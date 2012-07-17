July 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'AA' rating on the following
Municipality of Anchorage, Alaska (the municipality) revenue bonds:
--$65.2 million wastewater revenue bonds, series 2004 and 2007.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by net revenues of the city's sewer utility (the utility)
after payment of maintenance and operations expenses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
LARGE SERVICE AREA: The utility provides essential wastewater service to 95% of
the Municipality of Anchorage, the economic center of the state of Alaska.
GOOD FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: The utility's financial performance is consistently
good and provides adequate margins for revenue bondholders prior to payment of
subordinate lien state loans and the payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) to the
municipality. The utility's flat fee structure for residential customers, who
provide about 70% of revenues, creates great revenue stability.
SOLID FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Senior debt service coverage averaged a very strong
4.4 times (x) debt service over the three years ended 2011. All-in coverage
after the utility's PILOT was adequate, averaging 1.3x over the period.
Liquidity decreased to a just-adequate 126 days of operating cash in 2010 before
improving to 140 days in 2011.
REGULATED RATES: Rates are low, although rate flexibility is tempered by the
regulation of the utility's rates by a state regulatory agency, the Regulatory
Commission of Alaska (RCA). The utility has a solid record of securing
regulatory approval of significant rate increases.
SIGNIFICANT DEBT BURDEN: Debt levels are high and will nearly double upon the
financing of 75% of the five-year capital improvement plan (CIP). The utility's
ongoing use of significant debt financing for renewal and replacement capital
needs is a weakness, potentially reducing future debt capacity that may be
needed to address elevated regulatory treatment requirements.
ENVIRONMENTAL REGULATORY CONCERNS: The utility's main treatment plant treats
wastewater to primary standards, which is increasingly rare and requires ongoing
approval of treatment waivers from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Capital needs and debt levels would rise significantly if the EPA required the
utility to upgrade to full secondary treatment, which could put downward
pressure on the rating.
CREDIT PROFILE
The utility provides wastewater services to 56,100 customers, which includes
most of the Anchorage Bowl and two small outlying communities. Growth is modest
at less than 1% of connections annually. The service area is the economic and
population center of the state of Alaska. Its economy outperformed the nation
over the past five years of recession and sluggish growth. In addition, the
unemployment rate was well below the state's and the nation's at just 5.7% in
May 2012.
HEALTHY FINANCES
Financial performance has been strong with Fitch calculated debt service
coverage of revenue bonds at 5.1x in fiscal 2011 and all-in debt service
coverage (including the subordinate state loans) at 2.0x. When the PILOT to the
municipality is included, all-in debt service coverage falls to 1.5x. The
utility's all-in coverage is adequate, but does not leave a great deal of excess
funds to be invested in capital, increasing reliance on debt financing.
Liquidity was adequate at $9 million, or 140 days of unrestricted cash and
investments, at the end of 2011. Reserves have decreased from prior robust
levels (better than 200 days historically) because the utility imposed a
smaller-than-usual rate increase in 2010 in order to offer rate relief in the
aftermath of the recent recession without cutting back on capital spending. Even
at the reduced level, Fitch believes that liquidity remains adequate for the
utility's financial risk profile. However, further declines in liquidity could
put downward pressure on the rating.
HIGH DEBT
Existing debt per customer of $2,445 in 2011 was high compared to the median of
$1,561 for 'AA' rated utilities. Furthermore, debt per customer is expected to
approach $4,000 by 2016. The utility's CIP is primarily related to the repair
and replacement of existing infrastructure. The five-year CIP has an estimated
cost of $161.7 million and will be 75% debt funded. This represents a high
degree of debt financing, which will increase the system's already high debt
burden.
REGULATORY CONCERNS
Currently, the utility operates its largest wastewater treatment plant (the
Asplund plant; 58 million gallons per day capacity) under an expired 301(h)
waiver of the federal Clean Water Act, allowing the facility to treat waste to
advanced primary standards. The utility submitted its application for another
five-year waiver in 2005, but continues to await a decision from the EPA.
The utility discharges to the Cook Inlet, and the Cook Inlet Beluga whale was
listed an endangered species in 2009. The utility has completed an environmental
impact study regarding the discharge impact on the whale's habitat and has
submitted it to the EPA for review. The potential loss of the waiver would
require the facility to upgrade to full secondary treatment, albeit likely over
an extended timeframe (assumed to be up to 20-30 years). While no indication
exists that the utility will not receive a waiver, Fitch will continue to
monitor regulatory developments and required timelines to assess the possible
impact they could have on the utility's credit profile.
Rates are subject to final approval by the RCA through a rate case process. This
is unusual for municipal water and wastewater utilities and has created timing
delays and has forced occasional rate refunds in past years. Relations between
the utility and regulators appear to have improved in recent years, but Fitch
continues to view rate flexibility as limited due to the regulated rate
environment. Nevertheless, the utility has managed the process well and received
approval of a significant 11% rate increase in 2012. Rate increases have
averaged a solid 8.8% over the past four years.