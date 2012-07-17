Overview
-- U.S. oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company Endeavour
International Corp. has reserves and production in the U.K. North Sea
and onshore U.S.
-- We are assigning our 'B-' corporate credit rating to the company.
-- We are assigning our 'CCC' issue rating and '6' recovery rating to
Endeavour's $350 million first-lien notes. We are assigning our 'CCC' issue
rating and '6' recovery rating to Endeavour's $150 million second-lien notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Endeavour will
maintain adequate liquidity.
Rating Action
On July 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-'
corporate credit rating to Houston-based Endeavour International Corp.
(Endeavour). The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned our 'CCC' issue rating and '6' recovery rating
to Endeavour's $350 million first-lien notes due 2018. The '6' recovery rating
indicates our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in
the event of a default.
We also assigned our 'CCC' issue rating and '6' recovery rating to Endeavour's
$150 million second-lien notes due 2018. The '6' recovery rating indicates our
expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
default.
The company used the proceeds from its bond offering (which were recently
released from escrow) to acquire assets in the North Sea from ConocoPhillips
(A/Stable/A-1) and to repay its senior term loan.
Rationale
The ratings on Endeavour reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's
"vulnerable" business risk and "highly levered" financial risk. The ratings on
Endeavour incorporate its small reserve and production base, its geographic
focus on the North Sea, and its participation in the competitive and highly
cyclical oil and gas industry. The ratings on the company also reflect its
strong reserve replacement metrics and liquidity that should enable the
company to fund its 2012 and 2013 capital expenditures. In addition, given the
current price of hydrocarbons, it is highly favorable that the company's
reserves are focused on oil and the majority of its gas assets are in the
North Sea, which has much higher natural gas prices than natural gas in the
U.S.
We view Endeavour's financial risk as "highly levered". To forecast credit
protection measures, Standard & Poor's uses a price assumption for Brent oil
(Brent) of $100 per barrel (bbl) in 2012, $90/bbl in 2013, and $80/bbl
thereafter. Our assumption for Henry Hub natural gas is $2.00 per thousand
cubic feet (Mcf) in 2012, $2.75/Mcf in 2013, and $3.50/Mcf thereafter.
Although the company's natural gas production is almost entirely tied to U.S.
natural gas prices, once the company's Greater Rochelle field comes on-line at
the end of 2012 it will receive significant natural gas production that is
exposed to U.K. natural gas prices, which are currently about $9 per thousand
cubic feet equivalent (mcfe).
We expect annual production to increase to 4.2 million barrels of oil
equivalent (mmboe) in 2012, of which 70% will be Brent, 20% will be U.S.
natural gas, and the balance will be U.K. natural gas. In 2013, we expect
annual production to increase approximately 95% to 8.3 mmboe, of which 60%
will be Brent, 15% will be U.S. natural gas, and the balance will be U.K.
natural gas. The strong growth in production in 2013 versus 2012 is due to a
full year of production of the acquired assets from ConocoPhillips as well as
the additional production from the Baccus and Greater Rochelle fields.
Considering Endeavour's hedges, we forecast EBITDA will be approximately $200
million and $350 million in 2012 and 2013, respectively. Based on our
assumptions, we expect that year-end 2012 and 2013 debt to EBITDA will be 3.5x
and 2.5x, respectively. In addition, we expect interest coverage will be
approximately 3.0x to 4.0x for the next 12 months. We believe the company will
have negative free cash flow of about $75 million in 2012. However, in 2013 we
expect Endeavour to have approximately $50 million of positive free cash flow.
Standard & Poor's classifies Endeavour's business profile as "vulnerable". As
of year-end 2011, the company's proved reserves were 22.7 mmboe and the
properties that the company acquired (including the Maculloch and Nicol
fields, which we expect to close soon) from ConocoPhillips contained
approximately 19.5 mmboe of proved reserves. Pro forma for the acquisition,
total proved reserves are 42.3 mmboe (55% oil, 45% proved developed), which is
a relatively small reserve base. We view it as favorable that the company's
assets are more weighted toward Brent oil and North Sea natural gas given the
current price for hydrocarbons. Pro forma for the acquisition, proved reserve
life approached nine years but was approximately four years on a proved
developed basis.
Endeavour expects most of its growth for the remainder of 2012 to come from
the Apache-operated Bacchus field in the U.K. North Sea. The Bacchus field is
significant for Endeavour as the company expects the field to add
approximately 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day once it ramps up
production. The first well came online in the second quarter of 2012 with the
remaining two wells to come on line late this year and in early 2013.
The U.K. North Sea remains the priority for Endeavour in 2012. We expect
capital expenditures will total $175 million to $200 million with
approximately $150 million budgeted for the North Sea, specifically the
Greater Rochelle Development, the Bacchus field, and the Alba field.
Nonetheless, the company has interests and acreage in various U.S. plays,
particularly the Haynesville and Marcellus. Although those two plays have
helped diversify Endeavour's reserves and production, they tend to be natural
gas-heavy, which, amid currently poor natural gas prices, is unlikely to help
significantly with cash flow in the near term.
Reserve replacement has been favorable for Endeavour, with a good three-year
average from all sources of 487%. The company is able to grow organically,
with three-year internal reserve replacements (including revisions) of 637%.
Endeavour does not operate many of its producing fields. As a result, the
company has less control over the timing and development efforts, including
capital spending and operating costs. Cash costs (lease-operating expense,
production taxes, general and administrative expense) of about $3.97/mcfe in
the first quarter of 2012 were slightly higher than average for E&P companies
we rate in the 'B' category because of higher-than-normal general and
administrative expense. Endeavour's three-year all-source finding and
development costs were approximately $3.15/ mcfe, which was average for E&P
companies we rate in the 'B' category.
Liquidity
We view Endeavour's liquidity as "adequate". Endeavour entered into a
revolving credit facility in April 2012 with Cyan Partners, which matures in
October 2013. Endeavour recently increased the size of the facility to $100
million following the close of the Alba field acquisition. The company has no
available capacity on their revolver, as it drew the maximum available on its
facility after it increased the size. Pro forma for the company's draw on its
revolving credit facility, the purchase of the Alba field and completion of
its recent $60 million equity offering, the company had $188 million of cash.
We estimate that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 months
will exceed uses by greater than 1.2x. Uses of liquidity include $150 million
to $175 million of capital expenditures over the next 12 months, approximately
$10 million of debt amortization, and about $10 million of remaining
acquisition cost relating to the Maculloch and Nicol fields. Sources of
liquidity include funds from operations of about $175 million and its $188
million pro forma cash balance. We also believe that the company would be able
to cut back on capital spending associated with its Rochelle development if it
needed to maintain sufficient liquidity.
Recovery analysis
For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Endeavour to
be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Endeavour will significantly
increase production with the incremental production from its Bacchus and
Greater Rochelle projects and maintain adequate liquidity. An upgrade is
possible if Endeavour can increase its relatively small reserve base while
maintaining its liquidity. We would consider upgrading the company if it
successfully brings its remaining Baccus wells (one of three wells currently
online) and Greater Rochelle field on line and increases reserves to greater
than 50 mmboe while increasing the percentage of proved developed reserves to
greater than 60%. We could lower the rating if, contrary to our expectation,
liquidity falls below $50 million.
