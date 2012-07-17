July 17 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following Volusia County School Board, Florida's (the district) bonds: --$308 million outstanding certificates of participation (COPs), at 'A+'; and --$80 million outstanding sales tax revenue bonds, series 2002, 2004 and 2006, at 'BBB'. In addition, Fitch affirms the district's 'AA-' implied general obligation (GO) rating. The Rating Outlook on the sales tax bonds is revised to Stable from Negative. The Rating Outlook on the COPs and implied GO is Stable. SECURITY --The COPs are secured by lease payments, subject to annual appropriation, made by the district to the trustee, as assignee of the Volusia School Board Leasing Corporation, a Florida not-for-profit corporation. The pledged assets consist of district facilities under a master lease. Roughly 26% of the district's facilities are included under the agreement and would be relinquished if the district failed to appropriate the required funds. --The sales tax revenue bonds are secured by proceeds received by the district from the levy and collection of a one-half cent school capital outlay discretionary sales surtax. The tax is currently set to expire in December 2016, three months after the final maturity of the bonds, and its proceeds are restricted for capital expenditures. Debt service reserve accounts are funded from surety policies written by Assured Guaranty Municipal Corporation and MBIA, Inc.; these companies are not rated by Fitch. The series 2006 bonds are additionally secured by a $3.057 million cash funded debt service reserve. The bonds are on parity with the district's outstanding $39 million series 2011 sales tax revenue refunding bonds, which are not rated by Fitch. KEY RATING DRIVERS FINANCIAL PROFILE REMAINS SOUND: The 'AA-' implied GO rating reflects the district's satisfactory financial performance and expected maintenance of adequate reserves. STATE MANDATES PROVIDING PRESSURES: Management has successfully complied with the state mandated class sizes in light of reduced state funding and expects to draw on reserves previously built up to absorb some of the increased costs. BELOW AVERAGE ECONOMIC INDICATORS: Unemployment rates, although decreasing, remain high, and wealth levels are slightly below average. COPS SUBJECT TO APPROPRIATION: The 'A+' COPs rating reflects the district's general credit quality, the district's obligation to make annually appropriated lease payments under a master lease structure, and the essentiality of leased assets. LOW COVERAGE ON SALES TAX BONDS: The 'BBB' sales tax rating reflects the volatile nature of the pledged revenue stream and below average coverage levels of maximum annual debt service (MADS). CREDIT PROFILE SALES TAX DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE REMAINS LOW BUT IMPROVING Coverage from pledged sales tax revenues has improved to 1.09 times (x) MADS from 1.07x last year as a result of a refunding for savings initiated in December 2011. Additionally, sales tax revenue performance for 10 months ending April 2012 is up 2%, which if annualized would improve coverage to 1.11x MADS. Debt service is level. The district's local sales tax capital projects fund currently maintains a balance of $2.5 million from prior year residual revenues equating to nearly 10% of MADS. Fitch notes these monies are not pledged. However, the district could use these funds if necessary to make up any deficiency in the annual pledged revenues. COPS BEING PAID FROM CAPITAL OUTLAY MILLAGE Lease payments on COPs are generally paid from revenue of the capital outlay levy, but are ultimately payable from any legally available source. The capital outlay millage is authorized by state law up to 1.5 mills. Up to three-fourths of the proceeds of the capital levy is available for lease payments. Effective July 1, 2012, the three-fourths limitation is waived for lease purchase agreements entered into prior to June 30, 2009 (all of the district's lease agreements were entered into prior to this date). Due to recent declines in assessed value, the district now requires 0.93 mills to fund COPs. While the millage rate required for debt service has increased in recent years, it remains comparable to those of other Fitch-rated Florida school districts. The district is projecting a stabilization of its tax base over the next few years followed by slow growth in fiscals 2016 and 2017 which would prevent an increase in the millage needed for debt service. ECONOMY BENEFITS FROM TOURISM Located on the central east coast of Florida, Volusia County's (the county) economy has historically centered on tourism, serving as the home of several popular leisure destinations including Daytona Beach. More recently the economy has diversified in the health care and education sectors providing new employment opportunities. The county is home to four major health care employers including Halifax Community Health System, the second largest employer in the county following the district, and three higher education institutions. BELOW AVERAGE SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS Wealth levels are moderately below state and national levels. Although the unemployment rate has declined to 8.6% in April 2012 from 10.6% a year prior, it remains slightly above state and national averages. The new $1.3 billion SunRail commuter line project which will serve portions of the county will result in new job creation and potential new economic development. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE HAS HISTORICALLY BEEN SOLID Continuing a recent trend of positive operating results, the district generated a surplus for the fourth consecutive year in fiscal 2011 despite reductions in property tax collections. Fiscal 2011 ended with an $18 million general fund surplus after transfers. The unrestricted fund balance (the sum of committed, assigned and unassigned fund balance as per GASB 54) increased to $60.8 million or 15% of spending, from 9% of spending the previous year. The strong financial results were driven by an increase in federal stimulus monies and positive expenditure variances. The recent increase in reserve levels reflects the collection of one-time federal monies, to be used in future years, as the district's goal and policy are to maintain reserve levels at 5% and 3% of revenues, respectively. FISCAL YEAR 2012 AND 2013 BUDGETS RELY ON BUILT UP RESERVES The fiscal 2012 budget decreased a modest 1% relative to the fiscal 2011 budget primarily due to substantial expenditure reductions undertaken in the areas of instructional support programs, administration, capital projects and community services. Said reductions helped only partially offset the general fund's absorption of costs previously funded with federal stimulus monies as well as rising employee health insurance, fuel, and electricity costs. Management reports results are close to budget, with an expected decrease in total general fund balance by $21 million. This would result in a projected unrestricted fund balance of $39.6 million, or a healthy 9% of general fund spending. The preliminary budget for fiscal 2013 is balanced and maintains assigned general fund reserves at 5%. The district will be receiving $10 million in additional allocation from the Florida Education Finance Program. Student enrollment is stabilizing and tax base declines were less than anticipated. The current 0.25 mill critical needs levy, approved by voters in Nov. 2010, remains in effect through fiscal 2013 providing $7 million to $8 million in revenues. The district has approved a referendum for this November asking voters to approve a replacement critical needs levy of 1 mill to be in place for the next four years, which would generate an additional $21 million to $24 million in revenues beyond the current critical needs levy. If this referendum is not approved, the district financial profile will become challenged and could put pressure on the ratings. DEBT LEVELS ARE MODERATE AND RETIREE COSTS ARE MANAGEABLE Overall debt levels are moderate at $1,500 per capita. Amortization of district debt is above average with 57% of outstanding principal repaid in 10 years. COP debt service charges approximate a manageable 5.5% of spending. Declining enrollment has led to reduced capital spending in recent years. No new construction is anticipated as the district expects to meet enrollment demands, including the state mandated class size requirements, with its current facilities for the foreseeable future. No additional debt is contemplated. Pension and other post-employment benefits obligations remain well-managed.