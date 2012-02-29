Feb 29 - fitch Ratings says that following the downgrade of
Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorro's (CECA) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'A' (see 'Fitch Downgrades CECA and Banco
Cooperativo to 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative' dated 08 February 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com), and in accordance with its Structured Finance (SF)
counterparty criteria which indicates a minimum rating threshold of 'A'/'F1' for
notes rated above 'A+sf', the agency is analysing the effect on SF deals where
CECA is counterparty.
Fitch has contacted and met with representatives from CECA and Ahorro y
Titulizacion SGFT (the management company of the transactions affected) and
understands the parties are working on a comprehensive agenda that will detail
the remedial actions to be implemented at transaction level.
Deals in which CECA acts as counterparty include:
ABS
AyT Sa Nostra Financiacion I, FTA
TDA CCM Consumo I, FTA
CDO
AyT Andalucia FTEMPRESAS Cajamar, FTA
AyT Andalucia FTEMPRESAS Cajasol, FTA
AyT Caixa Galicia Empresas I, FTA
AyT CAIXANOVA FTPYME I, FTA
AyT CGE, FTA, Serie Banco Gallego I
AyT CGE, FTA, Serie Caixa Galicia I
AyT CGE, FTA, Serie Caja Circulo I
AyT CGE, FTA, Serie Caja Granada I
AyT CGE, FTA, Serie Caja Navarra I
AyT FTPYME I, FTA
AyT FTPYME II, FTA
CEAMI GUARANTEED BONDS I, FTA
FTPYME TDA CAM 2, FTA
FTPYME TDA CAM 4, FTA
PYME Bancaja 5, FTA
TDA SA Nostra Empresas 2, FTA
CEAMI GUARANTEED BONDS I, FTA
RMBS
AyT Caixa Sabadell Hipotecario I, FTA
AyT Caja Granada Hipotecario 1, FTA
AyT Caja Murcia Hipotecario I, FTA
AyT Caja Murcia Hipotecario II, FTA
AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH BBK II
AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH Caixa Galicia I
AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH Caixa Galicia II
AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH Caixa Laietana I
AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH Caja Cantabria I
AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH Caja Circulo I
AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH CAJA Granada
AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH Caja Navarra I
AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH Caja Vital 1
AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH CCM 1
AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH Sa Nostra I
AyT Hipotecario BBK I, FTA
AyT Hipotecario BBK II, FTA
AyT Hipotecario Mixto II, FTA
AyT ICO-FTVPO Caja Murcia, FTA
AyT ICO-FTVPO Caja Vital Kutxa, FTA
AyT ICO-FTVPO CajaSol, FTA
AyT ICO-FTVPO I, FTA
AyT ICO-FTVPO III, FTA
AyT Kutxa Hipotecario I, FTA
AyT Kutxa Hipotecario II, FTA
AyT VPO II, FTA
GAT ICO-FTVPO 1, FTH
Hipocat 20, FTA
Hipocat 7, FTA
Hipocat 8, FTA
Hipocat 9, FTA
IM Cajastur MBS 1, FTA
TDA CAM 1, FTA
TDA CAM 2, FTA
TDA CAM 3, FTA
TDA CAM 4, FTA
TDA CAM 5, FTA
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance
Transactions", dated 14 March 2011, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured
Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum - Amended", dated 14 March 2011, are
available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum