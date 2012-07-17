Overview
-- U.S. check printer Harland Clarke Holdings is issuing $250 million
senior secured notes due 2018. It originally intended to issue $295 million
senior secured notes due 2019, for which we assigned issue-level and recovery
ratings on May 11, 2012.
-- Although interest rates are higher than originally expected, we are
affirming our 'B+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '3' on the new
notes.
-- We are revising our rating outlook to negative based on the company's
second-quarter operating guidance, which was below our expectations, and its
still-meaningful intermediate-term debt maturities.
-- The negative rating outlook reflects the company's still-significant
debt maturities in 2014 and in 2015, the potential for cash flow to decline if
these issues are refinanced because interest expense could rise sharply, and
the potential for operating results to be lower than our expectations.
Rating Action
On July 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating
outlook on San Antonio, Texas-based Harland Clarke Holdings Corp. (HCHC) to
negative from stable, and affirmed the 'B+' corporate credit rating. We
affirmed our 'B+' issue-level rating on the $250 million senior secured note
due 2018. The recovery rating on this debt remains '3', indicating our
expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
payment default.
Rationale
The rating outlook revision to negative reflects HCHC's still-significant debt
maturities in 2014 and 2015, and the risk that cash flow and interest coverage
could be meaningfully reduced if it refinances these maturities. It also
reflects second-quarter operating guidance, which was below our expectations.
The 'B+' rating on HCHC reflects our expectation that leverage will remain
high over the next few years; that check printing will remain in long-term
decline; and that the financial policy of HCHC's parent, private-equity
investor M&F Worldwide Corp. (MFW), will remain aggressive. HCHC's financial
policy and that of MFW, combined with HCHC's high leverage, are the principal
reasons we consider its financial risk profile to be "aggressive" (based on
our criteria). HCHC's business risk profile is "weak," based on its exposure
to a secular shift from printed check usage to alternative forms of payment.
We believe these dynamics will result in organic revenue declining at a
low-single-digit percentage rate over the near term.
HCHC is one of the two largest U.S. check printers, and derives a significant
portion of its revenue from checks and related products. However, the number
of checks consumers and businesses write has declined steadily on the shift to
other forms of payment (e.g., debit cards, direct deposit, on-line payments).
According to the Federal Reserve Payments Study, the number of checks written
fell on average 6.1% per year from 2006 to 2009. Minimally offsetting this
risk is HCHC's increased diversification into profitable businesses that are
not facing secular pressures, after acquisitions. HCHC's financial software
business, Harland Financial Solutions (HFS), has a good operating income
margin. We believe revenue in this segment will grow at a low-single-digit
percentage rate over the next 12 months, but contribute less than 20% of total
revenue. The Scantron segment, providing data collection services and other
educational services, also has a good operating income margin, but is mature
and vulnerable to strains on state and local budgets.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue to be flat or increase at a
low-single-digit percentage rate and EBITDA to be relatively flat or decline
at a low-single digit rate in 2012. Key assumptions are ongoing volume decline
in check orders and declines at Scantron, partially offset by modest growth in
HFS, the revenue and EBITDA contribution of the Faneuil acquisition, and
cost-savings in the second half of the year. We expect the EBITDA margin to
either remain flat to modestly decrease.
On July 16, 2012, Harland Clarke issued earnings guidance related to its
second quarter results. At the mid-point of its indicated range, revenue and
EBITDA declined 6% and 11% organically for the quarter ended June 30, 2012.
Using the mid-point, and pro forma for the transaction, lease-adjusted EBITDA
coverage of interest expense was in the high 2x area for the 12 months ended
June 30, 2012. For the same period, debt to EBITDA (adjusted primarily for
operating lease obligations) was 5.3x, an increase from 5.0x at Dec. 31, 2010,
and above the 4x to 5x debt-to-EBITDA ratio range that indicates an aggressive
financial risk profile. Nevertheless, we still view the financial risk profile
as aggressive because of HCHC's relatively high EBITDA margin (at 26.2% for
the 12 months ended March 31, 2012) and positive cash flow generation.
However, we believe that cash flow generation could drop if refinancing of
intermediate term maturities raises interest costs.
HCHC's conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow declined significantly
to 19.6% in the 12 months ended Mar. 31, 2012, down from 33.3% one year ago,
because of an increase in capital expenditures and dividends. Although
discretionary cash flow generation provides the flexibility to voluntarily
reduce debt, the rating incorporates our expectation that parent MFW will
maintain an aggressive financial policy. We expect HCHC and its parent to use
free cash flow to fund acquisitions and dividends. As a result, assuming only
mandatory debt amortization, we expect adjusted leverage to remain in the
low-5x area in 2013. Over the past few years, HCHC has used discretionary cash
flow and debt to fund tuck-in acquisitions. The amended credit agreement
limits debt-financed acquisitions if pro forma first-lien leverage is greater
than 3.5x and pro forma total leverage is greater than 5.25x. While HCHC may
make tuck-in acquisitions, we have not contemplated a debt-financed
acquisition in our base-case leverage.
Liquidity
HCHC has "adequate" sources of liquidity to more than cover its needs over the
next 12 months, in our view. Relevant elements of HCHC's liquidity profile
over this period are as follows:
-- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses
by 1.2x or more.
-- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA drops 15%.
-- We expect HCHC to maintain covenant compliance with a 10% decrease in
EBITDA.
-- Given HCHC's generation of moderate discretionary cash flow, we
believe it can absorb high-impact, low-probability events.
At March 31, 2012, pro forma for the transaction, HCHC had $24.7 million of
cash on hand and $92 million available under its $100 million revolver due
2013, after accounting for letters of credit. We expect capital expenditures
of between $55 million to $65 million in our 2012 and 2013 base-case scenario,
and a dividend of $35 million. We therefore estimate discretionary cash flow
of $120 million to $150 million in 2012 as well as in 2013. Over the next
several quarters, we expect HCHC to use discretionary cash flow primarily for
acquisitions and for debt amortization payments. Pro forma for the
transaction, the balance of the nonextended term loan will be $729 million,
maturing in 2014. The $204 million senior floating-rate notes and the $271
million fixed-rate notes are due in 2015. Pro forma for the amended and
extended credit agreement, annual amortization on its credit facilities will
be about $80 million per year, up from about $18 million per year. We expect
HCHC can meet these steep amortization payments with discretionary cash flow.
The credit agreement has only one financial covenant, a maximum leverage
covenant. It applies only to the revolving credit facility and has no further
step-downs. We consider HCHC's cushion of compliance under this covenant as
adequate. The facility is currently undrawn and we do not expect HCHC to
borrow under this facility for operating needs.
Outlook
The negative rating outlook reflects HCHC's significant debt maturities in
2014 and 2015 and its weaker than expected second quarter guidance. We could
lower our rating if HCHC does not make progress refinancing its maturities due
in 2014 with meaningful lead-time. We could also lower our rating if we expect
cash flow and interest coverage to materially decline as a result of a
refinancing of these maturities. We could lower our rating if unfavorable
secular trends affecting check use or underperformance in the Scantron segment
lead to revenue declining at a mid-single-digit percentage rate and HCHC's
EBITDA margin contracting 50 basis points or more.
We could revise our outlook back to stable if HCHC refinances its debt
maturities without meaningfully impacting cash flow and interest coverage and
if operating performance improves.
Ratings List
Harland Clarke Holdings Corp.
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- B+/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Harland Clarke Holdings Corp.
Senior Secured
B+
Recovery Rating 3
Senior Unsecured B-
Recovery Rating 6