July 17 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD) and
Banco BPI's Viability Ratings (VR) to 'bb-' from 'b' and 'cc', respectively and
Banco Comercial Portugues' (Millennium bcp) VR to 'b' from 'cc'. The rating
actions follow the completion of the Portuguese government's recapitalisation
exercise. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the banks' support-driven
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs; 'BB+'/Negative) and Support Ratings of
'3'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
The upgrade of the three banks' VRs reflects their improved capital base and
Fitch's view that they are now better placed to weather expected future asset
quality deterioration given the recessionary environment in Portugal.
Although the VRs have been upgraded, they still reflect funding imbalances and
the continued closure of wholesale markets for funding means that reliance on
ECB funding is likely to continue. Recapitalisation of the banks by the
government, combined with rights issues to be undertaken by Banco BPI and
Millenium bcp, have enhanced capital ratios at the three banks to a sound level.
However, the VRs remain sensitive to asset quality and profitability pressures,
which could limit the banks' internal capital generation capacity. This is
particularly true for Millennium bcp due to its weak credit fundamentals.
Banco BPI and CGD's VRs reflect their comparatively better funding base (Fitch
loan to deposits ratio of 119% and 127% at end-Q112, respectively) than
Millennium bcp (145%). CGD's VR also considers its leading commercial position
in Portugal, where it controls a sizeable deposit market share. Banco BPI's VR
highlights its better loan quality portfolio compared with most of its
Portuguese and comparable international peers (credit at risk ratio of 3.8% at
end-Q112; coverage of 61%).
The two-notch difference between Millennium bcp's VR and that of Banco BPI and
CGD reflects Fitch's view that Millennium bcp's weaker standalone financial
position means it will most likely find it more difficult to cope with the
challenges faced by its peers. Millennium bcp's asset quality indicators are
weaker than peers. Its credit at risk ratio reached a high 10.9% at end-Q112 and
coverage remained below average at around 46%. In addition, Millennium bcp is
highly reliant on ECB funding (16% of total assets at end-Q112) and remains
vulnerable to negative Greek developments through its Greek bank subsidiary (6%
of group assets at end-Q112).
On 29 June 2012, Millennium bcp and Banco BPI received EUR3bn and EUR1.5bn,
respectively, of government subscribed core Tier 1 instruments (GSI) from the
Bank Solvency Support Facility (BSSF). The BSSF was established under the IMF/EU
support programme. Funds were channelled through the Portuguese government. CGD
received EUR1.65bn directly from the Portuguese government, its sole
shareholder, as it has no access to the BSSF. EUR750m came in the form of a
common share capital increase and EUR900m in GSI.
As part of their recapitalisation plans, Millennium bcp and Banco BPI intend to
raise additional capital through rights issues (EUR500m for Millennium bcp and
EUR200m for Banco BPI). This is expected to be completed by mid-August 2012 at
Banco BPI and end-September 2012 at Millennium bcp. Millennium bcp's rights
issue will be fully underwritten by the Portuguese state. Key shareholders at
Banco BPI have agreed to follow their rights. Subject to Bank of Portugal (BoP)
consent, Banco BPI will use the capital raised by the rights issue to buy back
an equivalent amount of GSI. If the rights issue is not completed, the
equivalent of GSI will be converted into common share capital.
The GSIs have been classified by the BoP and European Banking Authority (EBA) as
core Tier 1 instruments. However, under Fitch's criteria, these securities are
not included in Fitch core capital. The GSI will initially be held until the
date of conversion (2017) unless they are repaid at an earlier date, the latter
expected by Banco BPI. The annual rate paid on the GSI to the Portuguese state
is 8.5% in the first year with gradual increases thereafter.
Following recapitalisations, Millennium bcp estimates to reach an EBA core
capital ratio of around 9.6% (11.8% under BoP guidelines) and Banco BPI (9.4%;
14.6%). CGD is also compliant with the minimum core Tier 1 ratios required by
both EBA and BoP. Fitch notes that leverage at Banco BPI is high and its Fitch
core capital/weighted risks ratio is particularly weak, at around 3.5% at
end-Q112. Nevertheless, Fitch considers the government-subscribed hybrid capital
instruments to be a long-standing form of capital for the banks and this helps
to support Banco BPI's VR at the current level.
The ratings of the banks' subordinated and hybrid debt have also been positively
impacted by today's rating actions. However, Fitch continues to see material
coupon non-performance risk associated with such instruments in the event
conversion triggers on government contingent capital instruments are hit.
The Long-term IDRs of the three banks are at their Support Rating Floors of
'BB+', based on Fitch's assessment of available sovereign and international
support for the Portuguese banking system. Such support would be expected to be
provided by the IMF/EU. The banks' IDRs are equalised with those of the
sovereign ('BB+'/Negative). The Negative Outlook on the banks mirrors that on
the sovereign. Any further downgrade of Portugal's sovereign rating would lead
to a downgrade of the banks' IDRs.
The ratings actions are as follows:
CGD:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb-' from 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured certificate of deposit long-term rating affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured certificate of deposit short-term rating affirmed at 'B'
Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'B'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt issues upgraded to 'B+' from 'B-'
Preference shares upgraded to 'CCC' from 'CC'
Millennium bcp:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'b' from 'cc'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt issues affirmed at 'BB+'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt issues upgraded to 'B-' from 'C'
Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'B'
Preference shares upgraded to 'CC' from 'C'
Banco BPI:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed d at 'B'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb-' from 'cc'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt issues affirmed at 'BB+'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt issues upgraded to 'B+' from 'C'
Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'B'
Preference shares upgraded to 'CCC' from 'C'
Emr market linked securities affirmed at 'BB+emr'