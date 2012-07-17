July 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed B-TRA 2006-I N.V./S.A.'s (B-TRA 2006-I) floating-rate notes, as follows: EUR44.33m class B notes: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable EUR71.5m class C notes: affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable The rating affirmation reflects that the collection performance has generally been in line with Fitch's base case expectations. Since closing, the transaction has built up significant credit enhancement, and Fitch's expects credit enhancement to continue rising at a rapid pace. The Outlook revision from Stable to Negative reflects a falling trend in both principal and interest collections in Q1 2012 when compared to the first quarter of 2011. As of April 2012, the transaction had de-leveraged by 84%. The class A notes were paid in full in October 2010, and the class B notes' balance had reduced to the current balance of EUR44.33m from EUR143.00m at closing. This was largely driven by the significant amount of collections (EUR412.2m) which occurred in 2007. On a cumulative basis, total principal collections on all claims have been EUR554m since closing which represent a cumulative recovery rate of 5.5%, slightly below Fitch's initial base case expectations. However, the slowdown in collections, while claims are ageing, was reflected in Fitch's original expectation. Fitch remains cautious over future recoveries, which are likely to be negatively affected by the continuing seasoning of the claims. At the end of April 2012, the total outstanding claims amounted to EUR5,893m. B-TRA 2006-I is a securitisation of delinquent tax receivables (including VAT claims, VAT penalty claims and income withholding tax claims) originated by the Kingdom of Belgium between 1983 and 2006. The originator is also the seller and servicer in the transaction. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 06 June 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria