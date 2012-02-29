Feb 29 - Fitch Ratings says that following the downgrade of Banco Cooperativo Espanol's (BCE) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'A' (see 'Fitch Downgrades CECA and Banco Cooperativo to 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative' dated 08 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com), and in accordance with its Structured Finance (SF) counterparty criteria, which indicates a minimum rating threshold of 'A/F1' for notes rated above 'A+sf', the agency is analysing the effect on SF deals where BCE is counterparty. Fitch has contacted and met with representatives from BCE and Europea de Titulizacion SGFT (the management company of the affected transactions) and understands the parties are working on a comprehensive agenda that will detail the remedial actions to be implemented at transaction level. On a preliminary basis, Fitch understands that the main remedial actions will include the substitution of ineligible bank accounts, and the cash collateralisation of ineligible swap providers. With regards to the paying agent, the transaction documents will be amended to replace the existing 'A'/'F1' triggers with 'BBB+'/'F2' triggers. Although Fitch and investors should be entitled to assume that the terms of transaction documents will be complied with at all times, as the paying agent is an indirect support role that performs ancillary services, rather than a material credit exposure to the counterparty, Fitch believes this proposed amendment will not have an immediate rating impact on the SF notes. Due to the large number of transactions affected, Fitch understands the timeframe until full implementation of remedials will be slightly longer than contracted terms. Deals in which BCE acts as counterparty include: ABS Consumo Bancaja 1, FTA CDO AyT FTPYME I, FTA FTPYME Bancaja 2, FTA Ruralpyme 2 FTPYME, FTA RMBS Bancaja 3, FTA Bancaja 4, FTH Bancaja 8, FTA Bancaja 9, FTA Caja Ingenieros TDA 1, FTA MBS Bancaja 1, FTA MBS Bancaja 2, FTA MBS Bancaja 3, FTA MBS Bancaja 4, FTA MBS Bancaja 7, FTA MBS Bancaja 8, FTA Rural Hipotecario Global I, FTA Rural Hipotecario VI, FTA Rural Hipotecario VII, FTA Rural Hipotecario VIII, FTA Rural Hipotecario IX, FTA Rural Hipotecario XII, FTA VAL Bancaja 1, FTA Valencia Hipotecario 1, FTA Valencia Hipotecario 2, FTH Valencia Hipotecario 3, FTA Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 14 March 2011, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum - Amended", dated 14 March 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum