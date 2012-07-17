Overview
-- Visa Inc. has agreed to a memorandum of understanding to settle
its
U.S. merchant class multi-district interchange litigation (MDL) claim; Visa
has also reached an agreement in principle to settle all claims brought by the
individual merchant plaintiffs.
-- The company's share of the cash portion will total approximately $4.4
billion and will be paid from the litigation escrow account, which is part of
the retrospective responsibility plan.
-- As a result, we are affirming our long- and short-term counterparty
credit ratings on Visa at 'A+/A-1'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that the retrospective
responsibility plan effectively shields Visa from all covered litigations.
-- We expect the company to continue to post robust profitability metrics
while maintaining excellent liquidity and capital levels.
Rating Action
On July 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and
short-term counterparty credit ratings on Visa Inc. at 'A+/A-1'. The outlook
is stable.
Rationale
Visa (as well as MasterCard) announced on July 13 that it has agreed to a
memorandum of understanding (MOU) to settle the current U.S. merchant class
members multi-district interchange litigation (MDL) claims. Visa has also
reached an agreement in principle to settle all claims brought by the
individual merchant plaintiffs. Visa's share of the cash portion of the
settlements will total approximately $4.4 billion on a pre-tax basis. The
charge will be paid from the litigation escrow account, which is part of the
retrospective responsibility plan (the plan). The plan is a comprehensive
suite of protections that was established at the time of Visa's IPO, under
which Visa U.S.A. Inc. members essentially retained responsibility for 100% of
existing legal cases filed until time of the IPO. As such, the settlement
would not affect Visa's financial position.
The MOU still has to be approved by the court to become effective. Standard &
Poor's expects a decision by the court in about the fourth quarter of this
year.
The settlement agreement also includes an eight-month reduction in credit
interchange by 10 basis points for U.S. merchant class members. Finally, the
agreement also requires Visa (and MasterCard) to meet with merchant buying
groups that seek to negotiate interchange rates.
In addition, the eight-month reduction in credit interchange by 10 basis
points that is part of the MOU, is at the lower end of our expectations and
does not change the company's business risk or financial risk profiles
materially. However, the requirement to meet with U.S. merchant buying groups
to negotiate interchange rates could present a welcome opportunity for the
merchants to attempt to reduce said rates and, by extension, the profit margin
for card-issuing banks and their service providers such as Visa and
MasterCard.
The ratings on Visa reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's strong
global market share, strong franchise in the field of retail electronic
payment networks, and relatively low exposure to credit risk. A strong history
with negligible financial institutions (FI) credit losses to date also
supports the ratings assessment. The business is highly scalable and revenues
continue to benefit from secular growth of dollar volumes and the number of
transactions processed through its systems, leading to very strong cash flow
even during the global recession. With Visa's reorganization in 2007, the
member banks of Visa U.S.A. agreed to cover the most threatening litigation
exposures to Visa under the retrospective responsibility plan. This is a major
rating factor, since it addresses potential charges worth billions of dollars.
In our view, constraining the ratings are continued legal risk and ongoing
regulatory and legislative pressure testing fundamental aspects of Visa's core
business such as the setting of default interchange rates. Any negative action
from regulators could reduce the company's revenues and profit margins.
We expect Visa's highly scalable business model to benefit from continued
volume growth as cards and electronic payments continue to replace checks and
cash. We believe that the long-term growth prospects for the payment services
industry remain favorable, as much of global personal consumption expenditure
is still done by cash and check, representing an excellent growth opportunity.
Despite dislocations in the global credit markets in 2008-2009, with a record
number of FI failures, Visa has not experienced any losses and credit risk
remains contained and managed well. The company's surveillance of FI customer
risk, including more frequent and higher collateral calls to cover rising
credit risk, worked well in 2008 and 2009.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's belief that the retrospective
responsibility plan effectively shields Visa from all covered litigations. The
ratings could come under pressure if Visa faces new, material litigation or if
existing disputes adversely change the company's business risk and financial
risk profiles. Likewise, we would consider significant deterioration of the
credit risk profile of Visa's FI customer base or an unexpectedly strong
decrease in transactions to be negative factors for the ratings. In addition,
the potential acquisition of Visa Europe Ltd. through the put-call option
agreement could affect Visa's financial position. We will reevaluate the
situation when the put or call option is exercised. We could raise the ratings
if there is sufficient evidence that ongoing proceedings on interchange (debit
and credit) would have only a limited impact on the company.
Related Criteria And Research
Standard & Poor's Updated Methodology For Rating Exchanges And Clearinghouses,
July 10, 2006
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Visa Inc.
Visa International Service Assn.
Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1
Visa International Service Assn.
Commercial Paper A-1
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.