July 17 - Overview -- The pace of deleveraging at Luxembourg-based glass-container and metal packaging manufacturer Ardagh Packaging Group Ltd. (Ardagh) has slowed following Ardagh's $920 million notes issue to fund its acquisition of U.S.-based glass container producer Anchor Glass Container Corp. -- In our view, Ardagh's credit measures remain weak compared with the levels we consider commensurate with the rating and are set to weaken further following the debt-funded acquisition. -- We are therefore placing our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Ardagh and related entities, and our issue ratings on certain of Ardagh's debt instruments, on CreditWatch negative. -- The CreditWatch placement reflects the likelihood of us lowering our ratings on Ardagh by one notch if the acquisition is completed. Rating Action On July 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Luxembourg-based glass-container and metal packaging manufacturer Ardagh Packaging Group Ltd. (Ardagh) and related entities, Ardagh Packaging Holdings Ltd. and ARD Finance S.A., on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we placed our 'BB-' issue ratings on the group's senior secured debt instruments, and 'B-' issue ratings on the group's senior debt instruments and subordinated payment-in-kind (PIK) notes, on CreditWatch negative. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows Ardagh's announcement that it has agreed to acquire U.S.-based glass container producer Anchor Glass Container Corp. (Anchor Glass). Ardagh is planning to finance the acquisition by raising $920 million of senior secured and senior notes. The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that the acquisition will weaken Ardagh's credit metrics such that they are no longer commensurate with the rating. Ardagh's credit metrics are currently weak, due to the company's high debt leverage. The proposed issues are likely to slow the pace of deleveraging further and thereby undermine any potential improvement in the credit metrics. As of March 31, 2012, Ardagh's Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt totaled almost EUR3.9 billion. While we understand that Ardagh and Wayzata Partners have signed a sale and purchase agreement, we note that the transaction will have to pass certain regulatory checks before it is completed. Our ratings on Ardagh and related entities Ardagh Packaging Holdings Ltd. and ARD Finance S.A., reflect Ardagh's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "satisfactory" business risk profile, as our criteria define these terms. In our view, the main rating constraints include Ardagh's aggressive financial policy and highly leveraged capital structure, its exposure to volatile input prices, and heavy capital intensity (particularly in the glass sector). These weaknesses are tempered to some extent by Ardagh's leading position as one of the largest glass and metal packaging providers in Europe, with a primary focus on the relatively stable food and beverage end markets. In our opinion, external acquisitions have enhanced Ardagh's competitive position and diversity, increased the group's global footprint and scale, and given the group leading (or top-two) market positions in almost all of its core markets. The rating also reflects Ardagh's robust profitability, underpinned by its scale, efficient cost base, and its ability to manage input cost changes. In our view, the Anchor Glass acquisition will add further support to Ardagh's "satisfactory" business risk profile. However, we see an upward revision of Ardagh's business risk profile, which is already high among its peers, as unlikely over the medium term. Liquidity We assess Ardagh's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We anticipate that liquidity sources will continue to comfortably exceed liquidity uses over the next 12 months. As of March 31, 2012, we forecast liquidity sources including: -- $920 million (about EUR750 million) of proceeds from the notes issuance; -- Surplus cash of more than EUR200 million; and -- Funds from operations of about EUR250 million. Furthermore, Ardagh has a new secured receivables facility agreement to replace its previous working capital facilities. The new facility currently stands at about EUR39 million. Over time, the facility will increase in size (up to EUR150 million) as additional sellers are added. We estimate that Ardagh's liquidity uses for the next 12 months will include: -- $880 million (EUR721 million) for the Anchor Glass acquisition; -- Capital spending of over EUR200 million; and -- A working capital outflow. We note that the group has a degree of flexibility in curbing capital expenditure, which in turn could become a potential source of additional liquidity. Furthermore, Ardagh could use an IPO as a source of liquidity, which could be used to reduce debt, although market conditions remain highly uncertain. Further bolt-on acquisitions may represent additional uses of liquidity over the next 12 months. The group's liquidity position is supported by a comfortable debt maturity profile, which is dominated by medium- to long-term sources of funding. The earliest significant debt maturity is in 2016. We think it likely that Ardagh will remain in full compliance with the financial covenants on its Australasian senior banking facilities and GE finance facility, as the group had significant headroom as of March 31, 2012. We understand that there are no financial covenants on the new secured receivables facility. Recovery analysis The issue rating on the proposed $700 million-equivalent senior secured notes due 2017 to be issued by Ardagh Packaging Finance and Ardagh MP Holdings USA is 'BB-'. The issue rating is on CreditWatch negative. The recovery rating on these notes is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default, although we consider coverage to be at the high end of the range. The CreditWatch placement