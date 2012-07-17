Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Passenger Facility Charges at U.S. Airports (A Driving Force Behind Capital Funding)July 17 - With 365 U.S. airports collecting $36 billion over the last 20 years, passenger facility charges (PFC) have become an important capital source, accounting for approximately 25 percent of airport capital projects through 2015, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. 'While PFC revenues can have risks associated with their reliance upon and linkage to enplanement volumes, indications point towards their increasing use as a share of total capital funding for airports,' said Seth Lehman, Senior Director. PFC revenues are particularly instrumental to building and maintaining airport infrastructure that supports major international gateway or domestic hub service. For example, the airports at Port Authority of New York/New Jersey, Atlanta, Chicago O'Hare, Los Angeles, Dallas-Ft. Worth, and Denver each collect over $100 million in PFCs annually. In 2011, their aggregate PFC collection level was approximately $840 million - approximately 30 percent of the total collections across all U.S. airports. These larger airports often apply a leveraged PFC approach, which offers a flexible, time-sensitive method of funding large scale projects. If Congress authorizes an increase above the current $4.50 rate, many airports may seek, or at least evaluate, an increase to their own PFC rate. A higher rate would cover more eligible capital needs, decreasing pressure on airline costs. For more information, a special report titled 'Passenger Facility Charges at U.S. Airports' is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com.