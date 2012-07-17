July 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report published
today that it estimates that a financial support program for Cyprus could likely
total upwards of EUR15 billion.
Cyprus formally applied for financial support from its EU partners last month,
becoming the fifth member in the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or
eurozone) to do so.
Over the past two years, Standard & Poor's has downgraded the Republic of
Cyprus (BB+/Negative/B) a total of six notches. As reasons for the rating
actions, we cited potential write-downs arising from Cypriot banks' exposures
to the Greek public and private sectors, as well as delays in the
consolidation of public finances.
Faced with the need to recapitalize the largest two Cypriot banks and a
testing government debt maturity profile, Cyprus is now negotiating a support
package to address its financial obligations.
We estimate Cyprus' total financial requirements over a three-year period at
about EUR11 billion, or 61% of GDP. However, considering the uncertainty in
Greece, and buffers applied in other programs--Ireland and Portugal, for
example--we believe the total size of a program would likely be upwards of EUR15
billion, as stated in our report, "Cyprus' Support Package Could Total Upwards
Of EUR15 Billion Through 2014."
To arrive at that estimate, we assessed the total cost of bank
recapitalization at EUR2.3 billion to meet the European Banking Authority
requirement. If we add that to our base-case estimate for additional potential
credit losses in 2012 and 2013 of EUR2.18 billion, we come up with EUR4.48
billion
or 25% of GDP.
To that, we added EUR6.59 billion of additional financing needs in 2012-2014,
which includes our estimates of the underlying budget deficit plus the amount
of government debt maturing.
Finally, we calculate the annual budget impact of the above financial
assistance, and find that it is of similar size to its annual output. (In line
with our treatment for other sovereigns, we include recapitalization funds as
an increase in the government's debt stock and a corresponding increase in
government expenditure.)
Deep-rooted structural changes to the economy therefore appear to us necessary
if future prosperity is to be assured. To this end, we expect that an
agreement with the troika will act as a strong anchor. Likewise, the prospects
of commercial gas extraction could provide a needed boost to investment and
overall growth as well as to current account receipts in the coming years.
However, we expect a number of hurdles to remain--as is the case in the four
other eurozone programs.
With bilateral lending unclear and the prospects of troika disbursements a few
months away, pressure on short-term financing will likely increase. We also
expect that the government will have to give in on a number of politically
sensitive measures to secure a package of sufficient size, increasing the
focus on presidential elections early next year. Protecting an advantageous
tax environment may prove more difficult than foreseen. Ultimately, we believe
that securing a bailout package is only one of the challenges currently facing
Cyprus.
