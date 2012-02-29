(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 29 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Arab Banking Corporation's (ABC)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BB' and Viability Rating
to 'bb+' from 'bb'. The Outlook on the LT IDR is Stable. A full list of ratings
is at the end of this comment.
The upgrades reflect ABC's strong capitalisation, comfortable liquidity
position, and stable asset quality indicators. Fitch also notes ABC's resilient
operating performance, including in 2011, despite significantly challenging
external events. ABC's business model of geographical diversification has served
the bank well, in particular its Brazilian subsidiary (Banco ABC Brasil S.A;
'BB+'/Stable) which continues to be a major contributor to the group's
profitability (2011: 48% of total operating income).
ABC's 'BB+' LT IDR is now driven by its standalone financial strength. Fitch
considers it likely that one of the bank's main shareholders, the Kuwait
Investment Authority (KIA; 29.7%), would support ABC if required. While the
agency also believes that the bank's majority shareholder, the Central Bank of
Libya (CBL; 59.4% stake), would be willing to support ABC, the CBL's ability to
do so cannot be assessed in the absence of a rating on the Libyan sovereign.
ABC's ratings are sensitive to the ongoing political uncertainty in Libya, as
well as the risk of an escalation of political and social unrest in the Middle
East and North Africa (MENA) countries in which ABC has a presence. Fitch notes
that total exposure to Bahrain, Egypt and Tunisia is fairly modest. The ratings
are also sensitive to the performance of ABC's Brazilian subsidiary, given its
significance to the group's profitability. Any material deterioration in the
profitability or asset quality of Banco ABC Brasil S.A. could have a negative
impact on ABC's financials and result in a negative rating action. However,
Fitch currently views this unlikely, as reflected in the Stable Outlook.
ABC faced significant negative headwinds in many of its key markets in 2011. The
United Nations Security Council (UNSC) imposed economic sanctions and asset
freezes on Libyan institutions, including the CBL in early 2011. No direct
sanctions or restrictions were imposed specifically on ABC or its subsidiaries,
but deposits sourced from the CBL, a major provider of funding to ABC, were
temporarily frozen. Economic sanctions were largely lifted in December 2011. ABC
also has a presence in several MENA economies that experienced elevated
political and social unrest in 2011 (Bahrain, Egypt and Tunisia).
Despite these challenges, as well as some balance sheet shrinkage (total assets
down 11% yoy), ABC's operating profits increased 33% yoy to USD376m, underpinned
by good revenue growth, improved margins and a modest impairment charge
(USD28m). Cost efficiency is adequate and in line with its closest peers. Fitch
expects operating profitability to improve modestly in 2012, boosted by the
bank's regional trade finance operations and further growth in its Brazilian
operations.
Funding remains mainly wholesale, with significant deposits sourced from Libya,
as well as other regional government/quasi-government entities. The deposit book
is highly concentrated, but has historically been stable. Importantly, Fitch
notes that Libyan deposit balances were stable following the lifting of
sanctions in December 2011. The bank also has some longer-term funding
(USD1.5bn), of which approximately half matures in June 2012. In Fitch's view,
the bank has adequate resources to fully service this repayment. ABC's
loans/deposits ratio remains above 100%. However, a large and stable core MENA
institutional deposit base as well as a relatively short-term loan portfolio
supports liquidity. At end-2011, 52% of loans mature within one year.
Capitalisation is strong, with regulatory Tier 1 and Fitch core capital ratios
of 19.2% and 19.8%, respectively, at end-2011.
Established in Bahrain in 1980, ABC is a wholesale bank operating
internationally, active in trade, project and structured finance, Islamic
finance and treasury banking services. It has key operations in Brazil, Algeria,
Egypt, Jordan and Tunisia. Its main shareholders are the CBL and the KIA, the
main investment arm of the state of Kuwait ('AA'/Stable),
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)