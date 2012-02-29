(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 29 - The global recession did not leave Canadian municipalities entirely
unscathed. Like much of the rest of the world, these local governments were
still dealing with the aftermath in 2011. And many challenges remain, with the
European debt crisis and sluggish U.S. recovery affecting governments worldwide.
But despite the problems that another economic slowdown presents, Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today said in a report that it has taken predominantly
positive rating actions on Canadian municipalities in the past two years.
"A combination of stimulus funding from higher levels of governments and
strong liquidity reserves has left issuers in a good position, both in dealing
with their own finances and getting through their infrastructure backlogs," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Adam Gillespie in the report, entitled,
"Canadian Municipalities' Credit Profiles Prove Resilient Through Tough Economic
Conditions."
Local governments could face increasing stress on their credit metrics, with
stimulus programs coming to an end and infrastructure needs still present.
Funding from higher levels of government could be squeezed as they deal with
their own deficit problems. But overall, we expect Canadian municipal credit
quality to continue its high investment-grade ways for the foreseeable future.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)