Feb 28 - Large banks' capital adequacy generally has improved since the global credit crisis, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. We expect this improvement to continue over the next few years based on banks' need to meet the more stringent Basel III regulatory requirements. In the article, titled "Bank Ratings Incorporate Expectations For Improving Capital Assessments Globally," we present the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratios for 100 of the largest banks in the world, from 29 different countries. This is our third global study of RAC ratios on the world's leading banks, and the first under our updated criteria, which clarify the impact that capital has on bank ratings. "We estimate the average RAC ratio as of Sept. 30, 2011, was 7.4%, compared with 7% at the end of June 2010 and 6.1% as of June 30, 2009," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Elie Heriard Dubreuil. Excluding the increases in sovereign and banking industry country risks since June 2010, particularly in Southern Europe, we estimate that the RAC ratios for these 100 banks would have been about 25 basis points higher. "Our opinion of capital position--which combines our assessments of capital and earnings and risk position--is currently less of a negative ratings factor than it was a year ago," said Mr. Heriard Dubreuil. Our capital and earnings assessment is primarily based on projected RAC ratios, and the risk position assessment on our qualitative assessment of the bank's unique financial risks and risk management. "During the last year, banks have strengthened their capital positions through increased earnings retention, capital raises, and balance sheet reductions." In addition, we have lowered ratings on many of these 100 banks since January 2011. "We have negative outlooks on 27 of these 100 banks, which means the likelihood that we would lower our ratings on these banks is one-in-three. In addition, our ratings on Banco Popular Espanol S.A. are on CreditWatch negative. One of the reasons for these negative assessments is the risk that capital does not strengthen as much as we expect," said Mr. Heriard Dubreuil. "Currently, we expect 25 of these 100 banks, mostly from Europe and the U.S., to increase their RAC ratios such that their capital and earnings assessments would improve by one category on our six-point scale." Although these 100 banks have, on average, increased their RAC ratios by about 40 basis points during the past five quarters, we note significant regional variations. Banks in Latin America, Germany, Asia (excluding China and Japan), Australia, the Nordic countries, and the U.S. exhibited stronger regional averages as of Sept. 30, 2011, whereas banks in the rest of Western Europe, Canada, China, and Japan had generally weaker RAC ratios. We estimated the average RAC ratio for banks in the EU was 6.8% as of Sept. 30, 2011, versus an average of 7.8% for the rest of the world. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.