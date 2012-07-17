July 17 - According to a new report issued today by Fitch Ratings, the U.S. Telecom and Cable sector's liquidity and margins continue to be strong in the face of competitive pressures and a slow growth environment. First-quarter liquidity remained strong, with 90% of committed facilities available for borrowing and total liquidity exceeding aggregate 2012, 2013, and 2014 maturities by approximately $16 billion. LTM FCF generated in the first quarter was $31 billion, and issuers maintained balance sheet cash and short-term investment balances of approximately $38 billion. This compares to the Fitch-estimated 2012 maturity schedule of $12 billion. Margins have continued to be stable in the face of persistent competitive pressures and with minimal organic growth opportunities. Aggregate LTM EBITDA margins declined 100 bps year over year to 32%, and margins for high-yield issuers in the portfolio experience more significant declines of 260 bps year over year to 27%. This was primarily driven by Sprint Nextel Corp.'s LTM EBITDA margins, resulting from increased smartphone subsidies. Margin declines coupled with increased total debt levels for high-yield issuers has resulted in increased first-quarter leverage of 4.8x from 4.3x from the previous year. However, in the aggregate, leverage has remained flat at 2.4x. Issuers have continued to funnel free cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchase. Dividends and share repurchases for 2011 increased by approximately 13% and 39%, respectively, from 2010. Fitch expects issuers to continue channeling excess free cash flow to shareholders in the near term, especially as capital intensity rates have leveled off to normalized rates and acquisition activity has remained tepid since the first half of 2011. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Telecom and Cable Stats Quarterly -- First-Quarter 2012