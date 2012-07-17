July 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B-' rating
to Overland Park, Kan.-based YRCW Receivables LLC's $400 million asset-backed
loan (ABL) facility due September 2014. The ABL facility was finalized in
conjunction with YRC Worldwide Inc.'s financial restructuring (completed on July
22, 2011), comprises a $175 million term A tranche and a $225 million term B
tranche. The ABL facility is secured by a first lien on accounts receivable from
various operating subsidiaries.
We assigned a '1' recovery rating to the term loan A and term loan B
facilities to reflect our expectation that lenders would receive very high
(90%-100%) recovery following a payment default.
The ratings on parent company YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) reflect its position
in the competitive, capital-intensive, and cyclical trucking industry. In
addition, the company has meaningful off-balance-sheet contingent obligations
related to its multiemployer pension plans. YRCW's substantial market position
in the less-than-truckload (LTL) sector, which has fairly high barriers to
entry, is a positive. Standard & Poor's categorizes YRCW's business risk
profile as "vulnerable," financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," and
liquidity as "less than adequate" according to our criteria.
YRCW's liquidity remains constrained, given its sizable operating losses and
covenant restrictions. Still, we expect the company to reduce losses as a
result of prior wage concessions and rationalization of its LTL network. We
could lower the ratings if earnings and cash flow worsens such that we believe
a default could occur within six months, absent unexpected favorable events.
Although we expect gradual improvement in the company's credit ratios, we
believe significant debt maturities in 2014 and substantial multiemployer
pension underfunding limit ratings upside.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
RATINGS LIST
YRC Worldwide Inc.
Corporate credit rating CCC/Stable/--
Ratings Assigned
YRCW Receivables LLC
Senior secured
$175 mil. term A facility B-
Recovery rating 1
$225 mil. term B facility B-
Recovery rating 1
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.