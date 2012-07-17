July 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+' rating to Lennar Corporation's
(NYSE: LEN) proposed offering of $300 million principal amount of
senior notes due December 2017. This issue will be ranked on a pari passu basis
with all other senior unsecured debt. Net proceeds from the notes offering will
be used to fund or replenish the cash that is expected to be used to fund the
redemption of the company's $268 million 5.95% senior notes due 2013 and for
working capital and general corporate purposes. Such uses may include
acquisitions or repurchases of any 2013 notes that remain outstanding after
completion of the tender offer or some of Lennar's other existing notes or other
indebtedness. The tender offer will be conditioned on the completion of this
offering; this offering is not conditioned on the completion of the tender
offer.
The ratings and Outlook for Lennar reflect the company's strong liquidity
position and improving prospects for the housing sector this year. The ratings
also reflect Lennar's successful execution of its business model, geographic and
product line diversity, much lessened joint venture exposure, and the still
challenging U.S. housing environment.
Builder and investor enthusiasm have for the most part surged so far in 2012.
However, housing metrics have not entirely kept pace. Year-over-year (yoy)
comparisons have been solidly positive on a consistent basis. However,
month-to-month statistics (single-family starts, new home sales, and existing
home sales) have been erratic and, at times, below expectations. In any case,
year to date these housing metrics are well above 2011 levels. As Fitch has
noted in the past, recovery will likely occur in fits and starts.
Fitch's housing forecasts for 2012 have been raised since the Spring Chalk Line
report, but still assume only a moderate rise off a very low bottom. In a slowly
growing economy with relatively similar distressed home sales competition, less
competitive rental cost alternatives, and new home inventories at historically
low levels, single-family housing starts should improve about 12%, while new
home sales increase approximately 10.5% and existing home sales grow 5.6%.
Further moderate improvement is forecast for 2013.
Lennar has solid liquidity with unrestricted homebuilding cash of $667.1 million
as of May 31, 2012. The company also has a recently established, unsecured
revolving credit facility of $410 million that expires May 2015. The credit
facility may be increased to $525 million, subject to additional commitments.
The company's debt maturities are well-laddered, with less than 30% of its total
homebuilding debt (as of May 31, 2012) maturing through 2015.
The company was the third largest homebuilder in 2011 and primarily focuses on
entry-level and first-time move-up homebuyers. The company builds in 16 states
with particular focus on markets in Florida, Texas and California. Lennar's
significant ranking (within the top five or top 10) in many of its markets, its
largely presale operating strategy, and a return on capital focus provide the
framework to soften the impact on margins from declining market conditions.
Fitch notes that in the past, acquisitions (in particular, strategic
acquisitions) have played a significant role in Lennar's operating strategy.
Compared to its peers Lennar had above-average exposure to joint ventures (JVs)
during this past housing cycle. Longer-dated land positions are controlled off
balance sheet. The company's equity interests in its partnerships generally
ranged from 10% to 50%. These JVs have a substantial business purpose and are
governed by Lennar's conservative operating principles. They allow Lennar to
strategically acquire land while mitigating land risks and reduce the supply of
land owned by the company. They help Lennar to match financing to asset life.
JVs facilitate just-in-time inventory management. Nonetheless, Lennar has been
substantially reducing its number of JVs over the last few years (from 270 at
the peak in 2006 to 36 as of May 31, 2012). As a consequence, the company has
very sharply lowered its JV recourse debt exposure from $1.76 billion to $71.5
million ($48.7 million net of joint and several reimbursement agreements with
its partners) as of May 31, 2012. In the future, management will still be
involved with partnerships and JVs, but there will be fewer of them and they
will be larger, on average, than in the past.
The company did a good job in reducing its inventory exposure (especially early
in the correction) and generating positive operating cash flow. In 2010, the
company started to rebuild its lot position and increased land and development
spending. Lennar spent about $600 million on new land purchases during 2011 and
expended about $225 million on land development during the year. This compares
to roughly $475 million of combined land and development spending during 2009
and about $704 million in 2010. During the first half of 2012, Lennar purchased
approximately $400 million of new land and spent roughly $140 million on
development expenditures. Fitch expects land and development spending for 2012
to be approximately 15% higher than in 2011. As a result, Fitch expects Lennar
to be modestly cash flow negative this year. Fitch is comfortable with this
strategy given the company's cash position, debt maturity schedule and proven
access to the capital markets.
During 2010 the company ramped up its investments in its newest segment, Rialto
Investments. More recently it has been harvesting the by-products of its
efforts. This segment provides advisory services, due-diligence, workout
strategies, ongoing asset management services, and acquires and monetizes
distressed loans and securities portfolios. (Management has considerable
expertise in this highly specialized business.) In February 2010, the company
acquired indirectly 40% managing member equity interests in two limited
liability companies in partnership with the FDIC, for approximately $243 million
(net of transaction costs and a $22 million working capital reserve). Lennar has
also invested $69 million in a fund formed under the Federal government's
Public-Private Investment Program (PPIP), which is focused on acquiring
securities backed by real estate loans. On Sept. 30, 2010, Rialto completed the
acquisitions of approximately $740 million of distressed real estate assets, in
separate transactions, from three financial institutions. The company paid $310
million for these assets, of which $124 million was funded by a five-year senior
unsecured note provided by one of the selling financial institutions. Rialto
Investments had $594.9 million of debt, of which $111 million is recourse to
Lennar. Rialto provides Lennar with ancillary income as well as a source of land
purchases (either directly or leveraging Rialto's relationship with owners of
distressed assets). Fitch views this operation as strategically material to the
company's operation, particularly as housing activity remains at low levels.
Future ratings and Outlooks will be influenced by broad housing market trends as
well as company specific activity, such as trends in land and development
spending, general inventory levels, speculative inventory activity (including
the impact of high cancellation rates on such activity), gross and net new order
activity, debt levels, free cash flow trends and uses, and the company's cash
position. Negative rating actions could occur if the early stage of the housing
recovery is not sustained and the company steps up its land and development
spending prematurely, leading to consistent and significant negative quarterly
cash flow from operations and a meaningfully diminished liquidity position below
$700 million. Positive rating actions may be considered if the recovery in
housing is maintained and is much better than Fitch's current outlook, Lennar
shows continuous improvement in credit metrics, and maintains a healthy
liquidity position.
Fitch currently rates Lennar as follows:
--IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB+'.
The Outlook is Stable.