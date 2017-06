CEE MARKETS-Crown hits multi-year high on rate hike comments, region is cautious

* Crown strongest since 2013, bucking zloty and forint fall * Czech central bankers say rate hike in H2 remains in cards * Markets cautious due to British vote, ECB meeting, U.S. politics * Serbian central bank seen keeping interest rates on hold By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, June 8 The crown hit its strongest levels since 2013 on Thursday after Czech central bankers repeated that they could start policy tightening later this year. Asse