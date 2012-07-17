July 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B-' rating to Overland Park, Kan.-based YRCW Receivables LLC's $400 million asset-backed loan (ABL) facility due September 2014. The ABL facility was finalized in conjunction with YRC Worldwide Inc.'s financial restructuring (completed on July 22, 2011), comprises a $175 million term A tranche and a $225 million term B tranche. The ABL facility is secured by a first lien on accounts receivable from various operating subsidiaries. We assigned a '1' recovery rating to the term loan A and term loan B facilities to reflect our expectation that lenders would receive very high (90%-100%) recovery following a payment default. The ratings on parent company YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) reflect its position in the competitive, capital-intensive, and cyclical trucking industry. In addition, the company has meaningful off-balance-sheet contingent obligations related to its multiemployer pension plans. YRCW's substantial market position in the less-than-truckload (LTL) sector, which has fairly high barriers to entry, is a positive. Standard & Poor's categorizes YRCW's business risk profile as "vulnerable," financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," and liquidity as "less than adequate" according to our criteria. YRCW's liquidity remains constrained, given its sizable operating losses and covenant restrictions. Still, we expect the company to reduce losses as a result of prior wage concessions and rationalization of its LTL network. We could lower the ratings if earnings and cash flow worsens such that we believe a default could occur within six months, absent unexpected favorable events. Although we expect gradual improvement in the company's credit ratios, we believe significant debt maturities in 2014 and substantial multiemployer pension underfunding limit ratings upside. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST YRC Worldwide Inc. Corporate credit rating CCC/Stable/-- Ratings Assigned YRCW Receivables LLC Senior secured $175 mil. term A facility B- Recovery rating 1 $225 mil. term B facility B- Recovery rating 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.