July 17 - Fitch Ratings has confirmed three E-MAC NL transactions' ratings: E-MAC NL 2004-II B.V. (E-MAC NL 2004-II), E-MAC NL 2005-I B.V. (E-MAC NL 2005-I), and E-MAC Program II B.V. Compartment NL 2008-IV (E-MAC NL 2008-IV), ahead of the put option in July 2012. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The transactions' noteholders hold a put option to have their notes redeemed upon exercising their rights on and after the first put dates. The agency understands that the Mortgage Payment Transactions (MPT) provider (CMIS Nederland B.V.) for E-MAC NL 2004-II, E-MAC NL 2005-I and servicing advance optionholder (RBS plc) for E-MAC NL 2008-IV will not grant servicing advances to the issuers, which are required in order to redeem the notes. Fitch also highlights that none of the issuers have engaged any third party who would be willing to purchase the mortgage portfolios. As a result, none of the notes will be redeemed and the transactions will continue to operate as before, with the addition of the extension margins, which rank subordinate to the reserve fund in the priority of payments. E-MAC NL 2005-I will reach its first put option date on the 25th July.Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com