(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 17 Fitch Ratings has upgraded Tengizchevroil Finance Company SARL's (TCO Finance) series A senior secured notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The upgrade reflects an improvement in the project's risk profile for the period leading up to the maturity of the notes in November 2014, together with the stable operating performance and strong financial performance of the operating company, Tengizchevroil LLP (TCO). TCO is exposed to production volume risk and to volatile commodity prices. However, it continues to benefit from favourable oil market conditions achieving an average crude oil selling price of USD113 in H112 and USD111 in 2011. TCO's operating performance remains stable with crude production at the level of 560,000 bopd in 2011 and 548,700 bopd in H112. The debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) was 13.4x in 2011 (2010: 8x). In addition, positive rating considerations are TCO's continued ability to offset the oil export duty against royalties; the clearing of the 'mining allotment' charges; reduced risk of oil transportation constraints; and a shorter than previously anticipated overlap between the remaining maturity of the notes and new capex funding requirements. TCO's relationship with Kazakhstan's government appears to have stabilised since the last review although it will remain an area of attention for Fitch. TCO continues to pay the oil export duty (at USD40/tonne), despite the tax stability provisions in the Partnership Agreements with the government which should exempt it. In response, TCO is reserving its rights and offsetting the duties paid against royalty payments in accordance with the Partnership Agreement. The offsetting has been ongoing for two years, bringing some stability to the situation. In addition, Fitch notes favourably that the investigations brought against TCO in mid-2010 with respect to TCO being unable to produce or operate below the depth set forth in a permit called a 'mining allotment' were withdrawn by the government in Q212. Furthermore, TCO's importance for Kazakhstan's oil revenues and the short remaining maturity of the notes serve as mitigants against government risk. TCO continues to ship about 40% of its oil exports by rail while the rest is shipped via the CPC Pipeline. Following the progress on the CPC Pipeline expansion project, TCO expects to increase shipments by CPC in 2013/2014. The risk of new production capacity causing transportation bottlenecks has also decreased. TCO's shareholders are considering an expansion project to increase the current production capacity by 50% (Future Growth Project), as well as a related Wellhead Pressure Management Project (WPMP) to maintain production from the current wells. Early investment cost estimates are substantial at USD20bn-USD25bn, but the timing and funding plan for these new projects has not yet been finalised. The risk to the current noteholders of a significant increase in capex is mitigated by long lead times required to plan these investments and by TCO's strong cashflow generation capacity. TCO operates a large oil production and processing complex in the Tengiz and Korolev oil fields in western Kazakhstan under agreements with the Republic of Kazakhstan ('BBB'/Positive) which last until 2033. The two fields have total gross proven oil reserves in excess of 4 billion barrels. Over 90% of TCO's revenues come from crude oil sales. In 2004, TCO Finance issued USD4.4bn of senior secured debt in three tranches, all of which are amortising with final maturity in November 2014 and rank equally. The series A notes accounted for USD1.1bn of this total senior debt amount. The senior debt has been on-lent to TCO to finance the expansion of production and processing facilities using the sour gas injection technology. The project was completed in 2008. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)