July 17 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread remained flat at 215 basis points (bps) yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread remained flat at 680 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread remained flat at 144 bps, 'A' remained flat at 186 bps, and 'BBB' remained flat at 265 bps. The 'BB' spread remained flat at 475 bps, 'B' remained flat at 715 bps, and 'CCC' widened by 3 bps to 1,091 bps. By industry, financial institutions, banks, industrials, utilities, and telecommunications remained flat at 305 bps, 329 bps, 306 bps, 225 bps, and 335 bps, respectively. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 211 bps and below its five-year moving average of 244 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving average of 685 bps and its five-year moving average of 742 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.