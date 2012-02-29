Feb 29 - Fitch Ratings says that following the downgrade of Banco
Cooperativo Espanol's (BCE) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from
'A' (see 'Fitch Downgrades CECA and Banco Cooperativo to 'BBB+'; Outlook
Negative' dated 08 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com), and in accordance
with its Structured Finance (SF) counterparty criteria, which indicates a
minimum rating threshold of 'A/F1' for notes rated above 'A+sf', the agency is
analysing the effect on SF deals where BCE is counterparty.
Fitch has contacted and met with representatives from BCE and Europea de
Titulizacion SGFT (the management company of the affected transactions) and
understands the parties are working on a comprehensive agenda that will detail
the remedial actions to be implemented at transaction level.
On a preliminary basis, Fitch understands that the main remedial actions will
include the substitution of ineligible bank accounts, and the cash
collateralisation of ineligible swap providers. With regards to the paying
agent, the transaction documents will be amended to replace the existing
'A'/'F1' triggers with 'BBB+'/'F2' triggers. Although Fitch and investors should
be entitled to assume that the terms of transaction documents will be complied
with at all times, as the paying agent is an indirect support role that performs
ancillary services, rather than a material credit exposure to the counterparty,
Fitch believes this proposed amendment will not have an immediate rating impact
on the SF notes.
Due to the large number of transactions affected, Fitch understands the
timeframe until full implementation of remedials will be slightly longer than
contracted terms. Deals in which BCE acts as counterparty include:
ABS
Consumo Bancaja 1, FTA
CDO
AyT FTPYME I, FTA
FTPYME Bancaja 2, FTA
Ruralpyme 2 FTPYME, FTA
RMBS
Bancaja 3, FTA
Bancaja 4, FTH
Bancaja 8, FTA
Bancaja 9, FTA
Caja Ingenieros TDA 1, FTA
MBS Bancaja 1, FTA
MBS Bancaja 2, FTA
MBS Bancaja 3, FTA
MBS Bancaja 4, FTA
MBS Bancaja 7, FTA
MBS Bancaja 8, FTA
Rural Hipotecario Global I, FTA
Rural Hipotecario VI, FTA
Rural Hipotecario VII, FTA
Rural Hipotecario VIII, FTA
Rural Hipotecario IX, FTA
Rural Hipotecario XII, FTA
VAL Bancaja 1, FTA
Valencia Hipotecario 1, FTA
Valencia Hipotecario 2, FTH
Valencia Hipotecario 3, FTA
