July 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Broadgate Financing PLC, as follows:
GBP225.0m class A1 due January 2032 (XS0213092066) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
GBP259.8m class A2 due April 2031 (XS0211897664) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
GBP175.0m class A3 due April 2033 (XS0211897821) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
GBP400.0m class A4 due July 2036 (XS0213092652) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
GBP365.0m class B due October 2033 (XS0211898043) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook
Stable
GBP146.9m class C1 due January 2022 (XS0213093031) affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook
Stable
GBP215.0m class C2 due April 2035 (XS0211898126) affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook
Stable
GBP48.8m class D due October 2025 (XS0213093627) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook
Positive
The affirmations reflect the stable performance of the portfolio securing the
underlying loan, driven by a number of long leases to strong institutions.
Despite the portfolio's exposure to the global financial services industry, as
well as the on-going redevelopment of the Broadgate estate, Fitch believes that
the recent successful letting activity and prime location of the assets mitigate
these risks. The Positive Outlook on the class D notes reflects the reduced
leverage of the transaction through scheduled amortisation.
The 16 assets securing this transaction were revalued at GBP2,666m in March
2012, up from GBP2,567m in March 2011. The new valuation results in a
loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 69.3%, down from 73.8% at the last rating action in
July 2011. The debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) has improved slightly since
the last rating action, with a current level of 1.2x, as at the July 2012 IPD
and reported vacancy (excluding 199 Bishopsgate, currently under refurbishment)
of 2.4%, its lowest level since 2008. The improvement of the transaction's
fundamentals is mainly due to new lease signings and the expiry of rent-free
periods granted to the tenants in Broadgate Tower and 201 Bishopsgate since the
assets were completed.
Planning consent for the development of 5 Broadgate , a newly developed building
to be fully occupied by UBS, was granted in April 2011 and works have commenced.
Although not part of the securitisation collateral, Fitch continues to view this
development, as well as the refurbishment of 199 Bishopsgate and future plans
for the redevelopment of Broadgate Circle, as credit positive for the
transaction since it maintains the estate's prominence and the prime nature of
its office space. All developments are fully funded through equity injections
from the sponsor and do not affect the transaction's cash flows. Further to the
sponsor's development plans, the completion of the Crossrail station, scheduled
for 2018, is likely to further enhance demand from occupiers.
Although the notes continue to benefit from high quality mortgaged assets let on
long leases, the vast majority of occupiers on the Broadgate estate are either
financial institutions, or providers of business services to the financial
sector; moreover, an element of risk is also associated with future
redevelopment plans and re-letting risk connected to a reduction in contracted
rental income, associated with the expiry of certain UBS lease agreements in
2016. While amortisation mitigates these risks, the recent downgrades of many
global financial sector institutions have weakened the overall credit strength
of a large proportion of rental income (contracted or potential) that ultimately
serves as collateral. Further credit deterioration is the principal risk to the
transaction's future performance.
