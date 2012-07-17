Overview -- U.S. cloud service enhanced communications provider j2 Global is issuing $250 million of senior notes for general corporate purposes. -- We are assigning a 'BB-' corporate credit rating to the company. -- We are also assigning a 'BB-' issue-level rating with a '3' recovery rating to the company's proposed 144a senior notes. -- The stable outlook reflects the company's steady and growing revenue base and good cash flow generation, coupled with low leverage for the rating. Rating Action On July 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' corporate credit rating to Los Angeles-based j2 Global Inc. The outlook is stable. We also assigned a 'BB-' issue-level rating and a '3' recovery rating to j2's proposed rule 144A privately placed $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default by the borrower. The company will use proceeds from the borrowing for general corporate purposes, including financing of additional acquisitions and enhancing financial flexibility. Rationale The ratings on j2 reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate." We base these assessments on j2's position in a fairly narrow segment of the cloud-based services market, its heavy reliance on one product for a significant portion of its revenues, and its exposure to technology risks. Offsetting some of these issues are a stable and growing revenue base, strong cash flow generation capabilities, and low leverage for the rating. The company is a provider of cloud-based enhanced communication and messaging services, primarily to small and midsized businesses (SMBs). Core services include online fax services (which provides approximately 80% of total revenues), virtual voice products, hosted email, email marketing, online backup, and unified communications. The company has approximately 2 million paying subscription customers in 49 countries, although U.S. business accounts for 62% of revenues. Its products are aimed mainly at SMBs, but large enterprise customers constitute an increasingly significant portion of the business, especially as j2's suite of products grows. The company has added customers, products, and services, and moved into new markets, both through internal development and acquisitions, having made 38 since 2000. Most have been small ones to add customers and under $40 million. The 2010 acquisition of Protus for $233 million was the company's largest and helped establish j2 as the leading electronic fax provider in Canada. We view the company's business risk profile as weak. In our opinion, j2 is a significant player in a relatively small and fragmented niche market, with numerous players offering similar products. However, the company has a broad array of products and can bundle them in ways other companies cannot. It also has a very broad and diverse customer base. In addition, j2 has numerous patents and an extensive bank of local phone numbers in many different geographies, creating some barriers to others providing identical services. The electronic fax product provides approximately 80% of revenues and we expect it to continue to account for the majority of revenues. However, j2 faces the risk of alternative technologies that, in the future, may have the same legal and commercial standing as faxes. Also, the company faces regulatory risks, such as the possibility that states will be allowed to adopt "unified messaging" area codes, which may weaken j2's competitiveness. In addition, electronic faxes only account for a small part of the worldwide fax market, and only 1%-2% of all faxes generated worldwide move over j2's infrastructure. The company has enjoyed gross margins of over 80% and EBITDA margins in excess of 50%, although revenues are $340 million. The company estimates that second-quarter 2012 revenues were between $88.5 million-$89.5 million compared with the prior year's second-quarter $85.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA was between $47.2 million and $47.9 million. While the company has grown consistently, even during the recent economic downturn, it must continually add customers, since monthly churn is approximately 2.5%. Acquisitions have played a key role in ensuring customer growth, and we expect this to continue. As the company rolls out more products and gets more enterprise customers to subscribe, the churn rate may drop somewhat. The company will have an intermediate financial risk profile following the notes issuance, with an estimated pro forma leverage of about 1.4x for 2012. Prior to now, j2 had essentially been debt free and typically used internal cash to pay for its acquisitions. Although leverage is low relative to indicative ratios for our intermediate financial risk descriptor, j2's small size and reliance on the successful integration of acquisitions for revenue and EBITDA growth increase the financial risk. Capital expenditures are low, at less than 2% of revenues, and research and development spending--generally to add features and integrate acquisitions--accounts for approximately 5% of revenue. Our base case assumes mid-single-digit growth rates, and j2 maintaining EBITDA margins somewhat above the 50% level. Our base case results in leverage remaining in the low- to mid-1x area, and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the 50% area on an ongoing basis. The company can use free cash flow for acquisitions. Liquidity We view the company's liquidity to be "adequate." We expect its sources of cash from operations to exceed uses over the next 12-24 months. Cash sources are available from free cash flow and access to a $40 million dollar revolver (unrated). Uses would include needed working capital growth as the business grows, and modest capital expenditures. There is no mandatory loan amortization. The notes will mature in 2020. Other relevant aspects of j2's liquidity include: -- Sources of cash are likely to be above 1.2x in the next 12-24 months; -- Net sources are likely to be positive during the period, even if EBITDA falls by 15%-20%; -- Sufficient headroom exists for EBITDA to fall by 15%-20% without the company breaching a covenant; -- There are no debt maturities during the next 12-24 months; -- We assume the company makes no major acquisitions or further share repurchases during the next 12-24 months; and -- The present dividend is maintained at close to $40 million a year. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on j2, to be published on RatingsDirect following this release. Outlook The outlook is stable, reflecting the company's steady and growing revenue base and good cash flow generation. However, if margins decline because of competitive pressures or alternative technologies becoming available, or if a major acquisition causes leverage to rise above 3x, we could lower the rating. Given the current business risk profile, we do not foresee an upgrade over the next 12-18 months. However, over the longer term, if acquisitions provide a more diverse earnings stream while maintaining the current financial profile, we could consider raising the rating. Ratings List New Ratings j2 Global Inc. Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- Senior unsecured $250 mil. notes due 2020 BB- Recovery rating 3