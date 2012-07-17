(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's published its methodology to link short-term and long-term ratings for corporate and sovereign issuers. -- Based on the application of our criteria, we are raising our short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Belarus to 'B' from 'C'. -- The upgrade does not reflect an improvement in our view of the country's short-term creditworthiness. -- We are also affirming our 'B-' long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Belarus. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that improvements in Belarus' external liquidity, and successful stabilization efforts, have significantly reduced the likelihood that we would lower the ratings over the next 12 months. Rating Action On July 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Belarus to 'B' from 'C'. We also affirmed our 'B-' long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Belarus. The outlook is stable. Rationale The raising of the short-term ratings reflects the revision of our criteria regarding the link between long-term and short-term sovereign credit ratings. According to our revised criteria, the short-term rating on a sovereign government is derived directly and solely from the long-term rating (for more details, see "Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 2012). As a result, the raising of the short-term ratings does not reflect an improvement in Belarus' short-term creditworthiness. The ratings on Belarus are constrained by political risks, high government financing needs, a reliance on external funding, and the government's reluctance to introduce much-needed structural reforms to improve the country's competitiveness and growth prospects. The ratings are supported by Belarus' relatively high, albeit declining, GDP per capita for the rating level; moderate general government deficits; substantial industrial capital stock; and highly educated workforce. These factors provide the potential for a relatively rapid improvement in productivity should the government pursue structural reforms to enhance efficiency in state-owned enterprises and support private sector growth. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that improvements in external liquidity, and successful stabilization efforts, have significantly reduced the likelihood that we would lower the ratings on Belarus over the next 12 months. However, we could lower the ratings if renewed expansionary policies were to lead to a return of exchange rate and inflationary pressures. We could also lower the ratings if external liquidity, or the availability of external funding, were to significantly deteriorate again (as they did in late 2010 and the first half of 2011). Government policy leading to a sustained improvement in competitiveness, a diversification of funding sources, and increased availability of foreign exchange could in our opinion eventually support an upgrade. We could also consider raising the ratings if we see an improvement in external balances indicated by lower external financing needs, lower external debt, and improved current account balances. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012 -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 -- Criteria for Determining Transfer and Convertibility Assessments, May 19, 2009 -- Introduction of Sovereign Recovery Ratings, June 14, 2007 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded To From Belarus (Republic of) Sovereign Credit Rating B-/Stable/B B-/Stable/C Transfer & Convertibility Assessment B- B- Senior Unsecured Debt (foreign currency) B- B- Recovery Rating 4 4 Senior Unsecured Debt (local currency) B- B- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)