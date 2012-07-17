July 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (A-/Negative/A-2) are not immediately
affected by the company's fair second-quarter earnings.
Goldman reported Standard & Poor's adjusted pretax earnings of $1.4 billion in
the second quarter, down from the $3.4 billion profit in the previous quarter
and $1.5 billion in second-quarter 2011.
Investment banking revenue improved 4% from the first quarter but was down
from second-quarter 2011. Financial advisory revenues declined 26% from
second-quarter 2011 because fewer mergers and acquisitions were completed, and
equity underwriting also declined as a result of lower volume. But debt
underwriting volume was up, and the overall backlog of advisory deals improved
versus the first quarter.
Fixed income trading results declined 37% from the first quarter but were 37%
higher than second-quarter 2011, partly because of better mortgage and
commodities results. But wider credit spreads and lower volumes depressed
results compared with the first quarter. Equities revenues were down versus
the prior quarter and year, reflecting falling markets and volumes, plus
higher volatility. We expect trading revenues to decline somewhat in the
second half of 2012; contagion risks from Europe could also influence results.
Direct exposure to Greece, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, and Spain remains modest.
Lower equity prices and wider credit spreads hurt results in the firm's
investing and lending business, and revenues were down sharply versus the
prior quarter and year. Investment management results improved somewhat over
prior quarters because of higher incentive fees, and managed funds saw net
inflows.
The company's accrued compensation expenses remained at 44% of
revenues--consistent with its quarterly accruals in 2011. Noncompensation
expenses declined from the previous quarter, reflecting ongoing cost-cutting
initiatives that include a headcount reduction. The company also increased its
annual expense reduction target by $500 million.
Goldman's Tier 1 common (Basel I) ratio was 13.1%, up from 12.9% in the
previous quarter. The company's estimated Basel III Tier 1 common ratio
remained roughly 8% at the end of the quarter. Goldman continued its share
repurchase activity during the quarter. Its payout ratio for the first half of
2012 was about 75%. We expect capital, based on Standard & Poor's
risk-adjusted capital ratio, to improve modestly in 2012, despite a higher
dividend and additional share repurchases. The company's excess liquidity was
$175 billion at the end of the quarter, slightly above first-quarter levels.
We expect Goldman to maintain high liquidity given its wholesale funding
profile.
The negative rating outlook on Goldman partially reflects the negative outlook
on the U.S. sovereign rating. We incorporate two notches of uplift into the
issuer credit rating on Goldman to reflect our expectation that the U.S.
government would provide extraordinary support in a crisis. Therefore, if we
were to lower the sovereign rating on the U.S., we would also lower the issuer
credit rating on Goldman. We will continue to assess the potential impact of
stress in the eurozone and the associated risks of contagion on Goldman's
funding and liquidity, as well as the effect of regulatory changes on the
franchise.