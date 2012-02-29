Feb 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Norwegian life insurer Storebrand Livforsikring's (SL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB+' and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. Fitch has also affirmed Storebrand ASA's (SA) Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'. SA is SL's ultimate parent company. The Outlooks on the IFS rating and IDRs are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed SL's subordinated debt issues at 'BB+' and SA's senior unsecured debt at 'BB+'. The ratings actions reflect the Storebrand group's resilient performance in 2011 despite difficult market conditions. Strong capital adequacy (with healthy buffer reserves) and the soundness of the Norwegian economy also support the ratings. Offsetting factors are the group's exposure to a low interest rate environment for both SL and SPP (SL's main subsidiary in Sweden; not rated), volatile financial results and the expectation of depressed earnings. In line with Fitch's expectation, group earnings fell in 2011, due to a combination of the low interest rate environment, a significant fall in equity values and the group's continued efforts to rebuild buffer capital. Despite these challenges, the group reported positive net income for 2011 of NOK681m (2010: NOK1,480m). Fitch believes that the group can, to some extent, cope with downside risk related to a prolonged period of low interest rates and increased market volatility. The agency views negatively the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the development of a new Solvency II-compliant regulatory framework in Norway. Against market expectations, the group decided not to pay a dividend in respect of 2011, awaiting further clarification on the new capital requirements. In addition, SL unexpectedly strengthened its longevity reserves by NOK1.1bn in 2011 and Fitch cautions that additional material reserve adjustments may be required in the future given the continuing rise in Norwegian life expectancy. Other negative rating drivers include the group's relatively high equity exposure as well as low fixed charge coverage as assessed by Fitch. The portfolio allocation to equities was 12% in both SL and SPP at end-2011 and although this is lower than 2010 (in particular in SPP where the exposure was 27% at end-2010) the agency still views the overall exposure unfavourably. The Fitch-calculated fixed charge coverage ratio for the consolidated group remains relatively weak at around 2.3x (based on 2011 results), down from 3.5x in 2010 . Based on the consolidated regulatory solvency position (160% at end-2011) and on Fitch's own risk-adjusted analysis, group capital adequacy as at end-2011 was solid, with NOK5.4bn of additional statutory reserves (equal to approximately 90% of the annual cost of minimum guarantees). This allows the group to have higher risk appetite in seeking to achieve higher expected returns in its profit-sharing portfolios. However, the quality of capital is negatively affected by a significant amount of goodwill. SL's ratings could be upgraded if the company manages to strengthen, on a sustainable basis, its buffer capital through additional statutory reserves to maintain an amount sufficient to cover one year of minimum guarantees (around NOK6bn). Other factors leading to a possible upgrade would include reduced sensitivity of earnings to changes in interest rates through better asset liability management (ALM), in particular in SPP. Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if the exposure to equities at SPP results in material losses to the extent that SL's consolidated regulatory solvency margin falls below 130% or shareholders' funds declined by more than 15% from NOK18.8bn at end- 2011. Also, failure to mitigate SPP's financial volatility over time would exert negative pressure on the ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Bjorn Norrman, ACA Associate Director +44 20 3530 1330 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E145GN Secondary Analyst Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Michelle James, London, Tel: +44 0203 530 1574, Email: Michelle.James@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. The issuer did not participate in the rating process other than through the medium of its public disclosure. Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 22 September 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com 