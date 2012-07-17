July 17 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread remained flat
at 215 basis points (bps) yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread
remained flat at 680 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread remained flat at 144 bps,
'A' remained flat at 186 bps, and 'BBB' remained flat at 265 bps. The 'BB'
spread remained flat at 475 bps, 'B' remained flat at 715 bps, and 'CCC' widened
by 3 bps to 1,091 bps.
By industry, financial institutions, banks, industrials, utilities, and
telecommunications remained flat at 305 bps, 329 bps, 306 bps, 225 bps, and
335 bps, respectively.
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year
moving average of 211 bps and below its five-year moving average of 244 bps.
The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving
average of 685 bps and its five-year moving average of 742 bps. We expect
continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade
segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the
positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term
average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in
the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could
continue to weigh on risky assets.
