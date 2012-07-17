(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 17 Fitch Ratings has upgraded Tengizchevroil Finance Company SARL's
(TCO Finance) series A senior secured notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
The Outlook is Stable.
The upgrade reflects an improvement in the project's risk profile for the period
leading up to the maturity of the notes in November 2014, together with the
stable operating performance and strong financial performance of the operating
company, Tengizchevroil LLP (TCO).
TCO is exposed to production volume risk and to volatile commodity prices.
However, it continues to benefit from favourable oil market conditions achieving
an average crude oil selling price of USD113 in H112 and USD111 in 2011. TCO's
operating performance remains stable with crude production at the level of
560,000 bopd in 2011 and 548,700 bopd in H112. The debt service coverage ratio
(DSCR) was 13.4x in 2011 (2010: 8x).
In addition, positive rating considerations are TCO's continued ability to
offset the oil export duty against royalties; the clearing of the 'mining
allotment' charges; reduced risk of oil transportation constraints; and a
shorter than previously anticipated overlap between the remaining maturity of
the notes and new capex funding requirements.
TCO's relationship with Kazakhstan's government appears to have stabilised since
the last review although it will remain an area of attention for Fitch. TCO
continues to pay the oil export duty (at USD40/tonne), despite the tax stability
provisions in the Partnership Agreements with the government which should exempt
it. In response, TCO is reserving its rights and offsetting the duties paid
against royalty payments in accordance with the Partnership Agreement. The
offsetting has been ongoing for two years, bringing some stability to the
situation. In addition, Fitch notes favourably that the investigations brought
against TCO in mid-2010 with respect to TCO being unable to produce or operate
below the depth set forth in a permit called a 'mining allotment' were withdrawn
by the government in Q212. Furthermore, TCO's importance for Kazakhstan's oil
revenues and the short remaining maturity of the notes serve as mitigants
against government risk.
TCO continues to ship about 40% of its oil exports by rail while the rest is
shipped via the CPC Pipeline. Following the progress on the CPC Pipeline
expansion project, TCO expects to increase shipments by CPC in 2013/2014. The
risk of new production capacity causing transportation bottlenecks has also
decreased.
TCO's shareholders are considering an expansion project to increase the current
production capacity by 50% (Future Growth Project), as well as a related
Wellhead Pressure Management Project (WPMP) to maintain production from the
current wells. Early investment cost estimates are substantial at
USD20bn-USD25bn, but the timing and funding plan for these new projects has not
yet been finalised. The risk to the current noteholders of a significant
increase in capex is mitigated by long lead times required to plan these
investments and by TCO's strong cashflow generation capacity.
TCO operates a large oil production and processing complex in the Tengiz and
Korolev oil fields in western Kazakhstan under agreements with the Republic of
Kazakhstan ('BBB'/Positive) which last until 2033. The two fields have total
gross proven oil reserves in excess of 4 billion barrels. Over 90% of TCO's
revenues come from crude oil sales. In 2004, TCO Finance issued USD4.4bn of
senior secured debt in three tranches, all of which are amortising with final
maturity in November 2014 and rank equally. The series A notes accounted for
USD1.1bn of this total senior debt amount. The senior debt has been on-lent to
TCO to finance the expansion of production and processing facilities using the
sour gas injection technology. The project was completed in 2008.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)