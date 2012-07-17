July 17 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following Volusia County School Board,
Florida's (the district) bonds:
--$308 million outstanding certificates of participation (COPs), at 'A+'; and
--$80 million outstanding sales tax revenue bonds, series 2002, 2004 and 2006,
at 'BBB'.
In addition, Fitch affirms the district's 'AA-' implied general obligation (GO)
rating.
The Rating Outlook on the sales tax bonds is revised to Stable from Negative.
The Rating Outlook on the COPs and implied GO is Stable.
SECURITY
--The COPs are secured by lease payments, subject to annual appropriation, made
by the district to the trustee, as assignee of the Volusia School Board Leasing
Corporation, a Florida not-for-profit corporation. The pledged assets consist of
district facilities under a master lease. Roughly 26% of the district's
facilities are included under the agreement and would be relinquished if the
district failed to appropriate the required funds.
--The sales tax revenue bonds are secured by proceeds received by the district
from the levy and collection of a one-half cent school capital outlay
discretionary sales surtax. The tax is currently set to expire in December 2016,
three months after the final maturity of the bonds, and its proceeds are
restricted for capital expenditures. Debt service reserve accounts are funded
from surety policies written by Assured Guaranty Municipal Corporation and MBIA,
Inc.; these companies are not rated by Fitch. The series 2006 bonds are
additionally secured by a $3.057 million cash funded debt service reserve. The
bonds are on parity with the district's outstanding $39 million series 2011
sales tax revenue refunding bonds, which are not rated by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
FINANCIAL PROFILE REMAINS SOUND: The 'AA-' implied GO rating reflects the
district's satisfactory financial performance and expected maintenance of
adequate reserves.
STATE MANDATES PROVIDING PRESSURES: Management has successfully complied with
the state mandated class sizes in light of reduced state funding and expects to
draw on reserves previously built up to absorb some of the increased costs.
BELOW AVERAGE ECONOMIC INDICATORS: Unemployment rates, although decreasing,
remain high, and wealth levels are slightly below average.
COPS SUBJECT TO APPROPRIATION: The 'A+' COPs rating reflects the district's
general credit quality, the district's obligation to make annually appropriated
lease payments under a master lease structure, and the essentiality of leased
assets.
LOW COVERAGE ON SALES TAX BONDS: The 'BBB' sales tax rating reflects the
volatile nature of the pledged revenue stream and below average coverage levels
of maximum annual debt service (MADS).
CREDIT PROFILE
SALES TAX DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE REMAINS LOW BUT IMPROVING
Coverage from pledged sales tax revenues has improved to 1.09 times (x) MADS
from 1.07x last year as a result of a refunding for savings initiated in
December 2011. Additionally, sales tax revenue performance for 10 months ending
April 2012 is up 2%, which if annualized would improve coverage to 1.11x MADS.
Debt service is level. The district's local sales tax capital projects fund
currently maintains a balance of $2.5 million from prior year residual revenues
equating to nearly 10% of MADS. Fitch notes these monies are not pledged.
However, the district could use these funds if necessary to make up any
deficiency in the annual pledged revenues.
COPS BEING PAID FROM CAPITAL OUTLAY MILLAGE
Lease payments on COPs are generally paid from revenue of the capital outlay
levy, but are ultimately payable from any legally available source. The capital
outlay millage is authorized by state law up to 1.5 mills. Up to three-fourths
of the proceeds of the capital levy is available for lease payments. Effective
July 1, 2012, the three-fourths limitation is waived for lease purchase
agreements entered into prior to June 30, 2009 (all of the district's lease
agreements were entered into prior to this date). Due to recent declines in
assessed value, the district now requires 0.93 mills to fund COPs.
While the millage rate required for debt service has increased in recent years,
it remains comparable to those of other Fitch-rated Florida school districts.
The district is projecting a stabilization of its tax base over the next few
years followed by slow growth in fiscals 2016 and 2017 which would prevent an
increase in the millage needed for debt service.
ECONOMY BENEFITS FROM TOURISM
Located on the central east coast of Florida, Volusia County's (the county)
economy has historically centered on tourism, serving as the home of several
popular leisure destinations including Daytona Beach. More recently the economy
has diversified in the health care and education sectors providing new
employment opportunities. The county is home to four major health care employers
including Halifax Community Health System, the second largest employer in the
county following the district, and three higher education institutions.
BELOW AVERAGE SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS
Wealth levels are moderately below state and national levels. Although the
unemployment rate has declined to 8.6% in April 2012 from 10.6% a year prior, it
remains slightly above state and national averages. The new $1.3 billion SunRail
commuter line project which will serve portions of the county will result in new
job creation and potential new economic development.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE HAS HISTORICALLY BEEN SOLID
Continuing a recent trend of positive operating results, the district generated
a surplus for the fourth consecutive year in fiscal 2011 despite reductions in
property tax collections. Fiscal 2011 ended with an $18 million general fund
surplus after transfers. The unrestricted fund balance (the sum of committed,
assigned and unassigned fund balance as per GASB 54) increased to $60.8 million
or 15% of spending, from 9% of spending the previous year. The strong financial
results were driven by an increase in federal stimulus monies and positive
expenditure variances. The recent increase in reserve levels reflects the
collection of one-time federal monies, to be used in future years, as the
district's goal and policy are to maintain reserve levels at 5% and 3% of
revenues, respectively.
FISCAL YEAR 2012 AND 2013 BUDGETS RELY ON BUILT UP RESERVES
The fiscal 2012 budget decreased a modest 1% relative to the fiscal 2011 budget
primarily due to substantial expenditure reductions undertaken in the areas of
instructional support programs, administration, capital projects and community
services. Said reductions helped only partially offset the general fund's
absorption of costs previously funded with federal stimulus monies as well as
rising employee health insurance, fuel, and electricity costs. Management
reports results are close to budget, with an expected decrease in total general
fund balance by $21 million. This would result in a projected unrestricted fund
balance of $39.6 million, or a healthy 9% of general fund spending.
The preliminary budget for fiscal 2013 is balanced and maintains assigned
general fund reserves at 5%. The district will be receiving $10 million in
additional allocation from the Florida Education Finance Program. Student
enrollment is stabilizing and tax base declines were less than anticipated. The
current 0.25 mill critical needs levy, approved by voters in Nov. 2010, remains
in effect through fiscal 2013 providing $7 million to $8 million in revenues.
The district has approved a referendum for this November asking voters to
approve a replacement critical needs levy of 1 mill to be in place for the next
four years, which would generate an additional $21 million to $24 million in
revenues beyond the current critical needs levy. If this referendum is not
approved, the district financial profile will become challenged and could put
pressure on the ratings.
DEBT LEVELS ARE MODERATE AND RETIREE COSTS ARE MANAGEABLE
Overall debt levels are moderate at $1,500 per capita. Amortization of district
debt is above average with 57% of outstanding principal repaid in 10 years. COP
debt service charges approximate a manageable 5.5% of spending. Declining
enrollment has led to reduced capital spending in recent years. No new
construction is anticipated as the district expects to meet enrollment demands,
including the state mandated class size requirements, with its current
facilities for the foreseeable future. No additional debt is contemplated.
Pension and other post-employment benefits obligations remain well-managed.