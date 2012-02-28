Feb 28 - OVERVIEW -- We revised our outlook on the class A-1 and A-2 notes from Lease Investment Flight Trust's series 2001-1 to stable from negative. -- We affirmed our ratings on the class A-1 and A-2 notes from Lease Investment Flight Trust's series 2001-1 and the class A notes from Airplanes Repackaged Transferred Securities Ltd.'s series 2004-1 and 2004-2. -- Lease Investment Flight Trust's series 2001-1 is backed by the lease revenue and sales proceeds from a portfolio of 29 commercial aircraft. -- Airplanes Repackaged Transferred Securities Ltd.'s series 2004-1 and 2004-2 are repack transactions backed by $103 million of the class A-1 notes and $53 million of the class A-2 notes from Lease Investment Flight Trust's series 2001-1 and $186 million face value of zero-coupon treasury securities. -- The affirmations reflect our opinion of the aircraft collateral's quality, the transactions' projected cash flow, the subordination available to the notes, the transactions' legal structure, the liquidity enhancement facility, the caps and collar provided by Credit Suisse AG, and the servicer's demonstrated servicing ability. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 28, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its outlook on the class A-1 and A-2 notes from Lease Investment Flight Trust's (LIFT's) series 2001-1 to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class A-1 and A-2 notes from LIFT's series 2001-1 and the class A notes from Airplanes Repackaged Transferred Securities Ltd.'s (ARTS') series 2004-1 and 2004-2 (see list). LIFT's series 2001-1 is an asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction collateralized primarily by the lease revenue and sales proceeds from a portfolio of 29 commercial aircraft. ARTS series 2004-1 and 2004-2 are repack transactions. The two ARTS series are backed by $103 million of the class A-1 notes and $53 million of the class A-2 notes from LIFT's series 2001-1 and $186 million face value of zero-coupon treasury securities. Today's rating actions reflect our opinion of: -- The aircraft collateral's value and quality; -- The payment structure and cash flow mechanics of each transaction; -- The subordination to the rated notes; -- The transactions' legal structure; -- The liquidity enhancement facility provided to support the rated notes; -- The caps and collar provided by Credit Suisse AG; and -- GE Capital Aviation Services' demonstrated servicing ability. In our analysis, we projected the cash flow by stressing each aircraft's future depreciated value and lease rate, the repossessed aircraft's time off lease, the lessees' default frequency and default pattern, the remarketing, reconfiguration, and repossession costs, the maintenance expenses, and the interest rate risk. As of the December 2011 servicer report, the collateral in LIFT consisted of 29 aircraft: 23 Boeing, four Airbus, and one McDonnell Douglas. The 28 aircraft are leased to 23 lessees operating in 16 countries. LIFT's class A-3 notes paid in full on the December 2011 payment date. The A-1 and A-2 notes are now receiving all principal proceeds, as the notes' minimum principal payment amounts are behind and therefore the amount of principal the notes can receive is not limited. The pay downs to LIFT's A-1 and A-2 notes are being redistributed to the class A notes for ARTS series 2004-1 and 2004-2, according to their payment priority. Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings currently assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011. -- Revised Cash Flow Assumptions And Stresses For Global Aircraft And Aircraft Engine Lease Securitizations, published Aug. 26, 2010. -- New Issue: Lease Investment Flight Trust, published June 28, 2001. RATING ACTIONS Lease Investment Flight Trust Series 2001-1 Rating Class To From A-1 CCC+ (sf) CCC+ (sf)/Negative A-2 CCC+ (sf) CCC+ (sf)/Negative RATINGS AFFIRMED Airplanes Repackaged Transferred Securities Ltd. Series 2004-1 Class Rating A BB+ (sf) Airplanes Repackaged Transferred Securities Ltd. Series 2004-2 Class Rating A BB+ (sf)