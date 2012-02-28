Overview -- The sharp decline in forward power pricing has weakened U.S. energy company Ameren Corp.'s economic incentive to support AmerenEnergy Generating Co., in our view. -- Ameren's recent decision to decelerate construction on the Newton Energy Center scrubber project reinforces our view that management's support for the merchant business is limited. -- We are lowering our corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on AmerenEnergy Generating to 'BB' from 'BBB-'. -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' corporate credit ratings and positive outlook on Ameren Corp. and its regulated subsidiaries. -- The negative outlook on AmerenEnergy Generating reflects our expectation that absent improvement to the forward power prices over the next year, the parent's economic incentive to support AmerenEnergy Generating could erode. Rating Action On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on AmerenEnergy Generating Co. (GenCo) to 'BB' from 'BBB-'. The rating outlook on GenCo is negative. We assigned a '3' recovery rating to GenCo's senior unsecured debt, indicating expectations of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' corporate credit ratings and positive outlook on Ameren Corp. and its other subsidiaries, Ameren Illinois Co. and Ameren Missouri. Rationale The 'BB' corporate credit rating on GenCo reflects our view that Ameren Corp.'s long-term economic incentive to support GenCo has weakened due to the sharp decline in forward power pricing. Furthermore, the parent company's recent decision to reduce its capital spending at GenCo by decelerating construction on the Newton Energy Center scrubber project reinforces our view that management's support for the merchant business is limited. Although Ameren could theoretically support GenCo during a period of financial stress, we believe that it would not do so to the detriment of the regulated utilities. As such, we view Ameren's support of GenCo as very limited and as a basis to separate the ratings. The current rating continues to assume a degree of parental support for GenCo. GenCo's stand-alone business and financial risk profiles are "fair" and "aggressive" (as our criteria define the terms), respectively. GenCo's fair business risk profile reflects its ultimate dependence on the market price of energy, which has recently sharply declined. Conversely, GenCo's margins have steadily declined due to lower demand as a result of weaker energy prices because of the recession, and by an increased supply of natural gas from shale gas, which has lowered natural gas prices. While the company continues to manage those areas that it can directly influence, such as reducing capital spending, maintaining its hedging program, and reducing its operation and maintenance (O&M) costs, sustained weak power prices will pressure the merchant business cash flow over the intermediate term. We view Ameren's recent decision to significantly reduce its environmental capital spending at GenCo as prudent from the parent's perspective but believe the reduction adds considerable credit risk to GenCo. This decision will provide management with additional time to reevaluate its options and to assess its ability to meet federal and state environmental regulations in the possible absence of a scrubber at Newton. However, the reduction of environmental capital spending also suggests management's lack of confidence in the longer-term economic sustainability of GenCo's business model. This reinforces our view that Ameren's support for GenCo is limited and that it expects GenCo to cover its cash needs as a stand-alone business even over the short term. We view GenCo's decision to close its more than 500 MW at its Meredosia and Hutsonville energy centers as prudent. By closing these plants, the company gained flexibility and reduced its environmental capital expenditures. However, because the company essentially relies on energy market prices for capital recovery, the company's ultimate recovery of its remaining environmental capital investment, needed to meet federal and state environmental regulations, is uncertain. GenCo's financial risk profile is aggressive and reflects its stand-alone financial risk profile. The aggressive financial risk profile also reflects Standard & Poor's base-case scenario of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt at about 15% and adjusted total debt to total capital at about 50% over the next 12 months. For the 12 months ending Sept. 2011, adjusted FFO to debt was 22.7% or the same as year-end 2010, adjusted debt to EBITDA was 3.3x or weaker than the 3.1x at year-end 2010, adjusted debt to total capital was 48.5% or improved from the 51.4% at year-end 2010. Should power prices continue to remain weak, our stress-case scenario indicates that FFO to debt would decline to below 12% and we would revise GenCo's financial risk profile to highly leveraged. In such a scenario, we would further lower our ratings on GenCo. Even with the planned reduction in capital spending, we expect that GenCo's discretionary cash flow will turn negative and that it will meet its cash needs through its availability under its existing credit facility. Liquidity GenCo's liquidity is adequate and can more than cover its needs over the immediate term, even if FFO declines. We base our liquidity assessment on the following factors and assumptions: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and credit facility availability) over the next 12 months to exceed its uses by more than 3x. -- GenCo does not have near-term long term debt maturities. -- Even if FFO declines by 100%, we believe net sources would still be more than 1.2x of cash requirements mostly due to the availability on its credit facility. In our analysis, we assumed liquidity of about $650 million over the next 12 months, primarily consisting of cash, FFO, and availability under its credit facility. We estimate the company will use about $200 million over the same period for capital spending and working capital needs. GenCo's $500 million credit facility that expires in September 2013 includes a financial covenant requiring its ratio of total debt to total capital of no more than 65%. As of Sept. 30, 2011, the debt to capital ratio, as defined in the credit agreement, was 45%, demonstrating sufficient cushion with respect to the facility's financial covenant. Recovery analysis GenCo's unsecured notes are rated 'BB' with a '3' recovery rating, indicating our expectations of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery. The recovery rating on the unsecured debt includes our accounting for the risk that the recovery prospects are at risk of being impaired by the issuance of additional priority or pari passu debt prior to default. We will publish a full recovery report that will provide detailed recovery analysis. Outlook The negative outlook on GenCo reflects our expectations that absent improvement to the forward power prices over the next 6 to 12 months, parent company Ameren's economic incentive and willingness to support GenCo even for the short term may diminish. We could lower our ratings on GenCo if power prices remain weak and causes FFO to debt to decline to below 12% on a sustained basis, reflecting no parental support. We could revise the outlook on GenCo to stable if the power price curve improves and forecasted FFO to debt approximates 15%. Upside ratings momentum for GenCo is not foreseen in the forecast period given our expectations for cash generation and debt coverage. The positive outlook on Ameren reflects the company's gradually improving regulatory risk and our expectations that there is at least a one-in-three probability that it will continue to improve over the intermediate period. Ratings List Ratings Lowered; Recovery Rating Assigned To From AmerenEnergy Generating Co. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Negative BBB-/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured BB BBB- Recovery Rating 3 Ratings Affirmed Ameren Corp. Ameren Illinois Co. Ameren Missouri Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Positive/A-3 Ameren Corp. Senior Unsecured BB+ Commercial Paper A-3 Ameren Illinois Co. Senior Secured BBB Recovery Rating 1 Senior Secured BBB+ Recovery Rating 1+ Preferred Stock BB Commercial Paper A-3 Ameren Missouri Senior Secured BBB+ Recovery Rating 1+ Preferred Stock BB Commercial Paper A-3