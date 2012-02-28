Feb 28 - Large banks' capital adequacy generally has improved since
the global credit crisis, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services. We expect this improvement to continue over the next few years
based on banks' need to meet the more stringent Basel III regulatory
requirements.
In the article, titled "Bank Ratings Incorporate Expectations For Improving
Capital Assessments Globally," we present the risk-adjusted capital (RAC)
ratios for 100 of the largest banks in the world, from 29 different countries.
This is our third global study of RAC ratios on the world's leading banks, and
the first under our updated criteria, which clarify the impact that capital
has on bank ratings.
"We estimate the average RAC ratio as of Sept. 30, 2011, was 7.4%, compared
with 7% at the end of June 2010 and 6.1% as of June 30, 2009," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Elie Heriard Dubreuil. Excluding the increases in
sovereign and banking industry country risks since June 2010, particularly in
Southern Europe, we estimate that the RAC ratios for these 100 banks would
have been about 25 basis points higher.
"Our opinion of capital position--which combines our assessments of capital
and earnings and risk position--is currently less of a negative ratings factor
than it was a year ago," said Mr. Heriard Dubreuil. Our capital and earnings
assessment is primarily based on projected RAC ratios, and the risk position
assessment on our qualitative assessment of the bank's unique financial risks
and risk management. "During the last year, banks have strengthened their
capital positions through increased earnings retention, capital raises, and
balance sheet reductions." In addition, we have lowered ratings on many of
these 100 banks since January 2011.
"We have negative outlooks on 27 of these 100 banks, which means the
likelihood that we would lower our ratings on these banks is one-in-three. In
addition, our ratings on Banco Popular Espanol S.A. are on CreditWatch
negative. One of the reasons for these negative assessments is the risk that
capital does not strengthen as much as we expect," said Mr. Heriard Dubreuil.
"Currently, we expect 25 of these 100 banks, mostly from Europe and the U.S.,
to increase their RAC ratios such that their capital and earnings assessments
would improve by one category on our six-point scale."
Although these 100 banks have, on average, increased their RAC ratios by about
40 basis points during the past five quarters, we note significant regional
variations. Banks in Latin America, Germany, Asia (excluding China and Japan),
Australia, the Nordic countries, and the U.S. exhibited stronger regional
averages as of Sept. 30, 2011, whereas banks in the rest of Western Europe,
Canada, China, and Japan had generally weaker RAC ratios. We estimated the
average RAC ratio for banks in the EU was 6.8% as of Sept. 30, 2011, versus an
average of 7.8% for the rest of the world.
