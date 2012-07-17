July 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bulgaria's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-', and its Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB'. The Outlook on both ratings is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Bulgaria's Short-term rating at 'F3' and Country Ceiling at 'BBB+'. The affirmation reflects Bulgaria's successful fiscal consolidation and stable monetary policy and the rebalancing of the economy. However, growth remains weak by 'BBB' range standards, and the risk of contagion from any intensification of the eurozone crisis through trade and financial channels remains material, forestalling any upward momentum in the ratings at present. Fitch expects Bulgaria's GDP to grow by 0.9% in 2012. Fitch projects this will be driven by domestic demand, with increased EU funds absorption boosting public and private sector investment, and be less reliant on exports as the eurozone crisis continues. Under Fitch's baseline scenario that Greece does not leave the eurozone, the agency expects Bulgaria's GDP to grow by 1.9% and 2.5% in 2013 and 2014, respectively. Bulgaria is particularly exposed to the continuing eurozone crisis through the financial channel, due to the significant (21% of total assets), albeit declining, role of subsidiaries owned by Greek parent banks in the Bulgarian banking sector. In the event of a disorderly eurozone exit by Greece, the ability of Greek parent banks to maintain support for foreign subsidiaries may be severely compromised, leading to a possible rise in contingent liabilities for the sovereign. Combined with declining asset quality in the system more broadly (non-performing loans were 17% of the total in May 2012 and have yet to peak) there could be pressures on profits, capital and liquidity levels. Against this, the Bulgarian banking system has accumulated substantial buffers, including capital in excess of the regulatory minimum, of BGN2.9bn (USD1.8bn, 4% of GDP) in March 2012. Fitch expects the 2012 fiscal budget deficit target of 1.6% of GDP (ESA 95 basis) to be achievable, mainly due to a track record of successful control of expenditure. Fiscal reserve levels fell to around 6% of GDP at end-May 2012, although the reserve will receive a boost following the issuance in July of EUR1bn five-year Eurobonds. The fiscal reserve was drawn down from an admittedly high level of 12% of GDP in 2008 for deficit financing purposes, although Fitch notes that the Bulgarian sovereign retains the ability to access markets. Hence the agency does not view the decline in reserves as a stress indicator that in itself puts further negative pressure on the ratings at their current level. Nonetheless, the decline in fiscal reserves has reduced fiscal buffers, which a small, open economy like Bulgaria with its currency board arrangement needs in order to counteract external shocks. The agency does not expect the parliamentary election of 2013 to throw fiscal consolidation off course, reflecting a broad political consensus on the issue. Obligations under enhanced EU fiscal surveillance will also help maintain the focus on fiscal consolidation. In Fitch's view, the rapid adjustment of the current account, from significant deficit in 2007 to a small surplus in 2011 supports the credit profile, although this has come at a cost in terms of growth, which remains lacklustre. Indeed, the agency forecasts a small current account surplus in 2012 at 1.3% of GDP, despite exports to the eurozone declining. Bulgaria's gross and net external debt ratios of 83.2% and 27.5% of GDP, respectively, are high relative to rating peers, although these ratios have recently declined. Structural weaknesses weigh on Bulgaria's ratings. These include low GDP per capita (the lowest in the EU), and the need for structural economic reforms to reduce the high unemployment rate and increase the quality of the local labour market. Possible triggers for rating actions include further deterioration in the eurozone crisis, particularly the risk of a disorderly Greek exit from the monetary union which could have a significant impact on the Bulgarian economy and lead to a downgrade. Domestically, significant divergence from fiscal targets and/or a continuation of stagnant growth could also put downward pressure on the rating. The successful implementation of reforms that address structural shortcomings may lead to positive rating action in the medium term. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology', dated 15 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Sovereign Rating Methodology