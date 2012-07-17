July 17 - Second-quarter 2012 (2Q'12) operating results for The Goldman
Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman) were generally in line with Fitch Ratings'
assumptions: profitable operations despite challenging markets, maintenance of
conservative liquidity, and solid capital measures. These latest results have no
rating implications.
Revenues for the latest quarter reflected more difficult market conditions
including: general spread widening in fixed income markets, declines in equity
markets, and lower customer activity compared with 1Q'12. Results for Goldman
and peers in 1Q'12 were boosted by favorable markets globally combined with the
traditional seasonal strength.
On a linked-quarter basis, revenue declines were most pronounced in the
institutional client services and investing and lending segments. In particular,
revenues from fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC) fell from 1Q'12 but
compared well year-over-year. A bright spot was total investment banking
revenue, which increased from 1Q'12, driven by growth in debt underwriting fees.
Investment and lending revenues were impacted by negative mark-to-market
adjustments.
Investment management revenues improved on a linked-quarter basis (owing to
higher incentive fees) and were steady year-over-year. Fitch believes that
Goldman will expand its private banking-related lending and depository services
at a gradual pace to further augment its traditional investment and wealth
management offerings.
Compensation costs fell in tandem with revenues as these expenses continue to be
accrued at 44% of net revenues. Positively, Goldman was able to reduce
non-compensation costs, reflecting continued efficiency initiatives. Further
measures by management to reduce operating costs by a run-rate level of $500
million are expected by year-end.
Goldman continues to manage liquidity at a conservative level. Global core
excess liquidity, including unencumbered, highly liquid securities and cash,
stood at $175 billion (18% of total assets) at quarter-end, in line with the
1Q'12 level. Reliance on short-term unsecured funding is minimal and Goldman has
considerably stretched out its weighted average maturity of secured funding in
recent periods.
In 2Q'12, Goldman's Tier I common ratio improved modestly to 13.1%, from 12.9%.
This ratio will likely continue to compare favorably to the average of the large
U.S. banks (not all have reported yet). Goldman actively repurchased shares in
the latest quarter with total cost of $1.5 billion versus $0.4 billion in 1Q'12.
Under Basel III, Goldman's Tier I common ratio stood at just under 8%. Fitch
believes Goldman will comfortably achieve Basel III standards well ahead of the
allowable time frame.
The sale of Goldman's hedge fund administration business to State Street was
announced today. For Goldman, this is a non-core business which has a low cost
basis and generates a small portion of the revenue mix. Much of the $550 million
transaction price is expected to be booked as a gain in 4Q'12 when the deal is
anticipated to close. Importantly, this transaction does not include Goldman
Sachs' Prime Brokerage business, which remains a core business of Goldman.