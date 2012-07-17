Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch's Telecom & Cable Company HandbookJuly 17 - Fitch Ratings has issued its Telecom & Cable Company
Handbook today which offers a detailed review of companies in the U.S. and
Canada telecom and cable sector.
This 182-page special report provides detailed information for companies Fitch
covers in the sector, including individual company rating rationales and rating
drivers, key covenant summaries, debt structure diagrams, and other financial
summary information. Pension analyses and recovery worksheets are also included
where applicable.
'Fitch's Telecom & Cable Company Handbook: a Detailed Review of Companies in the
U.S. and Canada Telecom and Cable Sector' is available on Fitch Ratings' website
at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.