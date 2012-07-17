July 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Broadgate Financing PLC, as follows: GBP225.0m class A1 due January 2032 (XS0213092066) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP259.8m class A2 due April 2031 (XS0211897664) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP175.0m class A3 due April 2033 (XS0211897821) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP400.0m class A4 due July 2036 (XS0213092652) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP365.0m class B due October 2033 (XS0211898043) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP146.9m class C1 due January 2022 (XS0213093031) affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable GBP215.0m class C2 due April 2035 (XS0211898126) affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable GBP48.8m class D due October 2025 (XS0213093627) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Positive The affirmations reflect the stable performance of the portfolio securing the underlying loan, driven by a number of long leases to strong institutions. Despite the portfolio's exposure to the global financial services industry, as well as the on-going redevelopment of the Broadgate estate, Fitch believes that the recent successful letting activity and prime location of the assets mitigate these risks. The Positive Outlook on the class D notes reflects the reduced leverage of the transaction through scheduled amortisation. The 16 assets securing this transaction were revalued at GBP2,666m in March 2012, up from GBP2,567m in March 2011. The new valuation results in a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 69.3%, down from 73.8% at the last rating action in July 2011. The debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) has improved slightly since the last rating action, with a current level of 1.2x, as at the July 2012 IPD and reported vacancy (excluding 199 Bishopsgate, currently under refurbishment) of 2.4%, its lowest level since 2008. The improvement of the transaction's fundamentals is mainly due to new lease signings and the expiry of rent-free periods granted to the tenants in Broadgate Tower and 201 Bishopsgate since the assets were completed. Planning consent for the development of 5 Broadgate , a newly developed building to be fully occupied by UBS, was granted in April 2011 and works have commenced. Although not part of the securitisation collateral, Fitch continues to view this development, as well as the refurbishment of 199 Bishopsgate and future plans for the redevelopment of Broadgate Circle, as credit positive for the transaction since it maintains the estate's prominence and the prime nature of its office space. All developments are fully funded through equity injections from the sponsor and do not affect the transaction's cash flows. Further to the sponsor's development plans, the completion of the Crossrail station, scheduled for 2018, is likely to further enhance demand from occupiers. Although the notes continue to benefit from high quality mortgaged assets let on long leases, the vast majority of occupiers on the Broadgate estate are either financial institutions, or providers of business services to the financial sector; moreover, an element of risk is also associated with future redevelopment plans and re-letting risk connected to a reduction in contracted rental income, associated with the expiry of certain UBS lease agreements in 2016. While amortisation mitigates these risks, the recent downgrades of many global financial sector institutions have weakened the overall credit strength of a large proportion of rental income (contracted or potential) that ultimately serves as collateral. Further credit deterioration is the principal risk to the transaction's future performance. Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance report will shortly be published on www.fitchratings.com Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', dated 4 April 2012, and 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria