advertising
content providers, which now account for about three-quarters of revenue.
These services have healthier long-term fundamentals than film-release print
manufacturing. This division distributes digital movie content to theaters by
shipping hard drives, which should benefit from the rollout of digital
projectors in movie theaters. This business also stores and distributes
digital motion picture content to various devices or content providers. Its
revenues should be bolstered by the proliferation of new content distribution
channels. It stands to gain from increasing demand for 2D-to-3D conversion of
content because of the increase in 3D theatrical releases and the availability
of 3D TVs.
In our base-case scenario for full-year 2012, we expect revenue will decline
at a mid- to high-single-digit percent rate as declines of more than 40% in
the film processing and distribution business outpace growth in creative
services. We expect that the EBITDA margin will contract slightly for the year
as lower gross margins more than offset reduced restructuring costs. In 2013,
we expect that revenue will fall at a mid-single-digit percent rate, with the
film processing and distribution segment declining at a similar or slightly
faster rate, and that the EBITDA margin will remain under pressure.
During the third quarter of 2012, revenue at the creative services segment
grew 5%, while revenue at the film labs and distribution segment dropped 53%.
Total revenue declined 18%. EBITDA, according to our calculations, which
differs from covenant EBITDA (we include restructuring charges), grew over 30%
during the quarter, with the improvement due to lower restructuring charges.
Leverage and interest coverage, adjusted primarily for operating leases and
including restructuring charges, were 5.2x and 2.3x, respectively, as of Sept.
30, 2012, compared with 5.3x and 2.1x a year ago. Leverage is in line with the
indicative debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5x or higher, which, as per our criteria,
characterizes a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile.
We expect leverage could fall below 5x by the end of 2012 as a result of lower
restructuring expenses in the second half of 2012 compared with the second
half of 2011 and the company's high debt amortization payments. We expect that
leverage will be in the high-4x area throughout 2013. We expect that the
company's conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow will be 30% to 35%
in 2013, down from around 70% during the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, due
to a much lower benefit from working capital and from the amortization of
contract advances. More importantly, the company has sizable debt amortization
payments and we expect that the company's discretionary cash flow may not be
sufficient to cover its mandatory amortization payments over the next 12
months.
Liquidity
Deluxe Entertainment's liquidity is "less than adequate" (based on our
criteria). Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the
following expectations and assumptions:
-- We do not expect that sources of liquidity over the next 12 months
will exceed uses by 1.2x or more.
-- We do not expect that sources of liquidity minus uses of liquidity
will be positive in the event of a 15% EBITDA decline over the next 12 months.
-- We do not believe the company has sufficient covenant headroom for
EBITDA to decline by more than 15% without breaching its covenant tests,
taking into account covenant step-downs.
-- We believe the company could not absorb high-impact, low-probability
shocks, even factoring in capital spending cuts or asset sales.
The company has a $100 million ABL revolving credit facility, of which $63
million was drawn at June 30, 2012. Cash balances were $8 million at June 30,
2012. We expect the company will generate moderate discretionary cash flow for
the full-year 2012 and in 2013. Mandatory amortization payments are $12.5
million per quarter and we believe that discretionary cash flow may not be
sufficient to cover this payment in 2013.
Deluxe Entertainment's margin of compliance with financial covenants was under
10% as of Sept. 30, 2012. The tightest covenant is the total leverage
covenant, which steps down from 2.75x to 2.6x in the second quarter of 2013,
to 2.5x in the third quarter of 2013 and to 2.4x in the first quarter of 2014.
We expect that the company's margin of compliance will remain thin as
covenants step down.
Recovery analysis
For the recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Deluxe
Entertainment Services Group Inc., published Aug. 14, 2012, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The rating outlook is negative. We could lower the rating if it becomes
apparent that the company will violate covenants or if we become convinced
that the company faces an increasing risk of default on principal payments.
This could occur if revenue growth at creative services slows and if the
company is unable to adequately reduce costs as the film labs and distribution
business declines.
Although less likely over the near term, we could revise the outlook to
positive or raise the rating if the company is able to manage the decline in
the film segment, accelerate revenue growth at the creative services segment,
generate greater than $50 million in discretionary cash flow, and maintain a
margin of compliance above 10%.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Negative/-- B-/Negative/--
Senior Secured B- B
Recovery Rating 2 2
