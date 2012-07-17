Overview
-- MasterCard Inc. has agreed to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to
settle its U.S. merchant class multi-district interchange litigation (MDL)
claim; MasterCard has also reached an agreement in principle to settle all
claims brought by the individual merchant plaintiffs.
-- As a result, we are affirming our long- and short-term counterparty
credit ratings on MasterCard at 'A-/A-2'.
-- The positive outlook reflects the likelihood of an upgrade once the
court approves the MOU and the settlement becomes final. We expect a decision
by the court in about the fourth quarter of this year.
-- We will review the ratings of MasterCard for a potential upgrade after
the MOU has been approved by the court.
-- We expect the company to continue to post robust profitability metrics
while maintaining excellent liquidity and capital levels.
Rating Action
On July 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and
short-term counterparty credit ratings on MasterCard at 'A-/A-2'. The outlook
is positive.
Rationale
MasterCard (as well as Visa) announced on July 13 that it has agreed to a
memorandum of understanding (MOU) to settle the current U.S. merchant class
members multi-district interchange litigation claims (MDL). MasterCard has
also reached an agreement in principle to settle all claims brought by the
individual merchant plaintiffs. MasterCard's share of the cash portion of the
settlements will total $790 million on a pre-tax basis. This is $20 million
higher than the charge it had previously recorded in its fourth-quarter 2011
financial statements.
The settlement agreement also includes an eight-month reduction in credit
interchange by 10 basis points for U.S. merchant class members. Finally, the
agreement also requires MasterCard (and Visa) to meet with merchant buying
groups that seek to negotiate interchange rates.
We believe that if the court approves the MOU, this would remove significant
financial uncertainty at a cost that the company is able to absorb easily, and
that is in line with MasterCard's previous estimations. Because a potential,
material charge resulting from the merchant litigation has so far been
negatively reflected in our ratings on MasterCard, a removal of that
uncertainty while the company maintains its current financial strength would
likely cause us to upgrade MasterCard by one notch to 'A'.
In addition, the eight-month reduction in credit interchange by 10 basis
points, which is part of the MOU, is at the lower end of our expectations and
does not change the company's business risk or financial risk profiles
materially. However, the requirement to meet with U.S. merchant buying groups
to negotiate interchange rates could present a welcome opportunity for the
merchants to attempt to reduce said rates and, in extension, the profit margin
for card-issuing banks and their service providers such as MasterCard and
Visa.
Standard & Poor's ratings on MasterCard are based on the company's strong
brand name and No. 2 global market share position in electronic
payments--important factors behind its ability to generate consistently strong
cash flows, even during economic downturns.
MasterCard is a globally recognized firm that provides transaction processing
for credit and debit cards carrying its brand, guarantees settlement between
customers, and provides other payment-related services. Its customers are
principally financial institutions--mostly banks--that are authorized to
participate in the MasterCard network.
The company guarantees the settlement of payments between its customers, so it
is exposed to the fragility of the global banking system. Credit exposure is
becoming increasingly concentrated among a handful of large banks, but these
tend to be highly rated institutions. We believe MasterCard adequately manages
its credit-risk exposure, and credit losses have so far been negligible. In
addition, this concentration among card issuers has shifted bargaining power
away from MasterCard and constrains the ratings.
In our view, MasterCard's operating performance and cash-flow generation
remained strong during the recent global economic recession. This consistent
and strong cash-flow generation is an important factor in our ratings.
MasterCard's business is highly scalable, so its operating performance
benefits from strong secular growth in gross dollar volume and the number of
transactions processed through its systems. We believe the company can
continue to add scale without increasing operating expenses significantly.
The company has been subject to a number of high-profile lawsuits that
presented uncertain financial impacts in the event of adverse judgments.
Including the settlements with American Express and Discover, there now seems
to be potential that, from a financial perspective, MasterCard might have been
able to deal with some of its most harmful legal cases. The company's
vulnerability to lawsuits and regulatory challenges continue to constrain our
ratings on MasterCard, especially as it relates to any potential adverse
changes to the company's business model and products which, we believe, could
affect its future profitability.
We consider the company's strong tangible equity base in relation to its risk
exposures as a rating strength. After taking a hit in 2008 from the American
Express and Discover litigation settlement charges, MasterCard significantly
restored common equity by retaining earnings. We believe the strong cash flow
that MasterCard produces supports healthy quarterly earnings retention and
will allow the company to manage the potential charge as described above.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects the likelihood of an upgrade once the court
approves the MOU and the settlement becomes final. We expect a decision by the
court in about the fourth quarter of this year.
In the unlikely event that the court does not approve the MOU, we could lower
the ratings should adverse court rulings or regulatory actions regarding
interchange fees, or the concentrated powers of a few very large banks,
fundamentally alter the company's business model or materially affect future
profitability. Furthermore, if the company incurs a larger-than-expected
liability to settle the interchange litigation, which materially weakens its
current strong financial profile, we could also lower the ratings. Moreover,
we could lower the ratings if there is a substantial increase in credit risk
among MasterCard's concentrated bank counterparties.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
MasterCard Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Positive/A-2
