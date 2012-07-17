July 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on
State Street Corp. (STT; A+/Negative/A-1) are not affected by the
company's solid second-quarter earnings, which reflect flat fee revenue and
lower compensation expenses than the first quarter of 2012. Positively, STT
continues to exhibit good new business growth in its core asset servicing
business. However, we recognize that, in coming quarters, possible volatile
market valuations may continue to dampen asset servicing and asset management
fees, and net interest revenue may be further hindered by very low interest
rates.
STT's ratings are also not affected by the company's announcement that it has
agreed to acquire Goldman Sachs Administrative Services (GSAS), a hedge fund
administration business, for $550 million in cash. The acquisition would add
about $200 billion in servicing assets to STT's already industry-leading hedge
fund administration business ($877 billion of assets under administration as
of June 30, 2012). We believe this acquisition fits well into STT's business
platform and growth strategy. However, we view the cash outlay unfavorably
from a credit perspective, especially given STT's already aggressive, in our
view, capital deployment for share repurchases. The company estimates this
all-cash transaction would reduce its Basel 1 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
by 75-80 basis points.
STT's net income available to shareholders rose to $480 million in the second
quarter from $417 million, sequentially, mainly reflecting the absence of
first quarter's elevated compensation expenses. We estimate that the adjusted
pretax operating margin in the quarter was approximately 27%, which is within
our expectations for the ratings. Total operating revenue (including a small
loss on Greek investment securities) was down about 1%, sequentially, as asset
servicing fees were flat, trading services revenue was down, and securities
lending revenue was seasonally higher. Assets under custody and administration
of $22.4 trillion dipped 3%, while assets under management of $1.9 trillion
declined 4% during the quarter, largely reflecting lower equity valuations,
which net new business partly offset. Although still dampened by low interest
rates, net interest revenue increased 4% sequentially, supported by some
further growth in the company's securities portfolio and lower funding costs.
The net interest margin (NIM) rose to 1.54% from 1.52% in the first quarter,
but the company expects the NIM may narrow in the second half of 2012.
Operating expenses declined 4%, sequentially, reflecting a sharp drop in
compensation expenses from the first quarter's elevated levels.
STT repurchased $480 million of its common shares in the quarter, and we
expect the company will continue to be active in its $1.8 billion common stock
buyback program announced in mid-March. We view this buyback program as large,
and we consider the company's priority of returning capital to shareholders as
a negative factor from a credit perspective. However, our rating assumes that
the company will repurchase shares at a measured, quarterly pace and that its
total payout will not exceed 80% of net income in 2012. STT estimated that its
Basel III Tier 1 Common ratio, incorporating recent rules proposed by the
Federal Reserve Bank, would be 9.8% as of June 30, 2012. This is significantly
lower than the company's estimate of 12.7% as of June 30, using the original
Basel III requirements.
The negative outlook on STT reflects our negative outlook on the U.S.
sovereign rating because we incorporate one notch of uplift into our ratings
on STT based on our expectation for potential extraordinary U.S. government
support. Otherwise, we view STT's fundamental trends as stable. We expect that
STT's overall financial performance should remain satisfactory, with a pretax
operating margin of mid-20%, although earnings performance may be subdued
because of persistent low interest rates. Furthermore, our rating assumes that
STT will increase and maintain its Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital
(RAC) ratio to above 7% over approximately the next two years, despite its
common share repurchases. We believe that capital deployment for the GSAS
acquisition will slow this capital ratio growth, and we would view negatively
additional significant cash-financed acquisitions. If STT's capital management
actions lead us to expect that its RAC ratio will decline below 7% for a
sustained period of time, we could lower the ratings.