reflects the likelihood of us lowering the issue rating on the $700 million-equivalent senior secured notes if the acquisition is successful. However, the issue rating will remain one notch higher than the corporate credit rating after the resolution of the CreditWatch thanks to the recovery rating of '2'. The issue rating on the proposed $220 million senior notes due 2020 to be issued by Ardagh Packaging Finance and Ardagh MP Holdings USA is 'B-'. The issue rating is on CreditWatch negative. The recovery rating on these notes is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The CreditWatch placement reflects the likelihood of us lowering the issue rating on the proposed $220 million senior notes if the acquisition is successful. However, the issue rating will remain two notches lower than the corporate credit rating after the resolution of the CreditWatch due to the recovery rating of '6'. The issue ratings on the existing EUR300 million senior secured notes due 2016 and the EUR825 million, and $510 million senior secured notes due 2017 are 'BB-', one notch above the corporate credit rating. The issue ratings on the senior secured notes are on CreditWatch negative. The recovery rating on these notes is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for senior secured lenders in the event of a payment default, although we consider debt coverage to be at the high end of the range. The issue ratings on the senior notes and the subordinated notes are 'B-', two notches below the corporate credit rating. The senior and subordinated notes comprise the existing EUR310 million senior notes due 2017; the EUR180 million 8.75% senior notes due 2020; the EUR475 million 9.25% senior notes due 2020; the $450 million 9.125% senior notes due 2020; the $260 million 9.125% senior notes due 2020; and the EUR185 million and $345 million PIK notes due 2018. The issue ratings on the senior and subordinated notes are on CreditWatch negative. The recovery rating on these instruments is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for senior noteholders in the event of a payment default. For the purpose of our recovery assessment, we simulate a default scenario. Under this scenario, our issue and recovery ratings are underpinned by our valuation of the group as a going concern. We base this valuation on a combination of the company's strong market positions and its well-diversified customer base. We project a default in 2015 in our simulated default scenario, with EBITDA falling to about EUR465 million. We estimate the stressed enterprise value at the point of default to be about EUR2.5 billion. Our issue and recovery ratings on the senior secured notes reflect the numerical coverage and our view of the fairly comprehensive security package provided to the senior secured noteholders, tempered by the group's multijurisdictional exposure. Ardagh's senior management moved from Dublin to Paris in early 2012. The accounting, tax, and information technology functions remain in Dublin. We believe that, in a reorganization, we are likely to determine Ardagh's center of main interest (COMI) as Luxembourg, where the group is registered and where its board of directors meets. That said, if there is increasing evidence that the group conducts the regular administration of its business in France, there is an increased likelihood of us determining that France is Ardagh's COMI (for further information, see "COMIs In EU Insolvency Proceedings And Their Bearing On Standard & Poor's Recovery Ratings," published July 8, 2008 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). In accordance with our criteria, the '2' recovery rating requires higher recovery prospects with France as the COMI than with Luxembourg as the COMI (for further information, see "Jurisdiction-Specific Adjustments To Recovery And Issue Ratings," published July 5, 2007). CreditWatch We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement on the successful completion of the acquisition, or within 90 days. We will seek to understand the operational implications of the transaction, as well as the liquidity and funding of the consolidated group. We anticipate that, in the event of a successful acquisition, we would lower our long-term corporate credit rating on Ardagh and related entities, although likely by only one notch. At the same time, we would lower our 'BB-' issue ratings on Ardagh's senior secured debt instruments and 'B-' issue ratings on the group's senior debt instruments and subordinated PIK notes, also likely by only one notch. In contrast, we could remove the corporate credit and issue ratings from CreditWatch if Ardagh does not complete the Anchor Glass acquisition. However, we could then assign a negative outlook to Ardagh to reflect the company's steadily very high leverage and lower-than-anticipated deleveraging prospects on the back of a persistently aggressive financial policy. Conversely, we could assign a stable outlook if the group were to deleverage and improve its credit measures in line with those we consider commensurate with a 'B+' rating. This could occur if Ardagh uses an IPO to reduce debt. Subordinated* B-/Watch Neg B- Recovery Rating 6 6 Ardagh Glass Finance PLC Senior Secured* Local Currency BB-/Watch Neg BB- Recovery Rating 2 2 EUR300 mil BB-/Watch Neg BB- Recovery Rating 2 Senior Unsecured EUR310 mil 7.125% nts due 06/15/2017 B- /Watch Neg B- Recovery Rating 6 6 EUR180 mil 8.75% nts due 02/01/2020 B- /Watch Neg B- Recovery Rating 6 Ardagh Packaging Finance PLC Senior Secured* Local Currency BB-/Watch Neg BB- Recovery Rating 2 2 Senior Unsecured US$480 mil 9.125% (including B-/Watch Neg B- proposed US$220 mil increase) nts due 10/15/2020 Recovery Rating 6 6 EUR475 mil, US$450 mil nts due B-/Watch Neg B- 10/15/2020 Recovery Rating 6 6 EUR825 mil, US$1.2 bil (including BB-/Watch Neg proposed $700 mil increase) Recovery Rating 2 *Guaranteed by Ardagh Packaging Holdings Ltd.