(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 29 - A significant reduction in Spanish SMEs' bank-debt
delinquencies may result from a new law normalizing delinquent debt of local
administrations with private suppliers and contractors. The liquidity injection
will make it easier for Spanish SMEs to pay their obligations.
The delay in timely payments by local administrations (LAs) for products and
services is causing liquidity problems for many SMEs. The new law forces the
payment by LAs by overriding standard procedures and allowing SMEs to collect
amounts overdue directly through the banking system.
Fitch Ratings understands that the royal decree 4/2012 passed by the Spanish
government establishes a credible programme to repay all overdue invoices
registered with LAs prior to 1 January 2012. The decree became effective on 25
February. LAs comprise municipalities and all administrative bodies ranked lower
than autonomous governments, including provinces and islands.
The law does not contain a limit to the amount covered by the programme.
Accounts payable data for years 2010 and 2011 is not yet available, but the
latest known amount outstanding was EUR22.4bn as of end-2009. It is likely to
have increased since then and the EUR30bn figure frequently quoted in the press
does not seem unlikely.
EUR30bn would represent 3.2% of all outstanding credit to finance productive
activities or 29% of all bank-debt delinquencies of Spanish enterprises. Such a
large amount of money returning to SMEs could result in a material reduction of
delinquency rates. The exact impact is hard to judge because other factors will
play a role; however, we estimate that total repayment could reduce the 10.8%
current average delinquency rate by two percentage points.
Making these payments through the banking system has two advantages. Firstly it
will prevent the redirection of funds by the LAs and secondly it will allow
banks to trap the moneys received to reduce delinquent positions of the SME
obligors.
Companies in the real estate and building and material sectors are likely to be
important beneficiaries of the programme. Nevertheless, Fitch maintains its
negative outlook on these sectors as LA arrears are not the root cause of these
sectors' high delinquency rates (ie, a combined 19% according to latest Bank of
Spain data in September 2011).
Only principal amounts, including value added tax, will be collectable via this
programme. Hence participation implies the acceptance of a voluntary haircut to
the total amount of debt. Any other rights associated with arrears interest,
collection expenses, and any legal costs will become extinct.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)