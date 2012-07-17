Overview -- U.S. check printer Harland Clarke Holdings is issuing $250 million senior secured notes due 2018. It originally intended to issue $295 million senior secured notes due 2019, for which we assigned issue-level and recovery ratings on May 11, 2012. -- Although interest rates are higher than originally expected, we are affirming our 'B+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '3' on the new notes. -- We are revising our rating outlook to negative based on the company's second-quarter operating guidance, which was below our expectations, and its still-meaningful intermediate-term debt maturities. -- The negative rating outlook reflects the company's still-significant debt maturities in 2014 and in 2015, the potential for cash flow to decline if these issues are refinanced because interest expense could rise sharply, and the potential for operating results to be lower than our expectations. Rating Action On July 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on San Antonio, Texas-based Harland Clarke Holdings Corp. (HCHC) to negative from stable, and affirmed the 'B+' corporate credit rating. We affirmed our 'B+' issue-level rating on the $250 million senior secured note due 2018. The recovery rating on this debt remains '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The rating outlook revision to negative reflects HCHC's still-significant debt maturities in 2014 and 2015, and the risk that cash flow and interest coverage could be meaningfully reduced if it refinances these maturities. It also reflects second-quarter operating guidance, which was below our expectations. The 'B+' rating on HCHC reflects our expectation that leverage will remain high over the next few years; that check printing will remain in long-term decline; and that the financial policy of HCHC's parent, private-equity investor M&F Worldwide Corp. (MFW), will remain aggressive. HCHC's financial policy and that of MFW, combined with HCHC's high leverage, are the principal reasons we consider its financial risk profile to be "aggressive" (based on our criteria). HCHC's business risk profile is "weak," based on its exposure to a secular shift from printed check usage to alternative forms of payment. We believe these dynamics will result in organic revenue declining at a low-single-digit percentage rate over the near term. HCHC is one of the two largest U.S. check printers, and derives a significant portion of its revenue from checks and related products. However, the number of checks consumers and businesses write has declined steadily on the shift to other forms of payment (e.g., debit cards, direct deposit, on-line payments). According to the Federal Reserve Payments Study, the number of checks written fell on average 6.1% per year from 2006 to 2009. Minimally offsetting this risk is HCHC's increased diversification into profitable businesses that are not facing secular pressures, after acquisitions. HCHC's financial software business, Harland Financial Solutions (HFS), has a good operating income margin. We believe revenue in this segment will grow at a low-single-digit percentage rate over the next 12 months, but contribute less than 20% of total revenue. The Scantron segment, providing data collection services and other educational services, also has a good operating income margin, but is mature and vulnerable to strains on state and local budgets. Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue to be flat or increase at a low-single-digit percentage rate and EBITDA to be relatively flat or decline at a low-single digit rate in 2012. Key assumptions are ongoing volume decline in check orders and declines at Scantron, partially offset by modest growth in HFS, the revenue and EBITDA contribution of the Faneuil acquisition, and cost-savings in the second half of the year. We expect the EBITDA margin to either remain flat to modestly decrease. On July 16, 2012, Harland Clarke issued earnings guidance related to its second quarter results. At the mid-point of its indicated range, revenue and EBITDA declined 6% and 11% organically for the quarter ended June 30, 2012. Using the mid-point, and pro forma for the transaction, lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest expense was in the high 2x area for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. For the same period, debt to EBITDA (adjusted primarily for operating lease obligations) was 5.3x, an increase from 5.0x at Dec. 31, 2010, and above the 4x to 5x debt-to-EBITDA ratio range that indicates an aggressive financial risk profile. Nevertheless, we still view the financial risk profile as aggressive because of HCHC's relatively high EBITDA margin (at 26.2% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012) and positive cash flow generation. However, we believe that cash flow generation could drop if refinancing of intermediate term maturities raises interest costs. HCHC's conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow declined significantly to 19.6% in the 12 months ended Mar. 31, 2012, down from 33.3% one year ago, because of an increase in capital expenditures and dividends. Although discretionary cash flow generation provides the flexibility to voluntarily reduce debt, the rating incorporates our expectation that parent MFW will maintain an aggressive financial policy. We expect HCHC and its parent to use free cash flow to fund acquisitions and dividends. As a result, assuming only mandatory debt amortization, we expect adjusted leverage to remain in the low-5x area in 2013. Over the past few years, HCHC has used discretionary cash flow and debt to fund tuck-in acquisitions. The amended credit agreement limits debt-financed acquisitions if pro forma first-lien leverage is greater than 3.5x and pro forma total leverage is greater than 5.25x. While HCHC may make tuck-in acquisitions, we have not contemplated a debt-financed acquisition in our base-case leverage. Liquidity HCHC has "adequate" sources of liquidity to more than cover its needs over the next 12 months, in our view. Relevant elements of HCHC's liquidity profile over this period are as follows: -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses by 1.2x or more. -- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA drops 15%. -- We expect HCHC to maintain covenant compliance with a 10% decrease in EBITDA. -- Given HCHC's generation of moderate discretionary cash flow, we believe it can absorb high-impact, low-probability events. At March 31, 2012, pro forma for the transaction, HCHC had $24.7 million of cash on hand and $92 million available under its $100 million revolver due 2013, after accounting for letters of credit. We expect capital expenditures of between $55 million to $65 million in our 2012 and 2013 base-case scenario, and a dividend of $35 million. We therefore estimate discretionary cash flow of $120 million to $150 million in 2012 as well as in 2013. Over the next several quarters, we expect HCHC to use discretionary cash flow primarily for acquisitions and for debt amortization payments. Pro forma for the transaction, the balance of the nonextended term loan will be $729 million, maturing in 2014. The $204 million senior floating-rate notes and the $271 million fixed-rate notes are due in 2015. Pro forma for the amended and extended credit agreement, annual amortization on its credit facilities will be about $80 million per year, up from about $18 million per year. We expect HCHC can meet these steep amortization payments with discretionary cash flow. The credit agreement has only one financial covenant, a maximum leverage covenant. It applies only to the revolving credit facility and has no further step-downs. We consider HCHC's cushion of compliance under this covenant as adequate. The facility is currently undrawn and we do not expect HCHC to borrow under this facility for operating needs. Outlook The negative rating outlook reflects HCHC's significant debt maturities in 2014 and 2015 and its weaker than expected second quarter guidance. We could lower our rating if HCHC does not make progress refinancing its maturities due in 2014 with meaningful lead-time. We could also lower our rating if we expect cash flow and interest coverage to materially decline as a result of a refinancing of these maturities. We could lower our rating if unfavorable secular trends affecting check use or underperformance in the Scantron segment lead to revenue declining at a mid-single-digit percentage rate and HCHC's EBITDA margin contracting 50 basis points or more. We could revise our outlook back to stable if HCHC refinances its debt maturities without meaningfully impacting cash flow and interest coverage and if operating performance improves. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Harland Clarke Holdings Corp. Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- B+/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Harland Clarke Holdings Corp. Senior Secured B+ Recovery Rating 3 Senior Unsecured B- Recovery Rating 6