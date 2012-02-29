(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Triton (European Loan
Conduit No. 26) Plc's notes, as follows:
GBP254.0m Class A1 (XS0294600514) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
GBP75.2m Class A2 (XS0294602486) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
USD87.3m Class B (XS0294620207) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP32.0m Class C (XS0294603294) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP7.6m Class D (XS0294603708) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP15.2m Class E (XS0294604185) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; RE90%
GBP8.0m Class F (XS0294604771) affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE0%
GBP16.4m Class G (XS0294607287) affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE0%
GBP18.3m Class H (XS0294608335) affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE0%
The affirmations reflect the transaction's stable performance since the last
rating action in March 2011. The transaction has also benefited from the full
repayment of the Sanctuary Buildings loan in July 2011 following its maturity.
The proceeds were allocated against the notes on a modified pro rata basis with
82% of the principal used to reduce the A1 and A2 classes, further enhancing the
credit quality of the most senior note tranches.
The Devonshire Square Estate loan (60.6% of the pool) was scheduled to mature in
October 2011. However, it was restructured and the loan maturity date was
extended to April 2013. The terms of the restructure included the implementation
of a business plan aimed at improving the tenant profile, via the re-gearing of
major leases, prior to either marketing the property for sale or completing the
refinancing of the loan. The improvement in the tenant profile is already
evident with passing rent having increased by 4.5% since the last review and the
weighted average lease term increasing to 5.6 years from 4.7.
However, with AON (rated 'BBB+/Stable/F2'), which contributes 43% of in place
rent, likely to exercise the option to break their lease in June 2014, the
estate may face a sharp drop in rental income unless replacement tenants are
found. The ability to re-let the space occupied by AON is assisted by the layout
of the estate, which could allow for a gradual re-let of the floor space to
multiple tenants without having to find a sole replacement. In addition, the
substantial amount of surplus rental income being trapped by the servicer could
be utilised for additional capex and incentives to attract new tenants.
Fitch estimates the loan-to-value ratio (LTV) on the secured loan to be 120.8%,
reflecting the precarious position that this loan is currently in. However,
Fitch regards the restructure to be a positive development, which pending a well
administered business plan, should increase the market value of the collateral
and therefore the chances of repayment or at least mitigate the losses that this
loan is facing.
The Access Self Storage loan (33.6% of the pool) is supported by 30 self storage
centres located throughout the UK. Storage centres generally rely on the housing
market churn in order to generate income, so an increase in net operating income
of approximately 25% since closing during a time of low housing sales provides
some confidence in the strength of the collateral as an investment opportunity.
The Fitch LTV for the whole loan is 109.4% (94.4% on the secured loan), which
indicates that refinancing at maturity in 2013 could be difficult. However,
Fitch does not expect a loss to be made with final legal maturity in 2019
providing a sufficient timeframe to successfully work out the loan. .
Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance
update will be made available shortly at www.fitchratings.com.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)