(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 - The global recession did not leave Canadian municipalities entirely unscathed. Like much of the rest of the world, these local governments were still dealing with the aftermath in 2011. And many challenges remain, with the European debt crisis and sluggish U.S. recovery affecting governments worldwide. But despite the problems that another economic slowdown presents, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said in a report that it has taken predominantly positive rating actions on Canadian municipalities in the past two years.

"A combination of stimulus funding from higher levels of governments and strong liquidity reserves has left issuers in a good position, both in dealing with their own finances and getting through their infrastructure backlogs," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Adam Gillespie in the report, entitled, "Canadian Municipalities' Credit Profiles Prove Resilient Through Tough Economic Conditions."

Local governments could face increasing stress on their credit metrics, with stimulus programs coming to an end and infrastructure needs still present. Funding from higher levels of government could be squeezed as they deal with their own deficit problems. But overall, we expect Canadian municipal credit quality to continue its high investment-grade ways for the foreseeable future. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)