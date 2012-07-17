Overview
-- The financial risk profile of U.K.-domiciled oil and gas major BP PLC
continues to strengthen, despite ongoing material payments related to the
Macondo well oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.
-- Material liabilities related to the Gulf of Mexico spill remain
unknown, but we assess the risk of near-term payments exceeding the amounts we
assume in our base-case credit scenario as low.
-- We are therefore revising the outlook on BP to positive from stable
and affirming our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on BP.
-- The positive outlook reflects our view that we could upgrade BP in the
next two years if the group's credit metrics continue to strengthen following
the final Gulf of Mexico-related payments.
Rating Action
On July 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its outlook on
U.K.-domiciled oil and gas major BP PLC to positive from stable. At the same
time, we affirmed our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on
the group.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects BP's strengthening financial risk profile,
despite continuing material payments arising from the Macondo well oil spill
in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. We see the annual payments likely declining
over 2012 and 2013, while asset sales and medium-term production growth should
help to improve the group's credit metrics.
We forecast funds from operations (FFO) of about $25 billion-$27 billion in
2012, despite Gulf of Mexico-related cash payouts of about $5 billion. Under
our base-case Brent oil price assumptions of $100 per barrel (/bbl) in the
remainder of 2012, falling to $90/bbl in 2013, FFO could strengthen modestly
to the upper end of the aforementioned range in 2013. This is despite our
assumption of a fall in oil prices, which are balanced by lower Gulf of
Mexico-related payments and BP's modestly increasing production, including
from the group's relatively high-value U.S. and U.K. oil fields that are being
restarted in 2012. As a result, we believe that BP's Standard &
Poor's-adjusted FFO to debt could approach 50% by Dec. 31, 2012, and could
remain at this level or even rise to 60% in 2013. Such an outcome depends on
the size and timing of additional Gulf of Mexico-related payments, the
completion of planned disposals, as well as underlying free cash flow
generation.
Although BP's remaining Gulf of Mexico-related payments are uncertain, our
base case assumes that fines under applicable laws (including the U.S. Clean
Water Act and Oil Pollution Act) could be in the order of $5 billion-$20
billion, on top of about $35 billion that BP has already paid out to date in
total. Payments could be much larger, particularly if BP is found guilty of
gross negligence in relation to the spill, but this is not our base-case
assumption. In such a scenario, or if the U.S. Department of Justice seeks
larger payments for another reason, we would see protracted litigation as more
likely than we do in our base case. Our ratings assume that any further Gulf
of Mexico payments materially in excess of $20 billion will be spread over a
number of years. They also factor in our belief that BP's assets will remain
robust and sustain positive discretionary cash flow, after cash dividends of
about $5 billion and capital expenditures of up to $22 billion in the near
term.
BP's management has indicated that it is targeting asset disposals of up to a
combined $38 billion (excluding the repayment under the share purchase
agreement with Bridas Corp.) by year-end 2013, of which it has agreed or
completed about $22 billion to date. These sales will be important in reducing
the group's net debt to net debt plus equity to the 10%-20% range that
management has indicated. This is especially true in the context of the future
Gulf of Mexico-related payments, which are as yet unknown. However, we assess
the risk of near-term payments exceeding the $20 billion we assume in our
base-case scenario as low. Management's commitment to these asset sales
remains an important rating consideration.
The ratings take into account the quality and diversity of BP's asset
portfolio and its strong underlying cash generation, and the group's current
focus on conservative balance-sheet and treasury management. We see the
group's exposure to exploration and production activities and refining risks,
including volatility and high capital intensity, as industry constraints. In
addition, we believe that BP is exposed to some concentrated country risks in
the U.S. and Russia to a greater extent than other oil majors.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'A-1'. We assess BP's liquidity as "adequate" under
our criteria and estimate that liquidity sources will cover uses by about 1.4x
in the next 12 months. BP reported short-term debt of $7.9 billion and net
debt of $31.2 billion on March 31, 2012. Cash was $14.1 billion on the same
date.
We understand that BP's liquidity sources on March 31, 2012, included:
-- $14.1 billion of cash, as above, less $1.5 billion that we assume is
tied to operations;
-- About $26.0 billion of FFO under our $100/bbl Brent oil price scenario
for 2012;
-- $1.7 billion from contracted disposals (received in April 2012); and
-- $6.8 billion of committed undrawn credit facilities, most of which we
understand are available until March 2014.
In the same period, we see the following liquidity needs:
-- $7.9 billion of short-term debt;
-- Up to $22.0 billion of organic capital investments; and
-- About $5.0 billion of dividend payments.
BP is a highly rated global corporation and owner of a massive, diversified,
and marketable asset base, with still-moderate leverage. As such, we
anticipate that the group will continue to enjoy access to bank and capital
markets.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our view that we could raise the rating by one
notch if BP's credit measures strengthen sustainably in the next one-to-two
years, with FFO to debt of more than 50% after the final payment of the
group's potentially material outstanding Gulf of Mexico commitments and
completion of the planned disposals. An upgrade would also be supported by
sustained strong operating performance in the future, including a return to
production growth in core provinces such as the U.S. and U.K., as well as the
sustained strengthening of BP's operating and safety track record.
We could revise the outlook to stable if the remaining Gulf of Mexico-related
cash payments in the near term are greater than the $20 billion we assume in
our base case. We could also revise the outlook to stable if BP increases
distributions to shareholders substantially before it has reduced its net
debt-to-net debt plus equity ratio through planned asset disposals, and before
it has completed most of the material Gulf of Mexico-related payments.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
BP PLC
Burmah Castrol PLC
BP Corporation North America Inc.
BP America Production Co.
Atlantic Richfield Co.
Corporate Credit Rating A/Positive/A-1 A/Stable/A-1
BP Finance PLC
Corporate Credit Rating A-/Positive/-- A-/Stable/--
BP Products North America Inc.
BP Company North America Inc.
Union Texas Petroleum Holdings Inc.
Standard Oil Co. Inc.
Standard Oil Co.
Corporate Credit Rating A/Positive/-- A/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Arco British Ltd.
Commercial Paper A-1 A-1
Atlantic Richfield Co.
Commercial Paper A-1 A-1
BP AMI Leasing, Inc.
Senior Unsecured A A
BP Capital Markets America Inc.
Senior Unsecured A A
BP Capital Markets PLC
Senior Unsecured cnAA+ cnAA+
Senior Unsecured A A
Commercial Paper A-1 A-1
BP Corp. North America Inc.
Senior Unsecured A A
Commercial Paper A-1 A-1
BP West Coast Products LLC Project
Senior Unsecured A A
Burmah Castrol PLC
Senior Unsecured A A
Union Texas Petroleum Holdings Inc.
Senior Unsecured A A
Preferred Stock A- A-
Guaranteed by Atlantic Richfield Co.
Guaranteed by BP PLC.
Guaranteed by BP PLC. Obligor is BP PLC.
NB: This list does not include all ratings affected.