(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Spain's Autonomous Community of the Basque Country benefits from a predictable institutional framework, and has an export-oriented economy that is more competitive than Spain's, in Standard & Poor's view. -- We expect the region to take appropriate measures to return to operating surpluses and reduce its overall deficit over 2012-2014, in compliance with fiscal targets set by the Spanish government. -- We are affirming our long-term rating on the Basque Country at 'A'. -- The long-term rating remains two notches above our long-term rating on Spain, based on our view of the region's strong economic and institutional features. -- The negative outlook reflects the outlook on the long-term rating on Spain. Rating Action On July 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' long-term issuer credit rating on the Spanish Autonomous Community of The Basque Country (Basque Country). The outlook is negative. Rationale We rate the Basque Country two notches above the long-term rating on Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). This is because we believe the region's credit characteristics would be more resilient than the sovereign's in a stress scenario. According to our criteria for rating local and regional governments (LRGs), an LRG can be rated one notch higher than its sovereign if it can maintain credit characteristics that are more resilient than the sovereign's in a stress scenario, has a predictable institutional framework, and displays high financial flexibility. However, according to our general criteria, a nonsovereign issuer in the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or the eurozone) that combines high sensitivity to country risk with concentration ratios ranging between 40% and 69% can be rated up to two notches above its investment-grade sovereign (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," June 14, 2011). We believe the Basque Country meets the abovementioned conditions and therefore apply a two-notch differential to the ratings. Specifically, we believe the Basque Country has: -- An export-oriented and competitive industry, focused on internationally diversified markets, which partly mitigates its concentration on Spain's economy (45%). The Basque Country boasts high GDP per capita (134% of the Spanish average) and lower unemployment rates than Spain, at 13% compared with 24% nationally in first-quarter 2012. -- Superior financial features, a strong credit culture, and a sound liquidity position, as evidenced by a high "indicative credit level" (ICL). -- A special constitutional and legal status, which grants it strong and predictable fiscal autonomy. This includes fiscal legislation, collection, and administration powers; independent cash management; and no substantial equalization transfers to Spain. The status largely isolates the region from negative sovereign intervention. The ratings on the Basque Country also reflect our assessment of its indicative credit level (ICL), which we lowered to 'aa-' from 'aa', although we still consider it to be high. The ICL is not a rating but a means we use to assess the intrinsic creditworthiness of an LRG under the assumption that it is not constrained by the sovereign credit rating. The ICL results from the combination of our assessment of the institutional framework where the LRG operates, and its "individual credit profile." The weakening of the ICL was caused by Spain's deteriorating economy, which we believe impairs the Basque Country's long-term growth prospects owing to its significant economic concentration on Spain. At the current level, the ICL also reflects our view of the Basque Country's slightly weakened liquidity position, contracting budgetary performance, and rising--albeit still manageable--tax-supported debt. On the positive side, our assessment of the region's ICL factors in our view of its predictable and well-balanced institutional framework, wealthy and competitive economy, sound financial management, positive liquidity position, and very low contingent liabilities. Our base-case scenario is driven by the key assumption that the Basque Country will moderate its spending to avoid central government intervention. The Spanish government has recently amended the institutional framework for Spanish regions, increasing the regions' incentives to redress their imbalances. Specifically, the central government could now intervene if regions do not comply with fiscal targets. We expect the Basque Country to post operating surpluses over 2012-2014, thanks to a higher increase in operating revenue (2.3% on average) than operating expenditure (0.1%). Regarding revenue, we factor in sluggish nominal GDP growth in 2012-2014, impaired by the Spanish economic recession. This weak GDP trend is partly offset by some approved tax increases and the positive effect of some net settlements of last year's taxes. Our forecast for operating revenue growth is more positive than the region's actual performances over the past two years, which were constrained by a large contraction of the tax base in 2009. In addition, we anticipate that the Basque Country will only moderately contain its spending. This contrasts with our expectation for the majority of Spanish regions, which will likely aggressively cut their costs. Thanks to the Basque Country's strong operating surpluses posted before the 2009 recession, we believe it can now take less painful cost-cutting measures to comply with the Spanish government's fiscal targets. As for capital accounts, we assume regional investments will decline after their peak in 2010, but should remain above pre-crisis levels. Overall, we forecast that the deficit after capital accounts will shrink gradually to 6.6% of total revenue by 2014 (from 15% in 2011), and tax-supported debt will reach 90% of total consolidated operating revenues by 2014 (from 71.4% in 2011). Liquidity We assess the Basque Country's liquidity as "positive," versus "very positive" previously, in accordance with our criteria. Our liquidity assessment comprises two components: -- The combination of a liquidity ratio--which reflects the region's capacity to cover debt service over the next 12 months based on our estimate of internally generated cash--and available liquidity lines over the next 12 months; and -- Access to external funding. We estimate that the Basque Country's liquidity ratio will cover its debt service by about 1.2x over the next 12 months. Still, the region's capacity to cover debt service in the future is mitigated by the lumpy amortization schedule for the next few years. The region's debt service for the next 12 months is EUR384 million, out of which 60% is concentrated in the last quarter of 2012. In addition, the region faces higher debt maturities over 2014-2019, with an average annual debt repayment of about EUR650 million, which could put it under refinancing pressure. Currently, the Basque Country has short-term credit lines amounting to EUR500 million, which are now fully disbursed. However, in our monthly treasury forecast, we anticipate that the Basque Country will repay these lines in September 2012 and that it won't need them again until mid-2013. We consider the Basque Country's access to external liquidity as "satisfactory," according to our criteria. The region has managed to raise over EUR650 million in the first five months of 2012, and expects to get a bank loan amounting to EUR480 million in July 2012. Outlook The negative outlook on the long-term rating on the Basque Country mirrors that on Spain. The outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower our ratings on the region should we further lower our ratings on Spain, maintaining the two-notch rating differential between both governments. Given the ICL of 'aa-' for the Basque Country, we do not currently envisage a realistic downside scenario under which the ICL would weaken by three notches and therefore trigger a downgrade. We would therefore more likely lower the rating on the Basque Country following a downgrade of Spain than as a result of a change in its ICL. Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if we revised the outlook on Spain to stable. Regardless of any action on the sovereign, however, we would lower the rating on the Basque Country if we saw a weakening of the features that currently support the rating differential between the region and Spain. Specifically, this could happen should the region exceed its fiscal targets, prompting the central government to intervene and thereby undermine the Basque Country's financial and managerial autonomy. We consider that such intervention, even temporary, wouldn't be compatible with a rating above the sovereign. That said, we think this scenario is remote at this stage. Related Criteria And Research -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011 -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 -- Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign, Sept. 9, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed The Basque Country (Autonomous Community of) Issuer Credit Rating A/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured A